Top 10 Picks for Movies With Strong Female Leads

Redditor u/StormEarhart asked for suggestions for “Movies about women succeeding in life or being generally bad to the bone.” Redditors immediately flocked to the comments to cast their votes. So here are ten fantastic nominees for movies with incredible women.

1. Hidden Figures (2016)

Hidden Figures is a biographical drama that tells a true untold story of Black female mathematicians working at NASA during the Space Race.

The all-star ensemble cast includes Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parsons, and Kevin Costner.

2. Wonder Woman (2017)

Wonder Woman is a DC Comics superhero film based on a character of the same name. Gal Gadot plays Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, an Amazon charged with protecting humankind.

3. Erin Brockovich (2000)

Erin Brockovich is a biographical legal drama that tells the true story of legal clerk and environmental activist Erin Brockovich, played by Julia Roberts.

Brockovich fought against the energy corporation Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) regarding their liability for the Hinkley groundwater contamination incident.

4. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Devil Wears Prada follows Andrea “Andy” Sachs (Anne Hathaway), a college graduate who goes to New York City.

She is Miranda Priestly's (Meryl Streep) co-assistant. Miranda is a powerful fashion magazine editor with a tremendous attitude and impossibility to please.

5. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Silence of the Lambs is a psychological horror movie. It follows a young FBI trainee, Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster), who hunts serial killer, Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine), who skins his female victims.

She seeks Dr. Hannibal Lecter's (Anthony Hopkins) help to catch the killer. Lector is a brilliant psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer imprisoned behind glass.

6. A League of Their Own (1992)

A League of Their Own is a sports comedy-drama that tells a fictionalized account of the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL).

World War II threatens to shut down Major League Baseball, so Walter Harvey (Chicago Cubs owner) convinces his fellow owners to bankroll a women's baseball league.

The ensemble cast includes Tom Hanks, Rosie O'Donnell, Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Madonna, David Strathairn, Jon Lovitz, Garry Marshall, and Bill Pullman.

7. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day is a sci-fi action film following Skynet's artificial intelligence sending a Terminator back in time to kill teenage John Connor (Edward Furlong), the future leader of the human resistance.

Linda Hamilton reprises her Sarah Connor role, and Arnold Schwarzenegger returns as a reprogrammed Terminator there to protect John. Redditor Optiwhimsical-one admitted, “Sarah Connor was my role model as a little girl. I STILL want to be her from that movie.”

8. Thelma and Louise (1991)

Thelma & Louise is a feminist female buddy road crime adventure. Louise (Susan Sarandon) and Thelma (Geena Davis) are best friends who take a road trip that results in unforeseen circumstances.

The supporting cast includes Harvey Keitel, Michael Madsen, Christopher McDonald, and Brad Pitt.

9. Captain Marvel (2019)

Captain Marvel is the first Marvel superheroine movie. It follows Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes Captain Marvel. A conflict between two alien civilizations has Earth at its center. Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury.

Supporting roles include Lashana Lynch, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Gemma Chan, Lee Pace, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

10. Alien (1979)

Alien is a sci-fi action movie franchise. The original Alien follows the crew of the commercial space tug Nostromo. After discovering a mysterious derelict spaceship on an undiscovered moon, they fight a deadly extraterrestrial set loose on the Nostromo.

The film stars Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton, John Hurt, Ian Holm, and Yaphet Kotto.

