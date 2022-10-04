15 Movies with Insane Plot Twists That Aren’t The Usual Suspects

by
mr-brooks
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Are you a fan of films that twist you, turn you, and blow you away with their insane plot twists? We got you covered. One Redditor posted, “I wanna watch a movie with a massive plot twist. Something that makes you go holy cow by the end.”

They continued, “I remember watching a movie with my ex. I don't know the title, but it was the biggest ‘holy [Sugar-Honey-Ice-Tea] what the fridge was that?' of my life. I needed a moment to process what even happened.” Redditors responded with these fifteen film nominations for insane plot twists.

1. Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009)

bad-Lieutenant-port-call-of-new-orleans
Image Credit: First Look Studios

RandomEffector posted, “Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, Werner Herzog with the full power of Nicholas Cage at his disposal? This movie rocks!” Watch it on Peacock, Pluto TV, and Tubi.

2. Sorry to Bother You (2018)

sorry-to-bother-you
Image Credit: Annapurna Pictures/Mirror Releasing

Ronnyma nominated “Sorry to Bother You. After that, it gets crazy, and boy, oh boy, it never stops!” Watch it on Netflix and Hulu.

3. The Game (1997)

michael-douglas-the-game
Image Credit: PolyGram Film

TyrelUK said, “That's a movie full of plot twists, keeps changing your mind which way it's going.” Available to watch with VOD.

4. Fracture (2007)

fracture-ryan-gosling
Image Credit: New Line Cinema

Rayhaque said, “It's super old and corny by today's standards. But man, that was one insane mind shock back in the day.” Available to watch with VOD.

5. Cabin in the Woods (2011)

Image from the movie The Cabin in the Woods
Image Credit: Lionsgate.

StringerStanfield24 wrote, “Cabin in the Woods! Awesome concept, the scale of the movie keeps getting bigger, great movie.” Available to watch with VOD.

6. Gone Girl (2014)

Gone Girl
Photo Credit: Twentieth Century Fox.

TommyRobotX commented, “The first time I watched this, I hadn't heard much except it was good. Then, I got to where I thought the ending was a couple of scenes away, only to find out it was only about halfway through.” Watch it on Peacock.

7. The Village (2004)

the-village-m-night-shyalaman
Image Credit: Touchstone Pictures

MrErvinger89 replied, “The entire film had me on the VERY edge of my seat. Then we arrived at the ending, which made me reevaluate how I interpreted the beginning and middle of the movie!” Available to watch with VOD.

8. The Mist (2007)

the-mist
Image Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Kaptaincorn posted, “Yeah, I love how sudden it is. Like hit with a massive and quiet train.” Watch it on Netflix.

9. Shutter Island (2010)

shutter-island
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Pascal3366 said, “Oh yeah, Shutter Island hits hard at the end!” Watch it on Paramount+.

10. Pandorum (2009)

pandorum
Image Credit: Icon Film Distribution

Rayhaque said, “I think it slips off the radar because it was filmed in Germany and gets classified as a foreign film. I've watched this movie so many times. Ben Foster is amazing.” Watch it on Tubi.

11. Mr. Brooks (2007)

mr-brooks
Image Credit: MGM Distribution Co.

NiteSwept posted, “Mr. Brooks is SO. D*MN. GOOD. That was my ‘you have to see this when I was in high school. I was blown away by the twist the first time.” Available to watch with VOD.

12. The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

the-talented-mr-ripley
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Mariaissomewhere posted, “The Talented Mr. Ripley. I went blind into it, and it goes in directions you'd never ever expect. I was genuinely gasping and speechless while staring at my friend who had already watched it.” Watch it on Netflix, Pluto TV, Parmount+, and Amazon Prime Video.

13. The Book of Eli (2010)

the-book-of-eli
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Apollo_T_Yorp said, “This is the one I always recommend. I'm usually pretty darn good at seeing the twist coming before it happens, but I did NOT have any idea this one was coming.” Watch it on HBO Max.

14. The Skeleton Key (2005)

the-skeleton-key
Image Credit: Universal Pictures

One user stated, “I recommend The Skeleton Key because I did not see it glancing down this thread, and it's an incredible surprise ending!” Watch it on Peacock.

15. Fractured (2019)

fractured-movie
Image Credit: Netflix

One user stated, “Fractured, not to be confused with Fracture (2007). It's on Netflix and will keep you guessing to the absolute end.” Watch it on Netflix.

Did Reddit deliver a great list of movies with insane plot twists? Check out these additional ten films voted top ten movies with the greatest plot twists of all time.

More From Wealth of Geeks

The Best Movies on HBO Max
Image Courtesy of Prostock-studio and Shutterstock

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


+ posts
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Previous

10 Professions That Get Zero Respect