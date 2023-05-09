12 Movies With Intense Weather for Stormy Day Watches

When the skies darken and the wind howls, there's nothing quite like curling up inside and watching a movie that matches the intensity of the weather outside. Whether it's a hurricane, tornado, blizzard, or any other type of extreme weather, there are plenty of films that capture the drama and danger of these natural disasters.

From heart-pounding action flicks to emotional dramas, these movies with intense weather are perfect for stormy days. So grab a blanket, settle in, and get ready to experience the power of nature on the big screen.

1. The Perfect Storm

The Perfect Storm originates from a true story. That's right, George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg set out on a fishing boat, and everything was going just swell. Until swell turned into the biggest swell you've ever seen.

In all seriousness, The Perfect Storm is a well-made tribute to brave fishermen that will put your present weather woes into perspective.

2. Twister

There's a reason the saying “play the hits” exists. Play the hits, and watch Twister at least once a year when the weather demands it.

This action-packed film follows a team of storm chasers who set out to deploy a revolutionary new device to study tornadoes while also dealing with personal relationships and the dangerous nature of their work. Twister features thrilling special effects and intense scenes of twisters tearing through towns and countryside.

3. All Is Lost

Robert Redford undertakes a solo sailing voyage in the Indian Ocean. After striking a shipping container, an easy-breezy excursion transforms into something far more pulse-pounding. Naturally, a storm comes along to heighten the life-or-death stakes even further.

Even when the weather dashes your plans, All Is Not Lost when you throw this movie on the TV.

4. Dune

Plenty of great movies involve run-of-the-mill inclement weather, such as hurricanes and twisters. But how often do you get to watch an epic sandstorm?

Dune's portrayal of sand-related chaos is so realistic that we found grains on our living room flooring after watching the movie. True story.

5. The Revenant

You cannot watch The Revenant without winter. The whole movie is about trappers seeking pelts in the frozen North. So why not throw on this beautiful, attention-capturing epic from Alejandro G. Inarritu?

Crank the A/C down to 32 degrees and get in the fur-trapping mood. Just avoid that whole bear attack thing.

6. Only the Brave

The tragic story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots firefighting crew makes fascinating cinematic fare. Only the Brave has a star-studded cast, including Miles Teller, Josh Brolin, Jennifer Connelly, and Jeff Bridges. The true-story element heightens the tension in a movie that would be captivating even if it were fiction.

7. Key Largo

Key Largo, Montego, baby why don't we go watch this 1948 classic starring Humphrey Bogart? With legendary director John Huston working the camera, the Key Largo is a classic hurricane-enhanced thriller.

8. The Mist

The Mist is not the best movie for a foggy day (sorry, San Franciscans intent on watching this Stephen King-based thriller). Still, The Mist will make others feel far less depressed about a rainy day or ice storm. It could be way worse.

9. Magnolia

Paul Thomas Anderson's Magnolia is so much more than a weather movie. However, the defining scene in the film is inextricably weather-related. Plus, since it's raining outside, why not provide your own indoor waterworks?

I'm not crying. You're crying.

10. Sharknado

Sharknado answers a decades-long debate. What would happen if a hurricane (and then tornado) engulfed Los Angeles, unleashing a torrent of hungry, deranged sharks on Angelenos?

11. The Day After Tomorrow

The Day After Tomorrow proves that if you're going to make a movie about a storm, you should make a movie about a storm. The movie also proves New Yorkers wouldn't fare exceptionally well during an Ice Age.

12. Arctic

Something about being stranded in a frozen wasteland makes for excellent movies. Mads Mikkelsen leads a cast consisting of himself and, well, that's pretty much it. This one-man show is a classic man versus nature showdown, and it's Mads entertaining.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.