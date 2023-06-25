The Tearjerker Collection: 13 Movies That Will Make You Reach for Tissues

first blood 1982 movie
Movies have the power to transport us to different worlds and immerse us in their stories. As we watch, we feel what the characters are feeling, our hearts breaking when they do — as long as the movie's any good, that is.

Whether it's a tragic ending or an emotional goodbye, these 13 movies are sure to leave you with an empty tissue box and an emotional hangover. Don't say we didn't warn you.

1. Life is Beautiful (1997)

Life is Beautiful Nicoletta Braschi
Image Credit: Cecchi Gori Group.

For many, it's the movie Life is Beautiful.

“That movie broke me,” one fan explained. “Watched it once, and I absolutely loved it and I point blank refuse to ever watch it again. Honestly, I believe that if I think about it any longer, I will start to cry again.”

2. Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Jojo Rabbit Sam Rockwell, Taika Waititi, Roman Griffin Davis
Image Credit: Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.

One moviegoer suggested, “Jojo Rabbit.”

“Those shoes hit like a freight train the first time I watched,” added another.

3. Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father (2008)

Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father Kurt Kuenne Andrew Bagby David Bagby
Image Credit: Oscilloscope Laboratories.

One film buff replied with the documentary, “Dear Zachary.”

Others agreed. “Also came to say Dear Zachary. Never cried over a film like that before or since.”

A third added, “One of the few movies that really made an impact on me and at the same time I would not want any friends to watch.”

4. Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Million Dollar Baby Clint Eastwood, Hilary Swank
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

One filmgoer suggested, “Million-dollar baby.”

“I was expecting this to be a feel-good Rockyesque movie,” added another. “I was wrong.”

5. Pan's Labyrinth (2006)

Pan's Labyrinth Ivana Baquero
Image Credit: New Line Cinema.

One film buff shared, “Pan's Labyrinth. That's the only movie where I physically cried during the credits.”

Another saw the film on a date once and said that “everyone left the theatre in silence or tears. We ended up having a deep discussion about childhood trauma and abuse instead of getting laid.”

6. Grave of The Fireflies (1988)

Grave of The Fireflies Tsutomu Tatsumi Ayano Shiraishi Akemi Yamaguchi
Image Credit: Toho Company.

One critic responded, “Grave of The Fireflies.”

“That was depressing from the beginning,” replied another. “Beautiful movie, but I don’t think I could ever watch it again.”

7. Bridge to Terabithia (2007)

Bridge to Terabithia Josh Hutcherson, AnnaSophia Robb
Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

One person said, “Bridge to Terabithia.”

More like, “Bridge to Ripping My Heart Out,” another commented.

8. My Girl (1991)

My Girl Macaulay Culkin, Anna Chlumsky
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

Many people love My Girl. Many people also cry after watching it.

“I watched this as an adult. I was an editor making cable edits on movies at the time and this movie came up,” shared one fan. “None of the women wanted to take it on. I've never seen it before, but I remembered seeing the VHS boxes when I was a kid, so I figured it'd be a nice easy coming of age film. I was soooo wrong.”

“What's worse is that I had to watch it like 5 times because I had to cut the running time, write a commercial, and edit the commercial for the film. I was wrecked for a whole week.”

9. The Pianist (2002)

The Pianist Adrian Brody
Image Credit: Focus Features.

One moviegoer said, “The Pianist broke something inside of me.”

Another agreed. “Adrian Brody has resting sad face. he breaks my heart even in comedies.”

10. Marley and Me (2008)

Marley and Me Owen Wilson, Clyde
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

One movie buff answered, “Marley and Me.”

“Seeing that dog's decline killed me,” added another.

11. Empire of the Sun (1987)

Empire of the Sun Christian Bale, Nigel Havers
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

One critic said, “Empire of the Sun. Because of this movie I can never see Christian Bale as a “child actor.” He was just a young actor who could really get into character.”

12. The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas Asa Butterfield, Jack Scanlon
Image Credit: Miramax Films.

One filmgoer said, “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas.”

“I knew exactly how it would end but it still destroyed me anyway,” said another. “Such a horrific ending.

13. First Blood (1982)

First Blood Sylvester Stallone
Image Credit: Artisan Entertainment (Home Video).

“First Blood. When I was young, it made me sad to see him crying,” replied one movie watcher.

“Now that I am older, I realize the PTSD and it is just as sad. I think Stallone did an excellent job in this movie. I know he gets a lot of crap but he really nailed that scene.”

