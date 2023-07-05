15 Movies With Incomplete Love Stories That Stay With You

I love a sweet and romantic love story, but there is something to be said about a love story that rips your heart out and throws it into the middle of the street. These 15 movies have unfinished stories that will leave you depressed and frustrated, so enjoy!

1. La La Land (2016)

La La Land is one of the most beautiful movies visually, but the story is quite painful. The two lead characters do not end up together but find success and love elsewhere. Despite finding their happiness, the ending still has the twinge of pain and melancholy of something unfinished.

2. (500) Days of Summer (2009)

I've always felt like this movie offers one of the more realistic portrayals of modern dating, minus all the apps. The ending feels sad and empty, but Tom eventually finds the love of his life, who is not Summer.

3. Casablanca (1942)

One of the most iconic and tragic romance films of all time, Casablanca ends with the girl, Ilsa, leaving the love of her life because she favors security and stability. It's a painful ending that often feels unfinished or wrong.

4. Blue Valentine (2010)

Blue Valentine is an emotionally-charged movie with many complex nuances. The two lead characters ultimately break up, and the husband and father leave his family. While painful, many viewers feel the ending is ambiguous and could point to the two finding each other again.

5. A Walk to Remember (2002)

A tear-jerker, if there ever was one, this movie based on a Nicolas Sparks book will have you sobbing. The lead characters get married, which feels like a happy ending, but the girl soon dies of cancer, leaving viewers with an empty and awful feeling.

6. Call Me by Your Name (2017)

This movie's ending fits this category perfectly, as the watcher feels cheated out of the love story. Oliver becomes engaged to a woman, leading viewers to believe Oliver and Elio do not end up together.

7. Ghost (1990)

Unlike most movies on this list, the love story in Ghost becomes incomplete at the beginning when Sam dies. While Sam and Molly say goodbye properly, they never get to live out their love story.

8. The Lunchbox (2013)

The Lunchbox is a powerful love story that explores the meaning of love and relationships. The ending is frustratingly ambiguous, as the two lovers ride off on different trains at the end, but it's unclear if they find one another again.

9. Marriage Story (2019)

This movie is a potent look at divorce and how easily love can turn to hate. The romance between the two protagonists is palpable, but they can't work it out. However, the ending is somewhat happy, as they learn to like each other again.

10. Romeo + Juliet (1996)

This version of the iconic Shakespeare tale is one of my favorite adaptations, with campy costumes and a modern twist. Unsurprisingly, Romeo and Juliet do not get their happy ending and die side by side.

11. Drive (2011)

Drive is a complex movie with an intricate plot, but the love story does not come together in the end. The driver's love interest, Irene, receives a call from him at the end, where he says he won't return to her, and then he disappears.

12. Green Card (1990)

Green Card is a movie about a sham marriage, but the two end up genuinely falling in love. The plot follows that of a typical rom-com until the woeful ending when the man is deported.

13. Blue Jay (2016)

This movie tells the story of high school sweethearts who reconnect. Eventually, the reasons for their original breakup are revealed in a heart-wrenching scene, and the couple cannot reconcile their differences and their past together.

14. Before Sunrise (1995)

Before Sunrise is a charming movie with an unclear ending to the love story. The main couple agrees to meet each other in six months' time, but the audience never finds out if they keep their promise. At least, until you watch the sequel, Before Sunset!

15. This Is Where I Leave You (2014)

Possibly one of the most tragic love stories I've ever had to witness, the main couple does not stay together in This Is Where I Leave You. Wendy cannot commit to caring for brain-damaged Horry, leaving town to start a new life.

Source: Reddit