13 Movies With Game-Changing Twists

These days, it’s hard to find movies that do something unexpected with the plot that leaves your mind wandering. Most of the time, when I turn on a film, I can tell what will happen before the halfway mark. In some cases, I can even predict the plot twist.

Predictable movies may be entertaining for some, but if I want to watch something where I can predict everything that comes next, I’ll watch The Office for the 200th time. Many avid moviegoers feel the same way and search far and wide for movies that bring an unexpected element. While many of these movies aren’t new releases, a few surprise viewers with a twist or shocking ending.

1. Fight Club (1999)

This movie follows two men as their friendship develops, and they find themselves in all types of trouble. If you haven’t seen this classic or had it spoiled for you since it was released more than 20 years ago, you’re in for a treat. Although the first rule of Fight Club may be to not talk about it, you’ll finally be able to join conversations among friends.

2. Nightcrawler (2014)

Nightcrawler follows a cameraperson who spends his time capturing film of incidents throughout the Los Angeles area, trying to hit it big. This is my favorite Jake Gyllenhaal movie. He perfectly captures the essence of his character: sinister, creepy, and unable to find the line between right and wrong.

3. Memento (2000)

Have you ever felt like you were losing your mind and had to start writing everything down in a notepad? You’ll soon be grateful for whatever memory capacity you have as you watch this film. The main character in Memento suffers from untreatable, debilitating memory loss, which makes it nearly impossible for him to stay on task.

4. Uncut Gems (2020)

Most of us have come to expect comedies and silly films from Adam Sandler, so he surprised us with Uncut Gems. Adam Sandler himself plays a much more serious role of a jeweler under pressure from debt collectors and a personal life that seems to be falling apart.

5. Get Out (2017)

Jordan Peele wrote and directed this film, which follows the story of a young black man who travels with his girlfriend to her family’s lush estate to meet her family. The tale quickly becomes sinister, and there’s much more than meets the eye regarding the invitation to “join their family.”

6. Knives Out (2019)

Knives Out begins with the family of a highly-esteemed author discovering him dead in his home. Although I would argue that Knives Out is extremely funny, there’s a lot more to it than being a simple comedy. This film was so clever and full of twists and turns that I was genuinely on the edge of my seat until the end, uncertain of what would come next.

7. Gone Girl (2014)

After a woman goes missing from her picture-perfect life, you’ll learn just how much was hidden underneath the surface of her “so-called perfect” marriage. This is one for you if you enjoy thrillers and suspense that will follow you throughout most of the film.

8. Mr. Nobody (2009)

One of my favorite films and my favorite movie starring Jared Leto, Mr. Nobody follows the life of Nemo, the last remaining mortal (at 118 years old). In a non-linear fashion, you will learn about his experiences and the difficult choices he had to make throughout his time. If the message speaks to you, you will likely be left thinking about how your choices have molded you into who you are today.

9. Parasite (2019)

Parasite tells the story of a lower-class family slowly getting hired on by a wealthy family with less than savory intent. While everyone’s takeaway regarding the story's moral may differ, I was left thinking a lot about social class and wealth.

10. Malignant (2021)

Viewers and critics who watched Malignant said it captured the feeling of a lost 80’s horror movie, which director James Wan confirmed was his intention when creating the movie. In addition to the unexpected reveal, I found the cinematography in this film to be incredibly captivating and unusual. I don’t want to spoil the movie for you, so all I can say is don’t get distracted by your phone or leave the room; you could miss a lot.

11. Double Jeopardy (1999)

Ashley Judd plays the role of a mother who’s just been released from prison after allegedly killing her husband. Her goal? To solve the case of how she ended up in jail and to find her son, who she was ripped away from. I watched this movie for the first time at 13, which is how I learned what double jeopardy meant.

12. Predestination (2014)

Predestination is likely to wow you if you like sci-fi movies about time travel. This clever film follows the story of a time-traveling agent on his seemingly never-ending pursuit of one criminal. The film left many with jaws on the floor, amazed at how the story unfolded along with the incredible acting.

13. Swiss Army Man (2016)

Strange as it may seem, Swiss Army Man involves a budding friendship between a stranded man and a dead body. Although this film has been called strange and weird by many, those who enjoyed it were caught off guard and enjoyed the element of surprise.