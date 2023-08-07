14 Movies Celebrating Unforgettable Fatherhood Moments Across Genres

So many people love heartwarming stories about dads and the sacrifices they make for their kids and families. One person online was looking for movies about loving, caring dads and other users responded with their top films about awesome dads.

1 – Finding Nemo (2003)

Finding Nemo is a computer-animated comedy-drama adventure. It follows Marlin, an overprotective clownfish and father to Nemo. After a Scuba Diver scoops up Nemo, Marlin makes his way across the ocean with a regal blue tang with acute short-term memory loss named Dory. It stars the voices of Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres, Alexander Gould, Geoffrey Rush, and Willem Dafoe.

2 – The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Pursuit of Happyness is a biographical drama based on Chris Gardner's memoir. Will Smith stars as homeless salesman Chris Gardner alongside his real-life son, Jaden Smith. The latter played Gardner's son, Christopher Jr. It follows his one-year struggle with homelessness in San Francisco during 1981.

3 – Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)

Kramer vs. Kramer is a legal drama following the story of a couple's (Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep) divorce. It also notates how it impacted their son and how their relationship and parenting views evolved. It stars Jane Alexander and Justin Henry.

4 – Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Mrs. Doubtfire is a comedy-drama following a recently divorced actor (Robin Williams) dressing up as an older-women housekeeper to spend more time with his children. It stars Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, Harvey Fierstein, and Robert Prosky.

5 – Mr. Mom (1983)

Mr. Mom is a comedy following a furloughed Detroit automotive engineer (Michael Keaton) who becomes a stay-at-home dad. He cares for three children while his wife (Teri Garr) returns to her advertising career executive position. It stars Martin Mull, Ann Jillian, and Christopher Lloyd.

6 – Dad (1989)

Dad is a comedy-drama following a father, John (Ted Danson), son (Ethan Hawke), and grandfather (Jack Lemmon) who deal with the loss of the Matriarch and grandmother (Olympia Dukakis). After caring for his father, John realizes how important it is to mend his relationship with his son. It stars Kathy Baker and Kevin Spacey.

7 – Instructions Not Included (2013)

Instructions Not Included is a Mexican comedy-drama following a Mexican playboy. A love child shows up at his doorstep, and they set off to Los Angeles to find the mother. It stars Alessandra Rosaldo, Hugo Stiglitz, and Arcelia Ramírez.

8 – Boyhood (2014)

Boyhood is a coming-of-age drama filmed from 2002 to 2013. It follows the childhood and adolescence of Mason Evans Jr. (Ellar Coltrane) from ages six to eighteen. His divorced parents (Patricia Arquette and Ethan Hawke) raised him in Texas. Lorelei Linklater plays Mason's sister.

9 – Chef (2014)

Chef is a road comedy-drama following a chef (Jon Favreau) who loses his job at a popular Los Angeles restaurant after a public outburst with a food critic. He starts a food truck operation with his young son. It stars Sofía Vergara, John Leguizamo, Scarlett Johansson, Oliver Platt, Bobby Cannavale, Dustin Hoffman, and a Robert Downey Jr. cameo.

10 – Liar Liar (1997)

Liar Liar is a fantasy comedy following a slimy lawyer (Jim Carrey) looking to make a partner at his firm and who built his career on lying. After disappointing his son Max with a broken promise, Max wishes that his dad could not tell a lie for one whole day. Of course, it comes true, and hilarity ensues.

11 – A Goofy Movie (1995)

Goofy pulls out all the stops of what a good dad should do, even if it annoys his son, Max. While Max can't stop thinking about the girl he has a crush on, Gooft is making sure they have the most adventurous father-son road trip ever.

12 – Easy A (2010)

In Easy A, Stanley Tucci's character, Dill, is one of the funniest and most loving dads on screen. He cares a lot about his kids' well-being and supports them no matter what.

13 – Juno (2007)

Throughout the movie Juno, J.K. Simmons' character may seem like the type of dad who would be furious at his teenage daughter's pregnancy, but the entire time he's supporting and cares about what Juno wants for her own life.

14 – My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

One of the most caring and thoughtful dads is Tatsuo Kusakabe in My Neighbor Totoro. Not only does he move his kids closer to their mother who's in the hospital, but he takes on the role of being a single, working parent to his two daughters so well.

Source: Reddit.