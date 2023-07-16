15 Movies Where The Titles Are Just Some Guy’s Name but Are Good

Many directors choose to name their films after the main character to save the audience time and emphasize the relevance of the character's journey in the picture. Here are 15 films like this proposed by viewers in an online forum.

1 – Joe (2013)

An adaptation of Larry Brown's 1991 book of the same name, Joe is a 2013 American independent crime drama that features Nicolas Cage in the titular role of Joe. He invites trouble for himself when he steps in to defend a 15-year-old boy (Tye Sheridan) working for him from his abusive father.

2 – Antwone Fisher (2003)

Denzel Washington makes a heartwarming tale in his directorial debut of a sailor who seeks therapy from a military doctor after experiencing violent outbursts. The young man initially shows no signs of vulnerability but soon gives in and shares a terrible childhood. He tackles his traumatic history head-on with the help of his new doctor, and he starts looking for the family he lost.

The therapy was also productive for the doctor to tackle his demons giving the movie an emotional twist. Derek Luke played the titular character.

3 – Sherlock Holmes (2009)

It doesn't take long for renowned investigator Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.) and his colleague in catching criminals, Dr. Watson, to track down the murderer, Lord Blackwood, who is terrorizing London. Blackwood, a follower of the black arts, has a larger goal in mind, and his execution fits right into his plans. When Blackwood appears to return from the dead, Holmes and Watson are thrust into a realm of bizarre technology and the supernatural.

4 – Arthur Newman (2012)

A failed first marriage, a less comforting current relationship, estranged from his son, and an unfulfilling FedEx career send Wallace Avery, a former pro golfer, to the pits of depression. He fakes his death and returns as Arthur Newman, looking to re-invent his life. But was the role-playing, even with a newfound love, the re-invention he sought as a “New-man?” Or would Colin Firth in the titular role return to being the “old-man?”

5 – John Wick (2014)

It's hilarious that of all things that should bring a le-gen-da-ry hitman out of retirement, it will be to avenge the demise of his – puppy. But that hilarity is not obliged in this through-and-through action thriller as Keanu Reeves acts the titular role in bringing justice to those who trespassed on the parting gift from his deceased wife.

6 – Jack Reacher (2012)

Tom Cruise portrays the lead role as he investigates allegations against an ex-Army sniper for the homicide of five individuals. Reacher must overcome the odds of those trying to strong-arm him out of the case, even having to deal with a homicide allegation against him, to get to the truth.

7 – Malcolm X (1992)

Denzel Washington enacts the lead character's life in this celebration of the controversial black activist and pioneer of the black liberation movement who reached his lowest point. At the same time, he was imprisoned in the 1950s, after which he converted to Islam and joined the Nation of Islam as a Black Muslim. His 1965 murder left a legacy of racial pride and self-determination.

8 – Max Payne (2008)

Mark Wahlberg, as Max Payne, journeys through the criminal underworld, trying to understand the conspiracy behind the deaths of his wife and child. In the process, he teams up with an assassin aiming to avenge his sister's death to fight off blackmail, a daring mob, a ruthless corporation, and even his colleagues.

9 – Dave (1993)

The quest for power knows no bounds as a Chief of Staff takes advantage of the President's unconscious state to enthrone a look-alike, Dave, to continue in the President's stead while orchestrating his ascension through the ranks to become President. The plot continues, but with an upside. Dave finds love in the widowed First Lady.

10 – D Tracy (1990)

D Tracy, a tough cop played by Warren Beatty, is looking for proof that Alphonse Caprice is the most dangerous mafia lord in the area. Breathless Mahoney, a mysterious bar singer who has observed some of Caprice's misdeeds, might have the key to dismantling the shadowy empire. As Tracy looks on for her help, She covetously looks on for his lust. Could there be a trade by barter of some sort?

11 – Edmond (2005)

Abandoning his wife and everything else, Edmond searches for what is missing in his life because a soothsayer tells him: “You're not where you belong.” His fits of anger and travails revealed the missing pieces – a lack of appreciation for the security of his old life. And even more faithful to the prophecy, the prison is where he belonged.

12 – Ray (2004)

Thirty years of Ray Charles was captured in this biographical drama. The R&B musician dealt with the odds of guilt, vision impairment, addiction, and marital issues to have a long and successful career until his death. Jamie Foxx plays Ray Charles, while Sharron Warren plays his inspiring mother that guided him to win over his challenge.

13 – Rudy (1993)

It's all or nothing for Rudy (Sean Astin), who neither has the funds for tuition nor the grades to attain a scholarship to play football at the University of Notre Dame. Still, he must play for the school's esteemed team. Rudy is a moving biography of a lad's fight against dyslexia to achieve his dreams.

14 – Logan (2017)

In this final installment of the X-men movies, Logan's (Hugh Jackman) retirement, where he cares for the ailing professor, is ended prematurely to save a young mutant who has striking similarities to him. He must save her from the dark forces looking to capture her.

15 – Jack (1996)

A disease Jack (Robin Williams), a 10-year-old child has causes him to appear much older than he is. As a result, he encounters many challenges at school, but he eventually gains the respect of his peers. And with their help, he lives life to the fullest.

Source: Reddit