10 Movies Where a Person Is Lost or Stuck Somewhere

Are you a fan of films where someone, or a group of people, are either lost or stuck somewhere?

Movies like Cast Away, Life of Pi, or The Martian. Where a person is lost/stuck somewhere, it can be a whole group too.

1. Fall (2022)

Fall is a survival thriller that will send shivers throughout your body! It follows a trio of adrenaline junkies: married couple Dan (Mason Gooding), Becky (Grace Caroline Currey), and their friend Hunter (Virginia Gardner). After Dan falls to his death while rock climbing, Becky falls into a deep depression.

Her dad (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is concerned and calls up Hunter, hoping to pull Becky out of her funk. Hunter is an Instagram influencer and has found a 2,000-foot-tall radio tower for them to climb.

After convincing Becky that she needs to climb again to overcome her fears, she agrees. However, after things go awry, they find themselves stranded at the top of the tower, in the middle of nowhere, with no way down.

2. 127 Hours (2010)

127 Hours is a biographical, psychological survival drama based on Aron Ralston's memoir Between a Rock and a Hard Place (2004). The details follow Canyoneer Aron Ralston (James Franco) hiking at Utah's Canyonlands National Park when a boulder becomes loose, sending him into a fall.

Unfortunately, the boulder falls with him and traps his right arm. Aron spends the next five days rationing a trivial amount of food and 300ml of water before drinking his urine to survive. He didn't tell anyone where he was going or doing. During the 127 hours he's trapped, he keeps a video diary while plotting and attempting ways to escape his situation.

3. The Terminal (2004)

The Terminal is a comedy-drama inspired partially by the true story of Mehran Karimi Nasseri. In 1988, Nasseri flew from Brussels to London via Paris. Unfortunately, after losing his refugee passport, France denied him entry, so he was stuck for 18 years in the transit area of Terminal 1 at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport until 2006!

However, the film follows an Eastern European man (Tom Hanks) stuck in New York's John F. Kennedy Airport terminal after being denied entry to the U.S. while simultaneously unable to return to his native country because of a military coup. It also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones and Stanley Tucci.

4. Gerald's Game (2017)

Gerald's Game is a psychological horror thriller based on Stephen King‘s book of the same name. It follows a married couple, Jessie (Carla Gugino) and Gerald (Bruce Greenwood), taking a romantic getaway at an isolated lake house in Fairhope, Alabama.

Gerald takes Viagra and wants to play a kinky game to spice up the marriage. Unfortunately, after handcuffing Jessie to the bed, he suffers a sudden heart attack and drops dead to the floor. Jessie can't access the key and fears she'll die with little hope of rescue.

Additionally, she's haunted by the “Moonlight Man,” a man Geralds' spirit warns her is death. Death is there waiting for her while she battles her inner demons and finds a way to survive.

5. Phone Booth (2002)

Phone Booth is a psychological thriller following Stuart (Colin Farrell), an arrogant and dishonest New York City publicist. He is having an affair with Pamela (Katie Holmes) behind the back of his wife, Kelly (Radha Mitchell).

Stuart answers an incoming call from a phone booth and finds himself at the mercy of a sniper insisting that he cannot leave the booth. However, the sniper is willing to allow Stuart to tell the truth in exchange for his life.

After the sniper shoots another person in the streets, the police mistake Stuart as the shooter and draw the entire force's attention, demanding he come out of the phone booth. It also stars Forest Whitaker and Kiefer Sutherland.

6. Passengers (2016)

Passengers is a science-fiction romantic comedy-drama following a sleeper ship transporting 5,000 colonists and 258 crew members in hibernation pods on a 120-year journey from Earth to Homestead II.

However, an asteroid hits the ship, causing a malfunction that wakes up a mechanical engineer (Chris Pratt) 90 years too soon. Two other pods malfunction and pull Aurora (Jennifer Lawrence) and Gus (Laurence Fishburne) from their induced hibernation.

The three uncover multiple malfunctions threatening the ship and all passengers on board. So they must work together to prevent everyone's demise. It also stars Michael Sheen and Andy García.

7. Misery (1990)

Misery is a psychological thriller based on Stephen King‘s novel of the same name. It centers around famed novelist Paul Sheldon (James Caan) and his number one fan, a psychotic nurse named Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates).

After a blizzard causes Paul to have a car accident, rendering him unconscious, Annie digs him out of the snow and takes him back to her isolated home. Unfortunately for Paul, Annie is holding him hostage but insisting the storm prevents outside contact.

After reading Paul's new book and discovering he's killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain, she goes ballistic and demands he rewrite the story. Paul fights to regain his strength while Annie does everything she can to keep him there.

8. The Poseidon Adventure (1972)

The Poseidon Adventure is a disaster film following the final voyage of the aging luxury liner, the fictional SS Poseidon, as it travels from New York City to Athens. Midway through the cruise, massive tsunami flips the ship right after the New Year's Eve stroke of midnight, and the passengers and crew become trapped inside.

A passionate preacher (Gene Hackman) insists they must climb to the ship's engine room (former bottom) because they will come through the hull if there is any rescue attempt.

So he guides a group of survivors through the ship with the help of a crew mate. Naturally, they encounter dangerous obstacles along their journey. It stars Ernest Borgnine, Jack Albertson, Shelley Winters, and Red Buttons.

9. Gravity (2013)

Gravity is a science fiction thriller following veteran astronaut Matt Kowalski (George Clooney) and Dr. Ryan Stone (Sandra Bullock) as they make their way to the Hubble Space Telescope so that Dr. Ryan can perform necessary hardware upgrades.

The Space Shuttle Explorer hits a cloud of space debris that results in the ship's mid-orbit destruction and the astronauts being stranded without communication with Earth. They must work together to overcome obstacles and find their way back to Earth.

10. Buried (2010)

Buried is a Spanish-English-language survival drama starring Ryan Reynolds as Paul Conroy, an Iraq-based American civilian truck driver ambushed by terrorists and rendered unconscious.

He awakens to find himself buried in a wooden coffin with only a few items: a pen, a Zippo lighter, a malfunctioning flashlight, a flask of alcohol, a pocket knife, a glow stick, and a BlackBerry cell phone.

Conroy uses the phone to call 911, the FBI, and his employer, but they do not send the Calgary. Instead, his kidnapper calls him and demands he pay a five million dollar ransom or die in the box.

