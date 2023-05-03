12 Fabulous Movies With Incredibly Fun Soundtracks

Who said you can't enjoy ear-tickling tunes while also watching scintillating cinema? Because they lied.

The viewing public has identified 12 movies with soundtracks that match (or even rival) their visual appeal.

1. Boogie Nights

From “Sister Christian” by Night Ranger to “Spill the Wine” by War, the Boogie Nights soundtrack perfectly utilizes the discographies of the 1970s and 1980s.

The eye-popping visuals and the music combine to make a film that's larger than Dirk Diggler.

2. American Graffiti

Few movies capture the soundtrack of an entire generation like American Graffiti. If names like Chuck Berry, The Flamingos, The Beach Boys, and The Cleftones ring a bell, you probably know and love American Graffiti.

3. Jackie Brown

Tarantino puts as much thought into his soundtracks as he does his close-up shots, and audiences benefit. Jackie Brown is cinematic noise at its finest, with songs like “Across 110th Street” and “Strawberry Letter 23” being particularly memorable.

4. The Blues Brothers

Jake and Elwood Blues handle most of the singing on The Blues Brothers soundtrack. The brothers graciously accepted cameos from Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, and Cab Calloway.

The result: A uniquely beloved soundtrack the likes of which has never emerged before or since The Blues Brothers.

5. Saturday Night Fever

While the Bee Gees get most of the credit for the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, groups like Kool & the Gang and KC and the Sunshine Band lend their instruments and vocal cords, too. Throw your bell bottoms and high heels on, turn on the strobe lights, and load up this classic album.

6. Grease

Some might be surprised to learn that John Travolta did a lot of singing on the Grease soundtrack. Perhaps despite that, it remains one of the most beloved movie soundtracks ever produced.

7. O Brother, Where Art Thou?

What sets O Brother, Where Art Thou? apart from most of these movies is its original soundtrack. Legendary producer T-Bone Burnett ensures that nobody has ever said, “O brother, not this song again” while watching the Coen Brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou?

8. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

There are no surprises about whose music dominates the Weird soundtrack. If you love Rocky Road and wouldn't mind living in an “Amish Paradise,” Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is the movie for you.

9. Baby Driver

Few movies intertwine the film's content and the film's soundtrack as closely as Baby Driver director Edgar Wright. If the soundtrack didn't thrive, the baby wouldn't drive.

10. Guardians of the Galaxy

If you need an easy playlist for a road trip, queue up the Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack and appoint yourself Guardian of the Aux Cord.

11. Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Not every soundtrack has to be serious in order to be great. Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story borrows heavily from legendary musicians but prioritizes making listeners (and viewers) laugh.

12. The Big Chill

If you “Ain't Too Proud to Beg” for a soundtrack full of Motown hits, we'll let you in on a secret. The Big Chill leverages the smashiest smash hits of the 60s into a movie your ears would slap you for turning off.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.