15 Great Movies We Wish We Could Watch Again for the First Time

Watching an iconic movie for the first time is incredible. You may feel a sense of wonder, discovery, and excitement as you're treated to a new experience. Here are 15 great movies that people wish they could experience again for the first time.

1. The Sixth Sense (1999)

M. Night Shyamalan‘s thriller is an experience you'll never forget thanks to its incredible ending. While subsequent views allow you to notice all the clues and hints you've missed, nothing will ever match that first viewing.

2. Arrival (2016)

Before becoming one of Hollywood's most well-known directors, Denis Villeneuve blew audiences away with this sci-fi masterpiece.

3. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Pulp Fiction is a classic Quentin Tarantino black comedy film starring John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Ving Rhames, Bruce Willis, Tim Roth, and Uma Thurman.

4. Halloween (1978)

Halloween is the first film in the beloved Michael Myers serial killer collection of Halloween horror movies. It helped put slasher horror films on the map.

5. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a sci-fi comedy-drama starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet in a unique love story. It has an ensemble cast of Mark Ruffalo, Kirsten Dunst, Elijah Wood, and Tom Wilkinson.

6. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

This movie is based on the 1982 Stephen King novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption. It tells the story of a wrongly-accused man sent to prison for murder. It stars Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman.

7. Interstellar (2014)

Professor Brand (Michael Caine), a NASA physicist, is working on a way to save humankind by transporting Earth's population to a new home through a wormhole in space.

However, he sends former NASA pilot Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) and a team of researchers through the wormhole to ensure habitability. The film co-stars Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Topher Grace, and John Lithgow.

8. Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard is the first film in the franchise starring Bruce Willis as detective John McClane. Attending a Christmas work party for his wife from whom he's separated turns into an action thrill ride and staple Christmas film for many.

9. Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995)

Die Hard with a Vengeance is the third film in the franchise. A terrorist puts a giant bomb in one of the schools in New York City and McClane and Zeus have to follow the rules and jump through a series of hoops along the way. It co-stars Jeremy Irons and Graham Greene.

10. Zodiac (2007)

Zodiac tells the story of the pursuit of the infamous Zodiac Killer, a serial murderer who terrorized California's San Francisco Bay Area during the late 1960s and early 1970s. The killer taunted police with bloodstained clothing, letters, and ciphers mailed to newspapers.

It stars an ensemble cast of Robert Downey Jr., Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and Anthony Edwards. The Zodiac case is one of the United States' most infamous unsolved crimes.

11. Prisoners (2013)

Prisoners follows the story of two young girls abducted in Pennsylvania and the police search for the abductor.

After police arrest a young suspect and release him, the father of one of the daughters takes matters into his own hands. The movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis, Maria Bello, and Terrence Howard.

12. The Lord of the Rings Franchise (2001-2003)

The Lord of the Rings (LOTR) is a trilogy of epic fantasy films set in the fictional world of Middle-earth, based on J.R.R. Tolkien's novel of the same name. The trilogy — The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002), and The Return of the King (2003) — has amassed a serious cult following.

The movies star Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Dominic Monaghan, Orlando Bloom, Christopher Lee, Billy Boyd, Sean Bean, and Andy Serkis.

13. Spirited Away (2001)

Upon their first time watching this heartfelt movie, many viewers aren't ready for just how touching this film is. When Chihiro and her parents move to a new Japanese village, the abandoned theme park near their home opens up a new world Chihiro never expected to find.

14. Inception (2010)

This mind-bending movie is known for its crazy ending and many fans wish they could rewatch it again for the first time. All of the dream-sharing technology is so amazing to watch.

15. District 9 (2009)

In this science-fiction thriller, a group of aliens are forced to live in an area called District 9. But when a government agent sees what's really happening to the creatures, it changes the game forever.

Source: Reddit.