Cerebral Cinema: 12 Films That Will Make Your Brain Hurt (In a Good Way)

by
Predestination Ethan Hawke
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Are you in the mood for a movie that tackles a unique premise? If you're anything like me, you're tired of run-of-the-mill storylines, predictable plots, and straightforward girl-meets-boy dramas. Whether you're looking for a movie with a creepy story, alternate realities, artificial intelligence, or questioning the nature of good and evil, internet film buffs swear by these 12 movies that explore interesting concepts.

1. A Ghost Story (2017)

A Ghost Story
Image Credit: A24.

After dying in a car accident, a man haunts his former home as a ghost and witnesses the passage of time and the impact of his life and death on his loved ones. The film takes a unique approach to life after death and experiencing grief.

2. Minority Report (2002)

Minority Report tomcruise
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

Set in a future where a special police unit arrests criminals before they commit a crime, a cop is accused of a future murder and goes on the run to prove his innocence. Minority Report is a harrowing warning against the dangers a society with the kind of technology that can predict the future to prevent crime would mean for the societal standard of innocent until proven guilty.

3. Primer (2004)

Primer
Photo Credit: New Line Cinema.

Two engineers accidentally invent a device that enables them to time travel, leading to complex moral and ethical dilemmas as they attempt to exploit the invention. Primer is known for its intricate plot and realistic portrayal of time travel challenges.

4. Coherence (2013)

coherence
Image Credit: Oscilloscope Laboratories.

A group of friends gathers for a dinner party, but their reality is shattered when a comet passes overhead, causing strange and unsettling events. This movie sent a chill down my spine. Its clever use of parallel universes and plot twists will leave you questioning the nature of your reality and who you are.

5. Timecrimes (2007)

Bárbara Goenaga in Timecrimes (2007)
Image Credit: Karbo Vantas Entertainment.

A man accidentally travels back in time and becomes embroiled in a series of events that leads him to question his morality. A brilliant exploration of the “butterfly effect” and the idea that consequences can arise from the smallest actions. Warning: this movie may lead you to overthink your every choice going forward.

6. Predestination (2014)

Predestination Ethan Hawke
Image Credit: Signature Entertainment.

A time-traveling agent journeys through time to prevent a future crime, but his mission becomes complicated when he meets a man who might be the key to his identity. Predestination challenges the audience's perception of reality.

7. Stranger Than Fiction (2006)

stranger-than-fiction
Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing.

An IRS auditor begins hearing a voice narrating his life, leading him to discover he is a character in a novel and must find the author to prevent his death. Its clever meta-fictional concept and exploration of the boundaries between fiction and reality are incredibly unique.

8. Ex Machina (2014)

Ex Machina
Image Credit: A24.

A programmer is invited by his employer to administer a Turing test to an intelligent humanoid robot, leading to complex ethical dilemmas and a sinister turn of events. Ex Machina examines the distinction between human consciousness and artificial intelligence and how these lines may become blurred in the future.

9. The Lobster (2015)

lobster e1679933432507
Image Credit: A24.

In a dystopian society where single people are turned into animals if they fail to find a romantic partner, a man attempts to find love while avoiding the fate of becoming a crustacean. The Lobster boasts one of the most surreal premises, and its scathing commentary on societal pressure to conform to certain norms is done cheekily.

10. Rosemary's Baby (1968)

Rosemary's Baby Mia Farrow
Image Credit Paramount Pictures.

A young couple moves into a New York City apartment where the neighbors have sinister motives, and the wife becomes pregnant with a child that might be the spawn of Satan. It's a poignant metaphor for losing control over one's body and life.

11. Looper (2012)

Looper Joseph Gordon-Levitt Bruce Willis Emily Blunt
Image Credit: Looper, LLC/ TriStar Pictures.

Set in a future where time travel exists but is illegal, a hitman known as a “looper” is hired to kill targets sent back from the future, leading to a complex and morally ambiguous storyline. Looper explores the moral implications of time travel — an angle not often tackled in science fiction.

12. The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Image Credit: Curzon Artificial Eye.

A surgeon becomes entangled in a sinister plot after befriending a teenage boy who seeks revenge for a past transgression. The Killing of a Sacred Deer explores themes of guilt, sacrifice, and consequences of one's actions in an unsettling atmosphere.

This thread inspired this post.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

+ posts
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Previous

Uncovering The Deceiver: 12 Thrilling Movies About Betrayal and Teamwork

Next

13 Psychological Thrillers That Will Keep You Guessing Till The Very End