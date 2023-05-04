15 Movies That Have the Best Soundtracks Ever

Music plays a significant role in setting the tone and enhancing the emotions of a film. It can make us laugh, cry, and feel goosebumps all at the same time. Some movies have an iconic soundtrack that they're hard to forget even after the credits roll. Here are our top 15 picks!

1. Guardians Of The Galaxy (2014)

This just had to be at the top of the list. The soundtrack of this superhero flick is one of the most memorable ones of recent times. The mixtape contains classic hits from the '60s and '70s, like “Hooked on a Feeling” by Blue Swede and “Come and Get Your Love” by Redbone.

2. Dirty Dancing (1987)

The music from this movie will take you back to the summer of '63. With songs like “The Time of My Life” by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes and “Hungry Eyes” by Eric Carmen, the soundtrack perfectly blends nostalgia and romance.

3. The Big Chill (1983)

This movie follows a group of friends who come together for a weekend after the death of one of their own. The soundtrack features classic Motown songs by artists like Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, and Smokey Robinson — it doesn't get better than that, we promise!

One standout piece is “Ain't Too Proud to Beg” by The Temptations, which is used in a memorable and intimate scene.

4. O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

The Coen brothers‘ retelling of Homer's Odyssey, set in the Depression-era South, features a soundtrack of old-time bluegrass and folk music.

You might especially want to look out for “I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow” by The Soggy Bottom Boys. It may have sorrow in the title, but it will stir different emotions in you.

5. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Quentin Tarantino‘s masterpiece Pulp Fiction features a diverse collection of songs from the 50s and 60s, including the hit surf-rock song “Misirlou” by Dick Dale and His Del-Tones. If you love music with or without words, check out or revisit this incredible piece.

6. Boogie Nights (1997)

This drama set in the 70s features a disco-infused soundtrack with hits like “Best of My Love” by The Emotions, “Brand New Key” by Melanie, and “Boogie Shoes” by KC and the Sunshine Band. These songs take you back to the 70s disco dancefloor.

7. Saturday Night Fever (1977)

This movie follows a young man named Tony Manero who dreams of escaping his Brooklyn life by becoming the king of the dance floor at a local disco.

The soundtrack features disco hits by The Bee Gees, including “Stayin' Alive,” “Night Fever,” and “More Than a Woman”. “Stayin' Alive” is used in the memorable opening scene of Tony strutting down the street, and you can't get it out of your head even when the movie ends.

8. Purple Rain (1984)

This movie stars Prince as a musician named The Kid who struggles to make it in the Minneapolis music scene. The soundtrack features classic songs by the icon, including the phenomenal title track “Purple Rain,” which remains one of the greatest songs ever.

“When Doves Cry” and “Let's Go Crazy” will have you screaming at the top of your lungs, too. The movie and soundtrack are widely regarded as one of the best of Prince's career.

9. Trainspotting (1996)

This movie follows a group of heroin addicts in Edinburgh, Scotland. The soundtrack features a mix of 1970s punk and new wave songs by artists such as Iggy Pop, Lou Reed, and New Order.

For many, the song that stole the show is “Lust for Life” by Iggy Pop, which is used in the iconic opening scene of the movie.

10. Almost Famous (2000)

Almost Famous is a semi-autobiographical film about a young music journalist, and it features a soundtrack that perfectly captures the spirit of the 70s rock scene, with songs like “Tiny Dancer” by Elton John and “America” by Simon & Garfunkel.

11. The Lion King (1994)

Of course, you know “The Lion King” wins the crown for iconic soundtrack. This Disney animated classic features an unforgettable soundtrack composed by Hans Zimmer and Elton John, with standout tracks like “Circle of Life” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” a favorite.

12. The Blues Brothers (1980)

This comedy musical follows two brothers on a mission from God to save their childhood orphanage. Featuring legendary musicians like Aretha Franklin and Ray Charles, the movie's soundtrack is a toe-tapping delight that will have you singing along to every song.

13. The Graduate (1967)

This classic coming-of-age story about a college graduate trying to find his way in the world is set to a soundtrack of Simon & Garfunkel's iconic folk-pop hits. From “Mrs. Robinson” to “The Sound of Silence,” these songs perfectly capture the film's themes of alienation and uncertainty.

14. Moulin Rouge! (2001)

This jukebox musical follows a young writer who falls in love with a cabaret star in Paris. Featuring reimagined versions of popular songs like “Lady Marmalade” and “Roxanne,” this movie's soundtrack is an animated spectacle of passion.

15. Garden State (2004)

Garden State is a romantic comedy-drama about a struggling actor who returns to his hometown in New Jersey for his mother's funeral. The film's soundtrack features indie hits by The Shins, Iron & Wine, and Simon & Garfunkel, as well as the iconic song “New Slang” by The Shins.

Movies are about more than just great visuals, performance, or plot. A well-crafted soundtrack can elevate a film to another level, making it more memorable and impactful. From the classics to the modern-day blockbusters, these 15 movies have proven that a great soundtrack can make all the difference in the world.

Whether it's the iconic opening theme or a perfectly timed song, each movie on this list has a soundtrack worth listening to, even outside the film. So, if you're looking for great music to add to your playlist, try these!

