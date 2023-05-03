12 Movies With Good Plots and a Generous Amounts of Eye Candy

Movies with a gripping plot and stunning visuals can be scarce. When a movie offers both, it will leave an impression on fans.

From breathtaking scenes and designs to beautiful actors and actresses, a generous amount of eye candy improves the cinematic experience. Here are 12 movies that balance the scale!

1. The Last Unicorn (1982)

The Last Unicorn is a visually stunning movie that appeals to anime lovers. The plot is engaging and emotionally impactful, and the characters are memorable.

It is about a unicorn who journeys to discover why she's the last of her kind. The outstanding film features voicing from Mia Farrow, Jeff Bridges, and Alan Arkin.

2. Red Sonja (1985)

Featuring Brigitte Nielsen, Red Sonja is a movie for lovers of swords and sorcery. It is centered on a warrior seeking revenge against a queen who massacred her family.

Coupled with the stunning visuals, it has a creative storyline and impressive fight scenes. The plot is so engaging you'll find yourself glued to the screen, not just for the eye candy.

3. Lifeforce (1985)

Lifeforce is a science fiction movie with scenes that will please lovers of horror movies. The plot follows a group of astronauts discovering a spacecraft containing three humanoid aliens.

These life-draining aliens cause chaos as they attempt to escape the captivity of the astronauts. Lifeforce features special effects to thrill lovers of sci-fi.

4. The Fifth Element (1997)

The Fifth Element is a science fiction movie with great visuals and an excellent storyline. It is about a cab driver involved in a quest to save the world from an evil force.

The film comprises fantastic, impressive fight scenes for lovers of action.

5. Spring Breakers (2012)

Spring Breakers is a movie with fascinating scenes that will appeal to thriller lovers. This movie is about a group of college girls who engage in drug dealings to get cash for a spring break trip.

They soon get involved with a local drug dealer and find themselves trying to evade the police. Spring Breakers will keep you thrilled with amazing scenes and insane twists, and stellar performances from the cast.

6. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

This intense action-filled movie features Tom Hardy as a lone wanderer in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. To help humankind, Max teamed up with a warrior named Imperator Furiosa to fight an evil Warlord.

The movie is visually outstanding and contains stunningly choreographed car chases. The explosive battles against a breathtaking desert landscape will keep fans on edge.

7. Jennifer's Body (2009)

Megan Fox stars as a possessed high school student who goes on a killing spree, feasting on the school's male population. This cult classic horror-comedy has dark humor, sharp wit, and stylish visuals.

Director Karyn Kusama's experimental thriller sparked exciting engagement with the male populace.

8. Barb Wire (1996)

Barb Wire is a movie set in a dystopian future embroiled in a conspiracy involving a fascist regime and a secret bio-weapon. Pamela Anderson plays the titular character of Barb Wire.

The film is a guilty pleasure, with Anderson's pleasurable looks and skimpy outfits set in a post-apocalyptic world.

9. Bound (1996)

This neo-noir thriller follows two women, a tough ex-con Corky (Gina Gershon), and a seductive mobster's moll Violet (Jennifer Tilly).

Lost in love, they plan to steal $2 million from a drug gang and run away together. The film is suspense-filled and contains a steamy romance between the lead characters.

10. Planet Terror (2007)

Planet Terror is a zombie movie with thrilling scenes for lovers of horror movies. This movie has blood, gore, and high-packed action scenes involving two doctors trying to hide a murder. Cherry Darling is a dancer who battles hordes of the undead in a small Texas town.

11. Queen of the Damned (2002)

This adaptation of Anne Rice's vampire novel stars Stuart Townsend as the brooding vampire Lestat. His love for music leads him to become a rock star and attracts the attention of a powerful vampire queen.

The film is a feast for the eye, with thrilling scenes and pulsating soundtracks.

12. Starcrash (1978)

In this film, Caroline Munro stars as Stella Star, a daring space smuggler who teams up with a dashing hero (David Hasselhoff).

They both come together to battle an evil emperor and his army of robots. This Italian sci-fi blends Star Wars-style space opera and Barbarella-style sexploitation.

