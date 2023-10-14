Delving into the Top 22 Horror Films Starring Spine-Tingling Children

There is something extra chilling about creepy little kids in movies. Maybe it's the way they feel sneaky or the way their innocence mixes with the sinister undertones. No matter what, here are some of the best movies with creepy children.

1. The Good Son (1993)

The Good Son is a psychological thriller following a kid named Mark (Elijah Wood) who stays with his aunt and uncle after the sudden passing of his mother. He meets his cousin Henry (Macaulay Culkin), whose sinister behavior turns evil and violent. It stars Wendy Crewson, David Morse, Daniel Hugh Kelly, and Jacqueline Brookes.

2. Orphan (2009)

Orphan is a psychological horror-thriller following a couple who adopt a psychotic nine-year-old (Isabelle Fuhrman) with an obscure past following the death of their unborn baby. It stars Vera Farmiga, Peter Sarsgaard, CCH Pounder, Jimmy Bennett, Aryana Engineer, and Karel Roden.

3. Children of The Corn (1984)

Stephen King's Children of the Corn is a supernatural slasher set in the fictitious rural town of Gatlin, Nebraska. It follows a couple (Peter Horton and Linda Hamilton) driving cross-country who get stuck on Gatlin. It's eerily quiet and devoid of adults. The children worship an evil entity and have ritualistically murdered them to ensure a fruitful corn harvest—super creepy creeperson.

4. The People Under The Stairs (1991)

The People Under the Stairs is a horror comedy following two robbers attempting to steal a collection of rare coins. However, they become stuck in the strange home with an eerie young boy. It stars Brandon Adams, Wendy Robie, Everett McGill, and A. J. Langer.

5. Sinister (2012)

Without a doubt, Sinister is the creepiest movie I've ever watched. It stayed with me. It's a supernatural horror following a struggling true-crime writer (Ethan Hawke) who discovers videos of gruesome murders in his family's new home.

6. Joshua (2007)

Joshua is a psychological thriller following a child piano prodigy, Joshua (Jacob Kogan), and his parents, Brad (Sam Rockwell) and Abby (Vera Farmiga). After they bring a baby sister into the world, he begins distancing himself, and strange things start to occur.

7. Eden Lake (2008)

Eden Lake is a British horror thriller following a young couple (Kelly Reilly and Michael Fassbender) taking a romantic weekend in the wooded English countryside. However, after arriving at the remote lake house, they are terrorized by a gang of vicious teenagers filming their torment.

8. We Need To Talk About Kevin (2011)

We Need to Talk About Kevin is a psychological thriller drama starring Tilda Swinton as Kevin's (Ezra Miller) mother, Eva. Kevin is a psychopath, and Eva struggles to come to terms with the horrendous acts he has committed.

9. Insidious (2010)

Insidious is a supernatural horror film following a couple (Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrn) and their son Dalton (Ty Simpkins). Enigmatically Dalton enters a comatose state, and various evil entities use his body as a vessel in an astral plane.

10. Pet Sematary (1989)

While technically not a 90s or 2000s film, the original Pet Sematary has one of the creepiest kids in cinematic history. It follows a family moving to a rural town in Maine. After their cat dies, a neighbor shows the father the Pet Sematary built on an ancient Miꞌkmaq burial ground. When you bury something there, it returns, but not as it was before.

11. The Children (2008)

What happens when a normal, Christmas vacation turns into a fight for survival? The children on the trip start turning on their parents, attempting to kill those who raised them. In this film, there's a whole crew of terrifying children who have all seemed to master the creepy deadpan stare.

12. Wicked Little Things (2006)

After moving to a small town where dozens of children were killed in a mining accident, a family must confront the past of what happened in this town nearly a century before.

13. Hole in the Ground (2019)

While coming out in the late 2010s, Hole in the Ground has introduced one of the most creepy child characters in recent years. When a mom and her son move to a new town in the Irish countryside, the mother starts to question if her son is really even her son anymore once he starts acting abnormally.

14. The Pit (1981)

Jamie isn't your typical child who loves his teddy bear. His teddy bear harnesses a dark power that makes the preteen do some horrible acts to the people in his community. While it came out in the early 1980s, the film is still creepy today.

15. Poltergeist (1982)

An absolute classic horror movie, Poltergeist is about a family home that's possessed by demonic ghosts. But the way their youngest daughter is able to interact with the unfriendly house guests is beyond creepy. And then the demons kidnap her. You can say it's pretty weird and scary.

16. Firestarter (1984)

A young couple who met while participating in a college experiment married and had a daughter. Of course, those experiments they did in college still haunted their lives as the tests were related to psychic abilities, but it's their daughter who's the real person of interest. That's because Charlie can start fires just by thinking about them.

17. Mikey (1992)

Mikey seems like a normal little boy who continues to have a string of bad luck following him. After his family dies in a horrible “accident” Mikey is continually placed with other families, where Mikey's sinister nature is really revealed.

18. The Ring (2002)

Maybe the creepiest child of all is the girl from the well in The Ring. When this movie came out, people were terrified of their TVs for months, remembering the horrifying events that took place in the movie. Maybe if you're given a strange videotape, just don't watch it.

19. Case 39 (2009)

In Case 39, a social worker is trying to save a young girl named Lillith from her abusive parents. But when Lillith moves in, they soon discover that Lillith isn't the sweet little girl she seems to be. She's something so much darker.

20. Mama (2013)

After years of being kidnapped by their father, two sisters are placed in the care of their dad's twin brother and his girlfriend. But when a supernatural spirit has attached itself to the girls, the home gets a lot darker.

21. The Others (2001)

The reason the children are so creepy in The Others is only discovered at the end of the movie when the real story is revealed. As the film goes on, you want to help the children, knowing they're stuck inside this house because of a disease they have, with only their mom to keep them company.

22. The Omen (1976)

The Omen is one of the greatest horror movies from the 1970s, and there's a good reason why. The movie is all about a creepy child who may or may not be the actual Antichrist.

