12 Movies With Dark Endings You Can’t Miss

Are you searching for films with twists, turns, and darker endings? We got you covered. A Redditor recently said, “So, I'm looking for movies where the protagonist loses or has a dark ending. Any language, just something with excitement. Tired of seeing all the generic Netflix/Marvel pumping plots.” Here are the top-voted responses.

12. Memento (2000)

Momento follows a man (Guy Pearce) with anterograde amnesia, resulting in short-term memory loss, attempting to track down his wife's murderer. He searches by using an elaborate network of Polaroids and tattoos to organize information he cannot remember. Memento also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Joe Pantoliano, Jorja Fox, Mark Boone Junior, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Larry Holden.

11. The Mist (2007)

The Mist is a sci-fi horror film based on the 1980 novella by Stephen King. After a freak storm damages their Maine home, David Drayton (Thomas Jane) and his son Billy (Nathan Gamble) venture into town to gather food and supplies. Not long after, creatures embark on their small town, where some citizens hole up in a supermarket and fight for their lives.

The Mist features an ensemble cast of Marcia Gay Harden, Andre Braugher, Sam Witwer, William Sadler, Alexa Davalos, David Jensen, Chris Owen, and Andy Stahl. It also stars future The Walking Dead cast Jeffrey DeMunn, Laurie Holden, Melissa McBride, and Juan Gabriel Pareja.

10. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest is a psychological comedy-drama film. It follows a new patient (Jack Nicholson) at a mental institution. He's a Korean War veteran and convicted criminal who pleaded insanity to avoid jail.

However, while there, he creates a raucous among the frightened patients who rise against the oppressive nurse Ratched. It stars Louise Fletcher costars alongside Will Sampson, Danny DeVito, Sydney Lassick, William Redfield, Christopher Lloyd, and Brad Dourif.

9. The Boy in the Stripped Pajamas (2008)

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas is a historical drama film adaptation of the 2006 novel. It's a Holocaust drama about the horror of a Nazi extermination camp. They are seen through the eyes of two eight-year-old boys: Bruno (Asa Butterfield), the son of the camp's Nazi commander. And Shmuel (Jack Scanlon), a Jewish prisoner. Vera Farminga, David Thewlis and Rupert Friend also star in this film.

8. No Country for Old Men (2007)

No Country for Old Men is a neo-Western crime thriller based on Cormac McCarthy's 2005 novel. It follows Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin), a Vietnam War veteran and welder who stumbles upon a large sum of money in the desert. Also, Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem), a hitman tasked with recovering the money. It stars Tommy Lee Jones, Kelly Macdonald, and Woody Harrelson.

7. The Green Mile (1999)

The Green Mile is a fantasy drama following a death row correctional officer (Tom Hanks) during the Great Depression. After the arrival of an enigmatic convict (Michael Clarke Duncan), he witnesses supernatural events at his facility. David Morse, Bonnie Hunt, Doug Hutchison, and James Cromwell appear in supporting roles.

6. Nightcrawler (2017)

One user posted, “Nightcrawler is one of those never mentioned, but very much need to be!” Plinkett-wisdom replied, “Thought about Nightcrawler, but whereas he is degenerating morally, he ends up being super successful and quite happy with himself at the end … capitalism, oh yeah!”

5. Uncut Gems (2018)

Uncut Gems is a crime thriller film that tells the story of Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler). Howard is a Jewish-American jeweler and gambling addict in New York City‘s Diamond District. The film stars Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, and Eric Bogosian. Howard must retrieve an expensive gem he purchased to pay off his debts.

4. We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)

We Need to Talk About Kevin is a psychological thriller based on the 2003 novel by Lionel Shriver. The film follows Eva (Tilda Swinton), the mother of Kevin (Ezra Miller). She struggles to come to terms with her sociopathic son and the horrors he has committed. The movie also stars John C. Reily, Alex Manette, and Siobhan Fallon Hogan.

3. Oldboy (2013)

Oldboy is a neo-noir action thriller film. It's a remake, or as labeled by the director, a reinterpretation of Park Chan-wook's 2003 South Korean film of the same name (based on the Japanese manga Old Boy).

It follows Joe Doucett (Josh Brolin), who was imprisoned mysteriously for twenty years and searched for his secret captors upon release. Oldboy stars Samuel L. Jackson, Elizabeth Olsen, Sharlto Copley, Rami Malek, and Lance Reddick.

2. From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

From Dusk Till Dawn is an action horror movie keeping up with two brothers (George Clooney and Quentin Tarintino) on their way to Mexico after a bank robbery goes wrong. The film also stars Harvey Keitel, Ernest Liu, and Juliette Lewis. The criminal brothers take a family as hostages to cross the Mexican border. But, they ultimately find themselves trapped in a saloon frequented by vampires.

1. Se7en (1995)

Seven is a neo-noir psychological crime thriller following two detectives (Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman), a rookie cop and a veteran, on the hunt for a serial killer motivated by the seven deadly sins. It has one of the most infamous endings in cinematic history and made number one on this list. Seven also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Kevin Spacey, and John C. McGinley.

What do you think? Did Reddit get these movies with darker endings, right, or is there something missing from this list? Check out these greatest films with the biggest plot twists.

