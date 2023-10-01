Cinematic Abyss: 15 Movies That Offer No Redemption or Respite

We’ve all seen movies that we wish we hadn’t. Sometimes, our view is reflected by the critics, while, on other occasions, we may be in the minority.

But are there films that are universally loathed? Can a movie really have no redeeming qualities? A popular online forum recently tested this theory, and here are some releases that made the hit list.

1. The Blind Side (2009)

This 2009 release, based on the true life story of NFL player Michael Oher, is met with severe criticism in this discussion. It’s described as awful and offensive, and one poster claimed that they backed out of a relationship as the other person loved The Blind Side.

2. Titanic II (2010)

The ship’s already gone down, so where does this series go? In 2010, a brand new Titanic struggled to capitalize on the upcoming 100th anniversary of its doomed predecessor. Rotten Tomatoes gave Titanic II just 15%, while our forum feels this movie is so bad it’s hilarious.

3. Mean Girls 2 (2011)

Some sequels fail because they can’t live up to the promise of the original release. That may be the issue with Mean Girls 2, although some weak acting is cited as one reason this version is unpopular. One forum member feels that the sequel is offensive to the original movie.

4. Cats (2019)

Cats is such a bad movie that it left a lot of people asking, “What on earth is going on.” While some people feel that every movie has at least one redeeming feature, Cats has proved them wrong.

5. Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

Some respondents argue that this film does have some redeeming qualities, but their reasons could be more apparent. One suggests that Fifty Shades of Grey has a great soundtrack, while another admires the raincoats because they don’t get to wear one where they live. If that's all the good they can say about this movie, then there might not be much to this film.

6. A Serbian Film (2010)

Exploitation horror is a complex niche, and many feel that A Serbian Film is the worst example of this genre. It’s ultra-violent, and many can’t even make it past a vile synopsis.

7. Sausage Party (2016)

A black comedy starring animated meat products and featuring adult themes may break new ground, but Sausage Party was not a hit in this discussion. One commenter describes it as torture, and it appears that crude humor has been taken a step too far.

8. The Happening (2008)

Mark Wahlberg has starred in some blockbuster movies, but The Happening isn’t one of them. In fact, this thread suggests that this release is his worst performance. Marky Mark can do little to lift a gloomy plot focused on a natural disaster. The acting is described as bad, and the story ridiculous, which isn’t a winning combination.

9. Cabin Fever (2002)

One person online said that a friend urged them to watch Cabin Fever, but it turns out that they were being pranked. It’s based around a flesh-eating virus, and replies show that people recall a particularly unpleasant scene every time they shave their legs.

10. Tall Girl (2019)

We can't always expect a teen comedy to have a complex narrative sitting behind it, but some respondents were offended by Tall Girl. The girl in question was six feet tall, which is above average, but many were unhappy that the movie made the central character out to be a freak of nature instead of just a normal kid who was tall.

11. Mother! (2017)

This Darren Aronofsky film deals with an uncomfortable storyline, which people online weren't impressed by. Mother made one person angry, while another volunteered that they walked out of the film before it was over.

12. The Invention of Lying (2009)

Comedian Ricky Gervais is a vocal atheist, and some posters felt that his beliefs came across too strongly in this movie. While The Invention of Lying is intended to be a comedy, people here found it unfunny and felt the film veered into Evangelical Atheism.

13. Destination Wedding (2018)

A romantic comedy starring Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves promised much but delivered so little. In fact, it’s tough to find words to describe Destination Wedding other than to suggest it’s simply boring to watch.

14. Mr. Wrong (1996)

According to many respondents online, Mr. Wrong is aptly named. One claimed they had to watch Spaceballs several times over for Bill Pullman to earn redemption. Mr. Wrong is just wrong.

15. Jupiter Ascending (2015)

At least Mr. Wrong had an appropriate name. As far as this discussion is concerned, Jupiter Ascending hit rock bottom. In the tricky area that is Sci-Fi Space Opera, this movie falls to earth.

