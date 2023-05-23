12 Movies Were The Trailers Lied To Us

bryan cranston now
Did you ever watch a movie and tell yourself “This is nothing like the trailer!” A recent online discussion showcases twelve examples where the marketing campaign lied about the actual film.

1. The Cable Guy (1996)

The Cable Guy 1996
Image Credit: Columbia PIictures.

Jim Carrey rose to fame in the 1990s by playing a goof in several successful comedies.

Marketing for The Cable Guy led us to believe that Carrey would play yet another loveable goof. In reality, the Ben Stiller directed film is surprisingly dark.

2. Unbreakable (2000)

Unbreakable Bruce Willis Samuel L. Jackson Robin Wright
Image Credit: Buena Vista Pictures.

Fresh off his success with The Sixth Sense, advertising for this M. Night Shyamalan film led viewers to think we were getting another horror film with a surprise twist ending.

While the twist exists, Unbreakable is instead a clever take on superheroes and their villains.

3. Bicentennial Man (1999)

bicentennial-man
Image Credit: Touchstone Pictures/Columbia Pictures.

Ads for Bicentennial Man made the Robin Williams film look like a fun, light-hearted story.

In reality, it's a depressing movie with little to no humor.

4. Click (2006)

click-adam-sandler
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures/Happy Madison Productions.

The Adam Sandler movie started as a typical comedy before taking a turn halfway through, landing emotional punches we weren't ready for.

5. Stranger Than Fiction (2006)

stranger-than-fiction
Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing.

When it comes to Will Ferrell, many people expect comedy. While the famed Saturday Night Live actor has shown to be able to deliver dramatic performances.

We just didn't expect that here.

6. Jennifer's Body (2009)

Jennifer's Body
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

Trailers made Jennifer's Body seem like a sexualized movie straight from the 90s, but it's actually a clever and enjoyable film with a great script.

7. Alien 3 (1992)

Alien 3 20th Century Studios
Image Credit: 20th Century Studios.

One moviegoer said it best: “I'm still angry at the Alien 3 teaser trailer that suggested the movie would take place on Earth.

8. Godzilla (2014)

Godzilla Bryan Cranston
Image Credit: Legendary Pictures Funding, LLC and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

With Bryan Cranston heavily featured in the trailers, you'd expect him to be a major part of the movie.

Nope! Not the case!

9. War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)

War of the Planet of the Apes Woody Harrelson, Ty Olsson
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

One filmgoer complains, “War for the Planet of the Apes. The trailers portray a film that looks like it's going to be the final war between Apes and Humans for control of the planet. The actual film plays out more like a prison escape thriller where Ceaser and company get captured after a few initial skirmishes and then spend most of the movie attempting to get out of the Colonel's complex.”

10. Downsizing (2017)

Downsizing
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

You would think with a name like Downsizing, the film is a lighthearted comedy where people shrink themselves to save money.

You'd think wrong; the movie goes way above its means with where the plot goes.

11. The Grey (2011)

The Grey Openroad 2
Image Credit: Openroad.

Liam Neeson out in the wild surviving on his own? Count us in.

Wait, that's not what The Grey is about? Count us out!

12. Kangaroo Jack (2003)

Kangaroo Jack
Image Credit: Warner Brothers.

One moviegoer said, “Kangaroo Jack. It is NOT a fun kid's movie about rapping marsupial.”

Another added, “I'll never forgive Kangaroo Jack for making me think there was an actual rapping kangaroo.” A third stated, “It's a fun kid's movie about Christopher Walken paying Michael Shannon to kill Anthony Anderson.

