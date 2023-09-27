25 Movies with the Most Spectacular Endings in Cinema History

Great movie endings are like the icing on a cinematic experience. And “great” doesn't always have to mean a happy or expected ending. In an online community, we found some films people online agree have impressive conclusions. Get ready to experience the silver screen's most satisfying finales that left fans confused or cheering for more. From time-traveling adventures to mind-bending thrillers and heartwarming love stories, these 25 movies have nailed the art of saying goodbye with a bang.

1. Back to the Future Part III (1990)

What Back to the Future Part III lacked in nostalgia and futuristic tech from the previous parts, it made up for in crazy stunts and action. And guess what? It wraps up the story nicely. In the end, Marty McFly returns to 1985 after his wild trip to 1955. During his return trip, he tweaked his future, ensuring his family became the best versions of themselves.

2. Inception (2010)

At the end of this mind-bending movie, all seems well as Cobb finishes his job and heads back home. But the film leaves us hanging with that spinning totem top of his. Is he still stuck in a dream if it keeps spinning forever? Or is he finally in the real world if it falls? That debate has been going on for more than a decade. But you know what the director, Nolan, says? Forget all that hoopla! Cobb doesn't care. Dream or reality, he's just happy being where he is.

3. Some Like It Hot (1959)

Some Like it Hot is a classic for the ages. Everyone, except conservatives, loved that final line, “Nobody's perfect,” after Daphne spills the beans to a loving suitor that he's actually Jerry, a dude in disguise. The best thing about it is this was way back in the day before the famous Stonewall riots. Here's the kicker: Osgood couldn't care less if Daphne was once a fella. He was all about acceptance and love. Some say he knew, but he fell head over heels for Daphne, anyway. Talk about a fantastic ending.

4. The Sixth Sense (1999)

Malcolm Crowe, the child psychologist, ends up with a much more complicated case than he bargained for when young Cole Sears claims he can see spirits. So, Malcolm's actually a spirit himself, and only Cole can see him. Even though he didn't know, Crowe handles it like a champ. He accepts his fate and shares a touching goodbye with his wife, filled with love and no grief on his face.

5. The Apartment (1960)

The Apartment is the perfect pick for a final scene that makes you feel warm and fuzzy. When Bud Baxter tells Fran he loves her, she fires back with that iconic line: “Shut up and deal.” Pure gold! It might not be the most plot-shifting moment, but it's heartfelt. Baxter relates to Fran's struggles, and in a beautiful reversal, it eases his fear of her suicide with her fear of his. Love triumphs in the end.

6. Oppenheimer (2023)

In the final act, we follow Strauss as he's on a mission to take down Oppenheimer. There's this lengthy hearing where Strauss revokes Oppenheimer's security clearance. But he couldn't get that “communist and Soviet spy” prosecution to stick. The ending of Oppenheimer is pure brilliance. They managed to weave those decade storylines into one powerful message about the bomb's importance, its far-reaching effects, and the personal burden it placed on Oppenheimer. And boy, did they wrap up Oppenheimer and Strauss' relationship satisfactorily.

7. The End of Evangelion (1997)

After that epic showdown with the final Angel, Shinji Ikari's left feeling like he has hit rock bottom. And just when you think things can't get any crazier, SEELE orders the JSSDF to attack NERV's HQ. Gendo Ikari's not about to go down without a fight, though. He heads down to Terminal Dogma with Rei Ayanami in tow, cooking up his wild plans for the Human Instrumentality Project. Shinji is pushed to his absolute limits. He's got the fate of humanity resting on his shoulders. The movie wraps up with Shinji's buddies around him, giving him props for saying no to Instrumentality. It's a moment of triumph for his character growth and development.

8. The Usual Suspects (1995)

A bunch of shady characters are involved in a truck hijack in the heart of New York. They all get nabbed by the cops and hauled in for questioning. When they are found innocent, these five criminals decide to take revenge on the police in the most epic payback scheme ever. Everything seems to go according to their dubious plan until the mastermind criminal, Keyser Söze, ruins everything for them. When one detective, Kujan, gets involved in their case, he eventually believes he's cracked it. Ultimately, it turns out the whole thing was a mind-bending lie.

9. Throne of Blood (1957)

This movie is the story of one brave samurai, Washizu, who helps his lord fight off a rebellion. But things change when he and his buddy Miki ride through the eerie Cobweb Forest. Some spirit appears, making predictions that fire up their ambitions. Washizu spills the supernatural beans to his wife, Asaji, and she convinces him to knock off his lord and take over. That's when the real tragedy kicks in. In a twist of fate, the film ends with his army turning against him and delivering the final blow.

10. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

We've got Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), the TV star, and his stunt double, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), trying to navigate an industry that's evolving quickly. Rick and Click fight to restore glory to the movie industry and elevate themselves once again. After all the evil's been taken care of, and our heroes are safe and sound, we get a glorious ending to conclude things. Sharon Tate, an actress married to Roman Polanski (yep, the real one), invites Rick for a drink. The doors to a castle that Rick could only fantasize about literally swing open, and we end up with him ascending to another level of Hollywood.

11. Before Sunset (2004)

In this beautiful romantic drama, we witness the second encounter between Jesse and Celine nine years after their first meeting. As they spend a magical day together in Vienna, reconnecting and contemplating life's complexities, they promise to meet again. But the film leaves us hanging, wondering whether they will reunite or let fate take its course. The ambiguous ending is both poignant and profound, inviting viewers to ponder the possibilities of love and our choices.

12. Heat (1995)

This epic crime thriller follows the intense cat-and-mouse game between career criminal Neil McCauley and dedicated detective Vincent Hanna. The final confrontation takes a heart-wrenching turn with a climactic showdown between the two formidable foes. With a poignant exchange of glances, McCauley accepts his fate, knowing he can never escape his chosen life.

13. Monsters, Inc. (2001)

Pixar never fails to tug at our heartstrings, and the ending of Monsters, Inc. is no exception. After Sulley forms a strong bond with the human girl, Boo, he is heartbroken when her door to the human world is shredded and broken. Determined to reunite with his young friend, Sulley turns to his loyal and devoted friend, Mike Wazowski, for help. Wazowski helps Sulley rebuild the broken door so Sully and Boo can meet again before the credits roll.

14. Shutter Island (2010)

As U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels unravels the mysteries of Shutter Island‘s Ashecliffe Hospital, the film's shocking twist leaves Teddy questioning everything he thought we knew. The final revelation challenges Teddy's perception of reality and the nature of human identity.

15. The Godfather (1972)

Francis Ford Coppola's iconic crime saga concludes with a powerful and symbolic closing scene. Michael Corleone closes the door on his wife Kay to signify his transformation into a ruthless crime lord. The sound of the door shutting represents his irreversible decision, effectively cutting ties with his former life and fully embracing his role as the Godfather. A commenter feels it “might be a little cliché, but the ending of The Godfather helps make it an absolute masterpiece.”

16. Robocop (1987)

In this futuristic sci-fi action film, Robocop (Officer Alex Murphy) faces an intense battle against evil forces, seeks justice in a crime-infested city, and fights with his self-identity. The movie's gripping climax unfolds as Robocop confronts the ruthless villain, Clarence Boddicker. As the dust settles and justice is served, Robocop finds peace in his regained identity.

17. The Lone Ranger (2013)

The Lone Ranger and his faithful companion, Tonto, are at odds with a cunning adversary, Butch Cavendish. The film's conclusion brings a climactic confrontation between the two sides, leading to an epic showdown on a speeding train. Sacrifice, redemption, and the triumph of justice echo through the final scenes, making it a fitting tribute to the iconic duo.

18. All That Jazz (1979)

In this dazzling musical drama, we follow the tumultuous life of Joe Gideon, a talented yet tormented choreographer and director. The movie's final act serves as a poignant reflection on mortality as Joe faces his death and confronts the demons of his past. The film weaves together the threads of life, art, and mortality through an elaborate musical number. It serves theatricality and emotional depth.

19. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

The Avengers face their most formidable foe yet — Thanos, the Mad Titan. The film's climax is a heart-wrenching battle against impossible odds, as our beloved heroes sacrifice to stop Thanos from obtaining the all-powerful Infinity Stones. The ending may have been devastating, but it set the stage for the highly anticipated sequel in the best way possible.

20. Oldboy (2003)

In this mind-bending South Korean thriller, Oh Dae-su embarks on a relentless quest for revenge and truth after being mysteriously imprisoned for 15 years. The movie's gripping conclusion peels back the layers of deception and vengeance, revealing the tragic and haunting truth behind Dae-su's captivity. As the film ends, fans are left with a puzzle. A haunting truth lingers beneath the surface as Oh Dae-su and Mi-do (his daughter) reunite. Dae-Su, robbed of his tongue and plagued by the hypnotist's puppetry, dances between reality and illusion.

21. Chinatown (1974)

Detective Jake Gittes unravels a web of deceit and corruption while investigating a seemingly straightforward case. As the movie's intricate plot unfolds, Jake becomes entangled in a web of secrets leading to the shocking truth. At the end of Chinatown, Jake Gittes starts figuring out Noah Cross's tricky plan in Los Angeles. Jake tries to help Evelyn Mulwray and her daughter escape. But Cross catches him. In Chinatown, cops who're working with Cross quickly arrest Jake. As Evelyn tries to flee with her daughter, cops shoot her dead. Cross takes Katherine, pretending to be her grandpa. And Jake can only watch, horrified.

22. La La Land (2016)

Mia and Sebastian, two aspiring artists, face a crossroads in their love and careers. A bittersweet ending portrays their fleeting connection and the alternate paths they could have taken. As they part ways, the montage of their potential life together reminds them of missed chances and the beauty of life's complexities.

23. The Mist (2007)

A group of people takes refuge in a supermarket as an otherworldly mist shrouds their town, bringing deadly creatures. As the survivors' situation becomes increasingly dire, they grapple with fear, desperation, and the dark side of human nature. The movie's climax delivers a gut-punching twist that challenges the notions of hope and despair. Trapped in the mist, the adults see no way out and choose to end their lives. David shoots the other four survivors with his last bullets. He then sacrifices himself to the creatures outside. And so, the mist's eerie tale continues.

24. Almost Famous (2000)

Young William Miller embarks on a transformative journey in this coming-of-age drama as he tours with the fictional band Stillwater as a rock journalist. The film captures the essence of youth, dreams, and the beauty of impermanence. Before the credits roll, Penny, the muse of guitarist Russell from Stillwater, gives him an address on the phone. But it's actually William's place. Russell arrives, thinking it's Penny's, then realizes Penny's intention. He tells Rolling Stone the truth and makes amends with William.

25. Moneyball (2011)

Billy Beane, the general manager of the Oakland Athletics, challenges the conventions of baseball by employing statistical analysis to establish a strong team on a limited budget. The film's satisfying conclusion celebrates the triumph of innovation and determination, proving that success can be achieved through unconventional means.

Source: Reddit.