Saving The Best for Last: 10 Films Where The Final Scene Is The Most Memorable

What movies would you define as having the best endings of all time? Recently someone asked for examples of films where the final scene is regarded as the best. Here are the top-voted responses.

1. The Usual Suspects (1995)

One person said, “Truly one of the most incredible final sequences in film history as like The Sixth Sense, it changes your entire understanding of and appreciation of the film.”

Another agreed, “I've only ever watched this film once, and I consider it one of the best films I've ever watched.” However, a third stated, “I'd argue that the lineup scene is the best in the movie, but the final reveal is a close second.”

2. Arrival (2016)

Someone stated, “The end of Arrival is a montage, but it's spectacular.” “I was sobbing at the reveal, but one of those good ‘There's beauty in the world, there's love in the world' life-affirming cries. It's my favorite movie of all time.”

Another said, “Made it to my car and started weeping. I don't mean crying big. I was devastated and considered calling someone to pick me up. I don't know if Arrival is a movie I can watch again.”

3. The Prestige (2006)

One user expressed, “The Prestige. Top tier movie and my personal Christopher Nolan fave. The trick reveal, which I know others in this thread didn't like, comes straight from the book by Christopher Priest.”

“The nice thing about that one is how rewarding subsequent rewatches can be. It's a high-quality movie that isn't ruined when you know it. Instead, it becomes a very different story; you root for and against characters for various reasons,” said another.

4. The Truman Show (1998)

“Every scene from The Truman Show is fantastic. One of my favorite films. The ending is perfect. I watched it the other day, and it is a nearly flawless movie—one of the best Jim Carrey films of all time,” one user professed. Another quoted their favorite line, “You never had a camera in my head.”

5. Planet of The Apes (1968)

One user voted “Planet of the Apes. I love you, Dr. Zaius!” “Beneath the Planet of the Apes, the sequel, has an equally bananas (heh) ending. All those movies are great, especially Conquest, which is my favorite,” shared a second user.

Finally, a Simpsons fan made a classic reference, “That's from the musical starring Troy McClure. You might remember him from such films as The Boatjacking of Supership 79 and Hydro: the Man With the Hydraulic Arms.”

6. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is a great example,” shared one. Another added, “The last 10 minutes of Rogue One are a masterpiece and up there with The Empire Strikes Back.” “The best 10 mins in any Star Wars film for me! That scene with Vader. Good god, it's one of the most incredible things I've ever seen.”

7. The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly (1966)

“The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly is the one I thought of because it lasts about 20 minutes. Brilliant tension, cinematography, and a pleasant surprise,” one stated. “Don't forget the music,” one said.

“One of the most beautiful pieces ever composed for a Western, and certainly the most iconic. It's used in ads, movies, and even a Jay-Z song. Interestingly, Ennio Morricone composed that theme solely for that scene. You don't hear it anywhere else in the movie.”

8. Saw (2004)

“Saw, the first film, I'm still shocked about that ending, best scene in the movie,” one replied. “I'm not into movies like Saw, but everybody said to watch Saw, so I watched Saw. I was very pleasantly surprised. If you have yet to see this one and are still on the fence, check it out,” another suggested.

9. Inception (2010)

“Inception — is he dreaming? Does it matter if he is or not?” One person expressed. “I love that ending. And it doesn't even matter whether he's dreaming or not. He's walked away from the top. He's looked at his children's faces and has accepted this reality either way. He's home. There are breadcrumbs of evidence that could suggest he's still dreaming, but nothing definitive.”

10. Clue (1985)

One person said, “Clue, pick the one you like! I thought I was tripping my whole life cause every time I watched Clue on TV back in the day. I could've sworn the ending wasn't the way I remembered. Then I discovered in my adult life that there were different endings.”

What do you think? Did fans get this right, or is something significant missing from this list?

This thread inspired this article.

