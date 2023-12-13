15 Movies With The Most Memorable Movie Villains

The best antagonists are the ones that stick with you long after a movie ends. These characters are capable of a type of evil that shakes your core.

A recent online discussion listed the most memorable movie villains ever to grace the big screen.

1. Misery (1990)

Kathy Bates won an Oscar for her portrayal of Annie Wilkes, and it was well deserved because she is terrifying as the obsessive fan whose care for her favorite author leaves a lot to be desired. I have never been able to look at a sledgehammer the same way since.

2. Inglorious Basterds (2009)

Colonel Hans Lander is a villain, and he knows it. What makes him so terrifying, though, is not just that he seems to delight in the suffering he causes. But he doesn't care about the war or whose side he's on; he enjoys hurting people.

3. Terminator (1984)

As Karl Reese says of the Terminator: “It can't be bargained with. It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop… ever, until you are dead!” If that's not terrifying, I don't know what is.

4. Cape Fear (1991)

Max Cady is a violent predator who shows absolutely no remorse for his crimes. He uses his knowledge of the legal system, at least initially, to intimidate and threaten the Bowden family. The lengths he eventually goes to and his plans for the family by the climax of this Scorsese thriller are utterly chilling.

5. Jaws (1975)

Though the shark is only on screen for four minutes, it made an entire generation wary of ever swimming in the sea again. John WIlliams and Steven Speilburg have a lot to answer for.

6. The Hitcher (1986)

Rutger Hauer's turn as a hitchhiking serial killer, John Ryder, is the stuff of nightmares. Unlike Roy in Bladerunner, there is not a sympathetic bone in Ryder's body. He is an unrepentant killer who murders on a whim and will not stop until his prey is caught.

7. The Vanishing (1988)

Raymond in The Vanishing is utterly monstrous. He is an unrepentant sociopath who moralizes his crimes as he believes you can only be truly good after doing something utterly depraved.

8. One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

Nurse Ratchett is consistently voted one of the greatest screen villains of all time: a cold, calculating woman who abuses her position to inflict suffering upon the people she's supposed to be there to care for.

9. Green Room (2015)

Patrick Stewart is a lovely man, so his transformation into skinhead leader Darcy Banker in Jeremy Saulnier's tense thriller about a punk band that unwittingly plays a show at a skinhead bar is all the more shocking. He's cunning, calculated, and utterly vicious. Jean Luc Pickard, he is not.

10. Blue Velvet (1986)

Frank Booth (Dennis Hopper) is a crazed, foul-mouthed, psychopathic drug-dealing gangster and pimp. He plays an unhinged, sadistic, perverse, abusive, and animalistic man with a hair-trigger temper who carries out acts of extreme violence without warning or provocation.

11. Sin City (2005)

Elijah Wood is surprisingly good at playing serial killers. His turn as Frank Zito in the 2012 remake of Maniac is captivating and chilling. However, his time playing Kevin in Sin City gives me the creeps. A mute psychopath who kidnaps and eats adult workers, Kevin never shows an ounce of emotion or remorse. He doesn't even make a sound when he is eventually captured and killed by Marv.

12. Hellraiser (1987)

Pinhead and the Cenobites are the most unsettling movie monsters of the 80s.

13. Doctor Sleep (2019)

One of the best villains in recent years is Rose the Hat in Doctor Sleep. This sequel followed up on both the book and movie versions of The Shining well, and Rose really takes the cake for being a scary but exciting villain,

14. Leviathan (1989)

The terrifying parts of Leviathan are watching all of the cast and crew you care about becoming the monster in front of you. You're hoping they will survive and make it, but they become the thing we're so scared of one by one.

15. The Proposition (2005)

Fans give props to Danny Huston's acting in the film, saying he ties the movie all together. This Western brings up the tension as a man needs to apprehend an outlaw before he kills one of his brothers.