15 Movies With The Best Twist Endings

The best movies are the ones with endings that come out of nowhere. It surprises you on a first watch, but you get to see all the clues and buildup on subsequent viewings.

A recent online discussion looks for the best movies with twists that completely change what the film is about.

1 – The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

One movie with many votes was 2012's The Place Beyond the Pines. According to one filmgoer, the movie is like “three in one.” Which we can understand why. Starring Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper, The Place Beyond the Pines spans multiple decades, exploring the consequences of our choices and the impact they can have on future generations.

2 – The World's End (2013)

What begins as an Edgar Wright buddy comedy turns into something even more by the time the film ends. In typical Wright fashion, the drama is just as good as the comedy.

3 – From Dusk til Dawn (1996)

One critic answered, “From Dusk til Dawn.”

“I remember watching this movie back in the day and really wanting more of the first part of the movie,” replied another.

4 – Parasite (2019)

The winner of four awards at the 92nd Academy Awards, including Best Picture, took the world by storm when it was released.

5 – Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Ben Affleck's directorial debut is also one of his best, thanks partly to a gripping story that never lets go.

6 – Cabin in the Woods (2011)

While people expected Cabin in the Woods to be a typical horror/slasher film, the cult classic is anything but.

7 – Barbarian (2022)

The 2022 film is regarded as one of the most unpredictable horror films the genre has ever seen.

8 – Gone Girl (2014)

One film fan shared, “I love how it changed from a normal crime thriller at first to a procedural revenge movie from the second half, and everything Amy had established had turned completely upside down,” added another.

9 – Psycho (1960)

The Hitchcock classic stands the test of time even today, sixty years after its release.

10 – Sorry to Bother You (2018)

One fan said, “Thematically, you can see where it's going if you're keen, but plot-wise, it's a total surprise. And a terrifying one at that.”

11 – Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

The entirety of the film features more twists and turns than a roller coaster before its satisfying and heartwarming ending. While the premise is about a little girl entering a beauty pageant, it dives into far deeper messages.

12 – Click (2006)

The Adam Sandler film starts as a goofy comedy before taking a dark turn halfway through.

13 – The Big Lebowski (1998)

One fan said, “The Big Lewboski changes genres like three times.”

“I think of it being more an absurdist stoner comedy AND a noir AND a western all the way through….but that’s just, like, my opinion, man,” replied another.

14 – Stripes (1981)

The Bill Murray comedy begins with a group of dysfunctional basic training recruits before its tense and action-filled third act.

15: Lost Highway (1997)

One movie buff was upset with the list, saying, “How has nobody written Lost Highway? It's like two completely different movies with arguably one of the best soundtracks ever.”

Source: Reddit.