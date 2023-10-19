Breaking the Mold: 15 Movies That Challenge Cliché Characters and Storylines

Some movies have become synonymous with predictable characters and storylines that have been done to death. While cliches can sometimes offer comfort and familiarity, they can also leave audiences bored, craving fresh and innovative narratives. These movies committed the cardinal sin: giving viewers déjà vu by offering nothing more than cliched characters and storylines.

1. The Star Wars Prequels

Several members lament that all of the Star Wars prequels were overwhelmingly cliche. The actors were over the top and the writing was cheesy, plus the politics and emotional aspects were hit on a little too hard for some fans of the franchise.

2. Red Tails (2012)

The post that inspired this commentary was about the cliche acting and writing in Red Tails. While the movie itself tackles important issues, the stereotypes were played into a little too much.

3. X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine follows the backstory of the popular Marvel character Wolverine, exploring his early life, relationships, and transformation into the adamantium-clawed mutant we know. The movie falls into cliches with its predictable hero's journey arc, featuring a tormented protagonist seeking revenge, a tragic love interest, and a generic villain. The narrative fails to offer substantial surprises or originality, relying heavily on well-worn superhero tropes.

4. The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower tells the coming-of-age story of a socially awkward teenager named Charlie, who finds solace in a group of misfit friends. While the film attempts to tackle important themes such as adolescence, identity, and mental health, its characters often embody familiar archetypes like the quirky, free-spirited girl, the wise-beyond-his-years mentor, and the troubled loner.

These well-worn character types, combined with a formulaic plot progression, make the movie succumb to cliches rather than offering a unique perspective on teenage struggles.

5. London Has Fallen (2016)

This is an action-packed sequel to the film Olympus Has Fallen, where a former secret service agent must save the President of the United States from a terrorist attack in London. The movie falls into the cliched territory of the invincible hero who single-handedly defeats hordes of enemies, the predictable plot twists, and the stereotypical portrayal of villains. The film's reliance on generic action movie tropes detracts from its potential to deliver a fresh and engaging storyline.

6. Ride Along (2014)

In Ride Along, a high-school security guard accompanies his future brother-in-law, a tough police officer, on a ride-along in an effort to prove himself worthy of marrying his sister. The film leans heavily on buddy cop movie cliches, featuring an odd couple pairing, the predictable progression from initial conflict to camaraderie, and a series of generic action-comedy set pieces. These familiar elements fail to offer any substantial innovation or surprise. Instead, it just feels derivative and formulaic.

7. The Notebook (2004)

The Notebook is a romantic drama about the love story between Allie, a wealthy young woman, and Noah, a working-class man. The film succumbs to the cliches of the star-crossed lovers trope, with societal obstacles, a love triangle, and a bittersweet ending. While the movie is emotionally compelling, its reliance on well-worn romantic cliches, including the characters' predictability and the narrative's conventional structure, detracts from its potential to stand out as a unique love story.

8. Hackers (1995)

Hackers portray a group of young computer hackers who uncover a plot that threatens to unleash a dangerous computer virus. The film's story and characters fall into the cliched territory of techno-thrillers, with stereotypical portrayals of hackers as rebellious outcasts, high-stakes hacking competitions, and an over-the-top depiction of cybercrime. The movie fails to bring fresh perspectives to the genre, relying instead on laughably worn-out tropes and stereotypes associated with hacker culture.

9. Rocky (1976)

Rocky introduces us to Rocky Balboa, a down-on-his-luck boxer who gets a chance to fight the heavyweight champion Apollo Creed. The film embodies the cliches of the underdog sports story, with Rocky's journey from obscurity to battle for glory, the archetypal trainer-mentee relationship, and the predictable climax of the final match.

While Rocky is rightfully praised for its inspiring portrayal of perseverance, it is undeniably rooted in the familiar tropes of the sports genre. The film's formulaic structure and characters adhere to the cliched conventions of the underdog narrative, offering little in terms of originality or unexpected twists. To be fair, the film basically invented this trope, so maybe we should give it a pass.

10. She's All That (1999)

She's All That revolves around the classic high school plot of a popular jock, Zack, who makes a bet that he can transform an “undesirable” girl, Laney, into a prom queen. The movie embodies the cliches of teen romantic comedies, including the nerdy girl makeover, the predictable love triangle, and the shallow high school social hierarchy. The film fails to subvert or reinvent these cliches, resulting in a storyline that was so predictable it spawned the spoof Not Another Teen Movie, which mocked the formulaic teen film.

11. The Purge (2013)

In a dystopian future, The Purge presents an annual event where all crime, including murder, is legal for 12 hours. The film falls into the cliches of the home invasion thriller genre, with a family fighting to survive the night against masked intruders.

While the concept of societal catharsis through violence is intriguing, the execution leans heavily on generic horror tropes and predictable character choices, failing to explore the more profound socio-political implications it could have tackled. The film roped audiences in with its unique premise, only to deliver an unimpressive cliche execution.

12. 21 Jump Street (2012)

21 Jump Street follows two underachieving police officers who go undercover as high school students to infiltrate a drug ring. The film relies on the cliches of buddy cop comedies, featuring the odd couple partnership, the clash of personalities, and the predictable progression from initial conflict to friendship. However, the movie adds a comedic twist to the genre, so its reliance on familiar character dynamics and plot devices associated with buddy cop dramas feels more like a brilliant satire than a fumble.

13. Twilight (2008)

Twilight introduces us to Bella Swan, a teenage girl who falls in love with Edward Cullen, a vampire. The film embraces the cliches of supernatural romance, with the brooding and mysterious male lead, the forbidden love story, and the love triangle involving a werewolf.

The movie's characters and narrative choices align closely with the conventions of young adult paranormal romance, resulting in a predictable storyline that lacks originality or substantive character development. This led to the mass mocking of the franchise outside its chokehold over tween girls.

14. The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast and the Furious centers around the world of street racing, as an undercover police officer infiltrates a gang suspected of high-speed heists. The film embodies the cliches of the action-packed crime genre, with the charismatic anti-hero protagonist, the fast cars and adrenaline-fueled chases, and the predictable twists and turns.

While the movie's high-octane action sequences may provide entertainment, its reliance on familiar archetypes and plot devices only got progressively worse over time. With the release of the tenth film in the franchise Fast X, we are begging these filmmakers to give this franchise the retirement it desperately needs.

15. Palo Alto (2013)

A lot of people online didn't like Palo Alto because of the horrible and overdone “teen girl falls for older, present adult” trope that has become toxic in today's society. Plus a lot of the plot fell flat and felt like the movie was made just to make something.