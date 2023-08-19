Plot Abandonment: 15 Movies That Left Loose Ends Lying Around

In a great film, every twist and turn promises a satisfying resolution. But we don't always get the satisfaction we want. Sometimes, the creators leave us with pesky plot holes, and we must fit the pieces together ourselves. No movie lover is ever happy about this; some in an online community expressed frustration with great films with plot holes. Here, we'll share some movies that fans enjoyed but also detected some obvious plot holes.

1- Back to the Future (1985)

In Back to the Future, we never find out what happened to the Libyan terrorists after they shot Doc Brown. Did they die in the car crash? If not, why won't they attack Doc Brown again when Marty goes back to the future? The wiki reveals they got nabbed in the novelization. But fans aren't satisfied with that. “Movies should stand on their own, and if the movie doesn't address it, then it doesn't count,” one unsatisfied fan says.

2- Sing 2 (2021)

Between Sing and Sing 2, the Koala forgot he had the best mate — the sheep. He doesn't appear at all in Sing 2, not even mentioned. Don't forget that sheep bailed him out in Sing and was there for him, no questions asked. But now, Moon's hogging the limelight, and suddenly, the sheep is the spare tire? We get a quick peek of him hustling backstage during the opening act, but that's it. So much for best buds, huh?

3- Lady in White (1988)

Lady in White takes off with a grown man getting off a plane and going to a cemetery. Some random guy asks if his spooky stories are gospel truth. Cue the eye close-up, and then the real story begins. But why even start with Mr. Grown-up if there's no grand reveal by the end?

There were no callbacks and no explanations. We can guess the dots — the adult guy's likely the kid in the story, Frankie. At least that makes it more relaxing whenever Frankie is in danger.

4- Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)

Sicario 2 set the stage for a cartel showdown but abandoned that plot to play a shell game with the girl. What gives? What happened to her? Does she return to her family and tell them about the chaos? Or is she held in some kind of detention for the rest of her life?

Movie freaks know filmmaker Taylor Sheridan is the rule-breaker extraordinaire known for using unconventional plots. So maybe the story isn't left hanging — it's more like a mischievous decoy. Clever, sure, but it is unsatisfactory in a conventional sense.

5- The Dark Knight (2008)

In The Dark Knight, there's this intense moment where the Joker crashes a swanky fundraiser in Gotham. But the Joker wants Dent, and he holds everyone there hostage. When Batman steps in, the Joker tosses Rachel out of a window, and Batman jumps out to save her.

Then, the scene cuts to the next day. Here's the thing that bugs some viewers. What happened to the hostage situation? It would've been better to see how the Joker leaves after Batman flies off the roof. A more giant plot hole would be how he could escape if Batman is at the ground level of the building.

6- The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Lost World doesn't give a concrete answer to how the adult T-Rex kills the ship's crew that captured him. It didn't only kill them but didn't damage the ship either. Then, it found its way back into its cage. Some say there's a scene with raptors on the ship, but no proof it was made or written. It's just a massive plot hole.

A fan thinks it's possible that “it was just a murder-suicide situation. Someone fed all his buddies to the caged T-Rex, unlocked the cage, and jumped ship.” Thoughts?

7- Halloween (2018)

Looking at Halloween, there's something that doesn't quite add up. You know that opening scene at the hospital where the inmates go crazy? Director David Gordon Green didn't bother explaining why that happened. Did the mask have some mysterious power?

All we get is a hint at the possibility in Halloween Kills when Michael puts on the mask and faces off with the mob.

8- Happy Gilmore (1996)

In Happy Gilmore, some old residents in a home were being exploited and treated like prisoners. Gilmore's mom gets rescued, which is incredible. But what's weird is that there's no big moment where they blow the whistle on the establishment to the authorities. Gilmore's mom shrugs off, “Yeah, I'm good now. Forget those guys.”

9- The Big Sleep (1946)

This classic detective movie from Raymond Chandler's book starts with Philip Marlowe getting hired to find a missing bodyguard. Still, things take a twist when he falls for the client's daughter. Gangsters, romance, the whole deal. But what about the bodyguard? It's like they forgot about him and realized it while making the movie.

10- The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023)

In this flick, crew members discover Dracula's coffin and where he takes his daytime naps. But weirdly enough, they do absolutely nothing about it. And this never comes up again. Yes, Dracula in Bram Stoker's novel isn't a sun-sensitive vampire, just inconvenienced by sunlight.

But, if they'd hauled that coffin out in the sun instead of tussling with him at night, they might've had a better shot. Feels like the writers were tossing in dumb moves to keep the movie rolling.

11- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

In The Rise of Skywalker, Finn has something important to tell Rey. Some say Finn was meant to tell Rey that he's force-sensitive. But even if that plot point was cut in the final release, there's a scene where Finn brings it up, and Poe asks Finn about it.

Later in the film, Rey asks Finn what he wants to say, and he reveals nothing. If it was about his force mojo, why not say something? One fan thinks, “Dude was gonna confess his love to her, but then rewrites happened, and JJ forgot to change those scenes, or just didn't care enough.”

12- Spider-Man (2002)

In the movie Spider-Man by Sam Raimi, J. Jonah Jameson from the Daily Bugle is furious and says Spider-Man messed up his office. Even the police are hot on Spidey's trail. But that whole situation just fades away. Yeah, the New Yorkers rally around him against the Green Goblin in the end, but the NYPD's pursuit of Spider-Man remains hanging. Being pursued by the police must be a part of Spidey's job description.

13- Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Attack of the Clones, anyone? Let's talk about Sifo-Dyas. In The Phantom Menace, he's this Jedi Master who allegedly orders a massive army from Kamino. Obi-Wan's on a hunt for the bounty hunter out to off Padmé when he stumbles upon a whole army funded by a fellow Jedi. But nobody bats an eye. You can chalk it up to Sidious messing with everyone's minds, but that's off-screen and never revisited. The Clones waltz into Obi-Wan's storyline, and everyone follows the flow.

14- Interstellar (2014)

As Interstellar ends, Cooper's descendants show up in the hospital room to meet him and his daughter. This guy, a living legend, even has a house turned into a museum, and his great-grandkids ignore him. That makes little sense. He's the guy who inspired their grandma's calculations that saved humanity, and he survived space for a century — but no biggie, right?

Also, the nurse makes it weird when he's surprised about the Space Station named after him. Cut the guy some slack — he just woke up. The way he's brushed off after his recovery did not sit well with some enthusiasts, and we get it.

15- Who Am I? (1998)

In Jackie Chan's hit action movie Who Am I?, the main protagonist loses his memory and spends the whole film trying to piece it back together. And guess what? He never really figures it out. Isn't he supposed to find answers to the crucial question of all? One fan thinks this loose end makes it “more realistic than most amnesia movies, though.”

