Surprise Endings: 25 Movies With Shocking Twists and Turns

When was the last time you were surprised by a movie? It doesn't happen often, but true cinephiles love a “What the heck just happened?!?” moment.

Sometimes you look back and think, “Ohhhh, the clues were there all along!” Then there are the films whose shocking twists are like a punch in the gut: You couldn't have anticipated it, but now you can't stop admiring the storyteller's art.

That's why we won't spoil any of these 25 films by sharing the twists.

1. Burn After Reading (2008)

This 2008 black comedy by Joel and Ethan Coen follows a couple of knuckleheads (Frances McDormand and Brad Pitt) who believe a CIA employee's memoir notes are classified government documents. When they try to make money from their find, it doesn't go well. “I literally jumped at the plot twist,” recalls one forum member.

2. Malignant (2021)

This horror film, directed by James Wan, concerns a woman who starts to envision people being murdered. Turns out the murders are real. The Rotten Tomatoes site says the 2021 film has “plenty of gory thrills – and a memorably bonkers twist.” One forum member agrees wholeheartedly, exulting, “What a trip!”

3. Men (2022)

Billed as a “British folk horror” film, this unusual movie follows a recently widowed woman who flees to the countryside for peace and healing. While there, she is tormented by a series of strange men from the nearby village – all of whom are played by the same actor. Hmmm. One forum member loved the 2022 movie but pleads, “Do not watch this with your mom!” We suggest you take his advice.

4. The Invitation (2015)

This creepy thriller takes place at a dinner party, where there's talk of a group (or is it a cult?) that helps people work through grief and loss. Is this an invitation that you're allowed to decline, or is it too late to back out? A forum member calls the 2015 flick “an underappreciated little movie,” adding that “it's not a super-gotcha movie but it keeps you on your toes.”

5. The Sting (1973)

A 1973 caper film that centers on two con men (Paul Newman and Robert Redford) who are out to flimflam a mob boss, The Sting created new interest in an old musical form: Ragtime. “I like being surprised but don't like horror,” a cinephile writes. “The Sting did this for me perfectly.”

6. Shutter Island (2010)

Martin Scorsese's 2010 psychological thriller stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a U.S. marshal sent to investigate the case of a patient who goes missing from a psychiatric hospital. The noir-style film is packed with plenty of other stars (including Ben Kingsley, Mark Ruffalo, Michelle Williams, and Max von Sydow) and also packs plenty of chills. “It can't disappoint you,” promises a forum member.

7. The Handmaiden (2016)

Park Chan-Wook's psychological thriller, set in Korea during its Japanese colonial period, is one wild ride. “My favorite crazy plot twist in recent years,” an admiring fan says – and they, too, suggest this isn't a movie to watch with your mom. Here's a clue: RogerEbert.com called the 2016 film “voluptuously beautiful, frankly sexual, occasionally perverse and horrifically violent.” You have been warned.

8. The Invisible Guest (2016)

A Spanish thriller (original title was Contratiempo), this 2016 film involves a man accused of killing his lover. But he didn't do it! Really! Or so he tells his attorney. “Multiple twists throughout the movie, but the final twist at the end made me audibly gasp,” writes an admiring fan. If you don't speak Spanish, use the subtitles feature: “Worth it!”

9. Mulholland Drive (2001)

David Lynch originally intended it as a TV series. But after network officials rejected the idea, he turned the pilot into a standalone mystery film in 2001. Lynch's usual surrealism is in full bloom here as he tells the story of an aspiring actress who befriends a woman recovering from a car wreck. “It takes (things) to the extreme, but it's amazing,” gushes one forum member.

10. Arrival (2016)

The aliens are here! And they need Amy Adams to help translate. Adams plays a linguist hired by the U.S. government to learn to communicate with the newcomers and prevent war. Unfortunately, ET's language is a little hard to translate. The 2016 film has a great cast, with Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, Tzi Ma, and Michael Stuhlbarg. The truth is out there!

11. Incendies (2010)

This complex 2010 drama from Denis Villeueve follows Canadian siblings who travel to the Middle East to learn more about their mother's troubled past. Although the country isn't specified, it contains elements of the Lebanese Civil War. “Anyone who doesn't mind subtitles needs to watch this mind-blowing movie,” a forum member proclaims.

12. The Skeleton Key (2005)

This Southern Gothic thriller concerns a New Orleans hospice nurse sent to a plantation home where hoodoo is a fact of life and the past is not really past. The 2005 movie's terrific cast, including Gena Rowlands, John Hurt, Kate Hudson, and Peter Sarsgaard, will pull you in as the supernatural mystery unfolds. “This movie haunts me to this day,” admits one forum member.

13. The Body (2012)

A complex 2012 Spanish thriller, The Body (original title: El Cuerpo) concerns the disappearance of a dead woman from the morgue and the suspicion that her unfaithful husband, Alex, had something to do with it. Meanwhile, Alex and his girlfriend are getting hints that his wife was never dead in the first place. No matter what you think is happening, you probably won't guess the shocking end.

14. Arlington Road (1999)

Playing off the “homegrown terrorist” paranoia of the late 1990s, this drama centers on a widowed university professor who thinks his neighbors are planning a political attack. The cast includes Jeff Bridges, Joan Davis, Tim Robbins, and Hope Davis. According to a forum member, the 1999 film packs quite a wallop: “That movie wrecked me for a while.” Another commenter calls it “such a gem, but not well known.”

15. The Palm Beach Story (1942)

This 1942 film shows that plot twists aren't a new thing. Preston Sturges directed in his signature fast-paced, “screwball comedy” style, which follows a down-on-their-luck married couple who decide to split up for a while. All sorts of comedic mayhem ensue with stars like Claudette Colbert, Joel McCrea, Mary Astor, and singer Rudy Vallee. One cinephile claims this film has the “most (insane) last 10 seconds of a movie ever.”

16. Knives Out (2019)

This old-style mystery follows an old-school, Hercule Poirot-style detective (Daniel Craig) who tries to unravel the death of the patriarch of a wealthy and very dysfunctional family. The 2019 movie has a gorgeous cast, including but not limited to Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, and Christopher Plummer (his final role).

One fan thinks the best thing about Knives Out is that the clues are all there if you can stitch them together fast enough. “I caught every twist as the key clue was revealed, and I still loved it.”

17. Glass Onion (2022)

This sequel to Knives Out has Daniel Craig playing gumshoe once more, this time with a billionaire (Edward Norton) and his wealthy pals. It, too, has a stellar cast, including Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, and Kate Hudson. The 2022 film has “even more twists than the first Knives Out movie, especially towards the end,” notes one forum member.

18. The Game (1997)

A wealthy investment banker (Sean Penn) gets a mysterious birthday present from his brother: a game that incorporates into his day-to-day life. Before long it's unclear which parts of his life are genuine and which ones are part of the game. “I was shocked the first time I watched The Game. Definitely didn't see that coming,” cheers one forum member. Another fan calls the 1997 film “a fantastic movie that will keep you guessing.”

19. The Village (2004)

M. Night Shyamalan caught lightning in a bottle with The Sixth Sense and has been associated with twist endings ever since. This film is set in a 19th-century village in Pennsylvania, where the residents fear monsters in the nearby woods. A commenter praises the twist while acknowledging the surprise is “kinda the only good thing about the movie.” Unlike films that stand up under repeated viewings, this 2004 offering is “a one and done… you'd never want to watch it again.”

20. The Others (2001)

A Gothic psychological thriller starring Nicole Kidman, The Others is set on the Isle of Jersey, where a young mother who lived through the German occupation can't shake the feeling that her house is haunted. “If I had a kid in their early teens, it would be a great introduction to horror,” writes one forum user of this eerie 2001 film.

21. Hide and Seek (2005)

After the death of his wife, a psychologist (Robert DeNiro) takes their 9-year-old daughter (Dakota Fanning) to the countryside to recover. His little girl makes an imaginary friend named “Charlie,” and spooky things happen. The ending is a shock, according to one fan: “What a twist!” And here's a further twist: The 2005 movie has five different endings, which you can view on the DVD version.

22. Frailty (2002)

Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton (who also directed), and Powers Boothe star in this 2002 psychological thriller about a man who claims God has told him to kill people who are demons in disguise. Roger Ebert gave it four stars, saying that Frailty contains “not only unexpected story turns but also implications, hidden at first, that make it even deeper and more sad.” A forum member agrees, calling it “one of the best movies.”

23. Cloverfield (2008)

This 2008 found-footage monster movie runs around with six young New Yorkers who are trying to stay alive during an alien invasion. What happens at the very end is very unsettling. This is not to be confused with the 2016 movie 10 Cloverfield Lane.

24. The Outfit (2022)

This twisty crime drama is set in a custom tailor shop favored by 1950s gangsters. The British tailor who makes their suits seems to have no life outside the shop and just wants to be left alone. However, he gets pulled into their drama after a shooting and subsequent search for “the rat” who's been talking to the FBI. In addition to plot twists, this 2022 film offers viewers the chance see a tailor make a suit from scratch (which is fascinating).

25. Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

A working-class girl from Eastern Europe winds up at a party where, while waiting out a storm, wealthy folks drink, dance, and play a creepy parlor game called “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” Predictably, mayhem and murder ensue – yet the course of the action in this 2022 film is anything but predictable. According to one cinephile: “I love predicting horror and thriller movies. Bodies Bodies Bodies is one that totally blindsided me.” Another forum member says, “the ending…was shocking; I will leave it at that.”

Source: Reddit