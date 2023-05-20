When a film is paired with a phenomenal soundtrack, the experience becomes even more unforgettable, staying with us long after the credits roll. From iconic melodies to toe-tapping beats, the combination of captivating visuals and exceptional music can create magic on the big screen.

So, prepare to embark on a cinematic journey filled with 14 good movies with soundtracks for the ages.

1. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Quentin Tarantino's masterpiece delivers a gripping narrative and introduces us to an eclectic soundtrack that blends genres seamlessly. Each soundtrack featured in this movie perfectly fits the mood the story tries to drive viewers into.

From surf rock to soul, this film's iconic soundtrack sets the tone for its unforgettable characters and explosive storylines.

2. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

You watch some movies, and the soundtrack stays stuck with you. Guardians of the Galaxy does this effortlessly. Getting immersed in the beauty of the soundtracks featured is taking your mind for a nostalgic trip through the cosmos with this film.

The carefully curated mixtape of classic hits from the '60s and '70s adds charm and infectious energy to the epic space adventure film.

3. Trainspotting (1996)

With a soundtrack that perfectly captures the spirit of '90s alternative music, Trainspotting immerses us in the gritty world of addiction. From Iggy Pop's “Lust for Life” to Underworld's “Born Slippy,” each track becomes integral to the film's raw and unapologetic storytelling.

4. The Lion King (1994)

Decades later, almost everyone can remember the iconic songs featured in this film. The Lion King enchants us with its breathtaking animation and its unforgettable soundtrack, including Elton John's “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” and other classics like “Circle of Life.”

5. Amélie (2001)

Ask me, and I'd recommend this movie's entire soundtrack to a couple looking to have an exhilarating experience with musicals. Listening to these soundtracks is an experience of its own, as you are easily transported into the whimsical streets of Paris with this French romantic comedy.

The film's soundtrack, composed by Yann Tiersen, beautifully captures the quirky and enchanting atmosphere of Amélie's world with its delicate piano melodies and playful accordion tunes.

6. Almost Famous (2000)

Are you a fan of rock ‘n' roll? Then definitely, this is one for you. Immerse yourself in the world of '70s rock ‘n' roll with this coming-of-age film.

Featuring an incredible selection of classic rock hits, the soundtrack of Almost Famous elevates the film's heartfelt storytelling. It takes us on a nostalgic journey through the era of sex, drugs, and rock music.

7. La La Land (2016)

This modern-day musical brings the glamour and romance of old Hollywood to life. The soundtracks featured in this movie takes one into a fantastical world.

With its enchanting original songs and breathtaking musical numbers, La La Land delivers a soundtrack that captures the essence of dreams, love, and the pursuit of artistic passion.

8. The Graduate (1967)

Simon and Garfunkel's iconic folk-rock tunes are the perfect backdrop for this timeless coming-of-age film. The melancholic “The Sound of Silence” might wound your heart, but there are other uplifting features to balance the scale.

Take “Mrs. Robinson” for an example. The soundtrack of The Graduate perfectly reflects the conflicted emotions of its protagonist in an intricate style.

9. Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Get ready to disco dance with John Travolta in this electrifying classic. The soundtrack of Saturday Night Fever became a global sensation, featuring disco hits like “Stayin' Alive” and “Night Fever” that defined an era and transformed the film into a cultural phenomenon just upon the movie's release.

10. Into The Wild (2007)

Eddie Vedder's soulful and introspective soundtrack adds a poetic and emotional layer to this inspiring true story. Vedder's haunting melodies perfectly capture the spirit of adventure, self-discovery, and the yearning for freedom that permeates the film's narrative.

11. Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Quentin Tarantino strikes again with a film that pushes the boundaries of storytelling and features an unforgettable soundtrack. From the animated opening credits set to “Little Green Bag” to the iconic “Stuck in the Middle With You” scene, the soundtrack of Reservoir Dogs becomes a character of its own, one you long to connect with on a personal level.

12. The Sound of Music (1965)

This beloved musical enchants audiences with its timeless songs and breathtaking scenery. From the whimsical “Do-Re-Mi” to the heartfelt “Edelweiss,” the soundtrack of The Sound of Music fills viewers' hearts with joy, love, and awe of music's power.

13. Goodfellas (1990)

Its soundtrack, which features an array of classic hits from the '50s to the '80s, perfectly complemented Martin Scorsese‘s gangster masterpiece. The music captures the era and enhances the film's electrifying energy and gritty realism.

14. Blade Runner (1982)

Immerse yourself in the atmospheric world of Ridley Scott's dystopian masterpiece. Vangelis's haunting synthesizer score perfectly captures the futuristic noir ambiance, creating an immersive and otherworldly experience.

Practically, listening to these soundtracks takes you into the future, and who said that time travel isn't possible? Let this soundtrack perform that magic for you.

This thread inspired this post.

