Cinema’s Best-Kept Secrets: 15 Movies With Insane Twists You Need to Watch

Are you a fan of films that twist you, turn you, and stun you with their insane plot twists? We got you covered. One movie fan online posted, “I wanna watch a movie with a massive plot twist. Something that makes you go holy cow by the end.”

They continued, “I remember watching a movie with my ex. I don't know the title, but it was the biggest ‘holy [Sugar-Honey-Ice-Tea] what the fridge was that?' of my life. I needed a moment to process what even happened.” People responded with these 15 film nominations for insane plot twists.

Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009)

RandomEffector posted, “Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, Werner Herzog with the full power of Nicholas Cage at his disposal? This movie rocks!”

The film follows a corrupt and drug-addicted detective (played by Nicolas Cage) investigating a series of murders in post-Katrina New Orleans. As he navigates the gritty underworld of the city, he struggles with his own addiction and morality while trying to solve the case.

Sorry To Bother You (2018)

Ronnyma nominated “Sorry to Bother You. After that, it gets crazy, and boy, oh boy, it never stops!” Watch it on Netflix and Hulu.

The movie follows a young African-American telemarketer named Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield) who discovers the key to success in his job is to use his “white voice.” As he climbs the ranks of his company, he becomes entangled in a bizarre conspiracy that challenges his values and threatens his relationship with his activist girlfriend, played by Tessa Thompson.

The Game (1997)

The Game is a 1997 psychological thriller directed by David Fincher that follows Nicholas Van Orton (played by Michael Douglas), a wealthy investment banker who is given a mysterious gift from his estranged brother (Sean Penn).

TyrelUK said, “That's a movie full of plot twists, keeps changing your mind which way it's going.”

The gift is a chance to play a customized “game” that promises to change his life. As Nicholas becomes increasingly immersed in the game, he begins to lose touch with reality and is forced to confront his deepest fears and past traumas.

With twists and turns throughout, the film is a suspenseful exploration of the human psyche and the consequences of one's actions.

Fracture (2007)

According to Rayhaque, Fracture is “super old and corny by today's standards. But man, that was one insane mind shock back in the day.”

This 2007 legal thriller directed by Gregory Hoblit follows Ted Crawford (Anthony Hopkins), a wealthy engineer who shoots his wife and confesses to the crime. He hires a talented young prosecutor, Willy Beachum (played by Ryan Gosling), to defend him in court. As the trial progresses, Beachum begins to suspect that there may be more to the case than meets the eye, leading to a tense and suspenseful battle of wits between the two men.

Cabin in the Woods (2011)

StringerStanfield24 wrote, “Cabin in the Woods! Awesome concept, the scale of the movie keeps getting bigger, great movie.”

The movie follows five college students who decide to spend a weekend at a remote cabin in the woods but soon discover that they are being manipulated by a group of scientists who are using them as part of an elaborate ritual sacrifice. As the students fight for survival, they uncover a larger conspiracy and a secret world that threatens to destroy them all.

This 2011 horror-comedy film was directed by Drew Goddard and co-written by Joss Whedon.

Gone Girl (2014)

The second film directed by David Fincher on this list, Gone Girl, is based on the best-selling novel by Gilliam Flynn and stars Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike.

TommyRobotX commented, “The first time I watched this, I hadn't heard much except it was good. Then, I got to where I thought the ending was a couple of scenes away, only to find out it was only about halfway through.”

Nick Dunne becomes the lead suspect in the investigation into his missing wife, Amy, after she mysteriously goes missing on their fifth wedding anniversary. As the police investigation deepens, Nick becomes the prime suspect, and the media frenzy surrounding the case threatens to destroy his life. However, as more details about the couple's troubled marriage come to light, it becomes clear that nothing is as it seems.

You can watch Gone Girl now on HBO Max.

The Village (2004)

Set in a small isolated 19th-century village where the inhabitants live in fear of the creatures that live in the surrounding woods, The Village is a 2004 mystery thriller film directed by M. Night Shyamalan.

One movie watcher shared, “The entire film had me on the VERY edge of my seat. Then we arrived at the ending, which made me reevaluate how I interpreted the beginning and middle of the movie!”

When a young blind woman named Ivy Walker (played by Bryce Dallas Howard) falls in love with a man from a neighboring village, she must face her fears and venture into the woods to find him. As she uncovers the truth about the creatures and the village itself, she is forced to confront shocking secrets that threaten to tear the community apart

The Mist (2007)

Directed by Frank Darabont, and based on a novella by Stephen King, The Mist is a movie best known for its gripping suspense and unsettling vibe.

The story follows a group of townspeople who become trapped in a supermarket when a mysterious mist rolls into their small town, bringing with it a host of terrifying creatures. As the group struggles to survive, tensions rise, and relationships are tested, leading to shocking twists and a haunting conclusion.

Kaptaincorn posted, “I love how sudden it is. Like hit with a massive and quiet train.”

Shutter Island (2010)

The film follows US Marshal Teddy Daniels (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) and his partner Chuck Aule (played by Mark Ruffalo) as they investigate the disappearance of a patient from a high-security mental institution located on a remote island. As they delve deeper into the case, they begin to uncover dark secrets about the hospital, its staff, and Teddy's own past.

Of the 2010 Martin Scorsese masterpiece, Pascal3366 shares, “Oh yeah, Shutter Island hits hard at the end!”

Pandorum (2009)

According to one fan, Rayhaque, Pandorum “slips off the radar because it was filmed in Germany and gets classified as a foreign film. I've watched this movie so many times. Ben Foster is amazing.”

Directed by Christian Alvart, the film follows two crew members, Corporal Bower (played by Foster) and Lieutenant Payton (Dennis Quaid), who awaken from hyper-sleep on board an abandoned spaceship with no memory of their mission or who they are. As they explore the dark and dangerous ship, they discover that they are not alone and that a terrifying threat lurks in the shadows.

Mr. Brooks (2007)

NiteSwept posted, “Mr. Brooks is SO GOOD. That was my ‘you have to see this when I was in high school. I was impressed by the twist the first time.”

If you don't know, the film follows Earl Brooks (Kevin Costner), a wealthy and successful businessman who leads a secret life as a serial killer. He is careful to keep his dark side hidden from his family and colleagues but is soon pursued by a tenacious detective (Demi Moore) who is determined to catch him. As the two engage in a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse, Brooks must also contend with a sinister alter ego (William Hurt) who urges him to continue his spree.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Mariaissomewhere posted, “The Talented Mr. Ripley. I went blind into it, and it goes in directions you'd never ever expect. I was genuinely gasping and speechless while staring at my friend who had already watched it.”

Matt Damon stars as Tom Ripley, a young and talented con artist who is sent to Italy to retrieve a wealthy man's son, Dickie (played by Jude Law). Once there, Ripley becomes infatuated with Dickie's luxurious lifestyle and begins to manipulate and deceive those around him in order to maintain his newfound identity.

The film explores themes of identity, class, and sexuality and is praised for its stunning cinematography, elegant production design, and exceptional performances by the ensemble cast.

The Book of Eli (2010)

Apollo_T_Yorp said, “This is the one I always recommend. I'm usually pretty darn good at seeing the twist coming before it happens, but I did NOT have any idea this one was coming.”

The movie is set in a dystopian future, where a lone traveler named Eli — played by Denzel Washington — wanders across a barren and dangerous wasteland carrying a mysterious book that he believes holds the key to humanity's salvation. Along the way, he encounters various survivors who either try to help or hinder his mission, including a ruthless warlord, Carnegie (Gary Oldman), who will stop at nothing to get his hands on the book.

The Skeleton Key (2005)

One user stated, “I recommend The Skeleton Key because I did not see it glancing down this thread, and it's an incredible surprise ending!”

The movie follows a young hospice nurse named Caroline (Kate Hudson) who takes a job caring for an elderly man in a remote bayou mansion in Louisiana. As she explores the creepy old house, she discovers a mysterious key that unlocks the secrets of the mansion's past and unleashes a terrifying and vengeful force.

With the help of a local lawyer (Peter Sarsgaard), Caroline must unravel the dark history of the house and protect herself from the evil that lurks within.

Fractured (2019)

One user stated, “Fractured, not to be confused with Fracture (2007). It's on Netflix and will keep you guessing to the absolute end.”

The film follows a man named Ray (played by Sam Worthington) who, after a car accident, rushes his wife and daughter to a nearby hospital. But when he wakes up from a nap, he discovers that his wife and daughter have disappeared, and the hospital staff denies any knowledge of them ever being there. As Ray becomes more desperate to find his family, he begins to question his own sanity and reality itself.

Source: Reddit.