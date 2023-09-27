Plot Twists Galore: 20 Popular Movies with the Most Jaw-Dropping Endings in Cinematic History

Filmmakers master the art of crafting a unique plot that keeps viewers guessing until the very end. With unexpected twists and surprising conclusions, these movies become legendary and unforgettable, leaving lasting impressions on the audience. Below are 20 such iconic films.

1. The Departed (2006)

The Boston PD hires Officer Billy Costigan to enter Frank Costello's infamous band. The FBI and the police are unaware that Costello has an insider, Colin Sullivan, working for them and helping him evade detection. Sullivan is lured into a meeting by Costigan, who knows he is Costello's rat and is taken into custody.

The movie seems to be headed toward a satisfying finish at this point.

However, one of Costello's inside men kills Costigan, freeing Sullivan. Then, with no second thoughts, Sullivan murders him. Sergeant Dignam kills Sullivan to bring the film to a close.

2. The Mist (2007)

A town in Maine is engulfed in a dense mist. When a customer realizes that terrible creatures are hiding in the fog in a grocery store, their initial curiosity quickly turns to dread. David, his kid, and a few other people flee the supermarket in a car. David shoots them all when they run out of gasoline, but he is one bullet short.

The mist disappears when David steps out of the automobile to surrender to the beasts. He drops to his knees in complete amazement and anguish as he watches military trucks loaded with survivors pass him. A staggering ending for those who read the novel.

3. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

The mad Titan Thanos, who seeks to gather all the Infinity Stones and wipe off half of all life in the cosmos, is being bravely fought by the Avengers. Nobody anticipated Thanos' success, which led to the familiar and beloved figures slowly disappearing with a snap. Viewers had to wait a year to see what followed.

4. The Sixth Sense (1999)

Cole Sear, a young kid in The Sixth Sense, consults child psychologist Malcolm Crowe, who can see dead people. Malcolm compares the youngster to an elderly patient whose condition he misdiagnosed and who, as an adult, broke into his home one night, shot Crowe, and then turned the pistol on himself.

The audience gasped when it was revealed that Malcolm had passed away on that fateful night. And now Cole can see him as one of the ghosts. The story's subtle and intelligent clues are interconnected wonderfully at the conclusion.

5. The Usual Suspects (1995)

The movie focuses on the hunt for mysterious underworld boss Keyser Söze, who, according to Verbal Kint, is to blame for the tragic massacre and fire on a ship in Los Angeles. The detectives release Verbal after deciding they are pleased with his testimony in the endlessly parodied finale, only to discover that he had made up his outrageous account using items from the room. After successfully tricking the authorities, Verbal stops pretending to be disabled, smokes a cigarette, and gets into a car. He had been the criminal genius all along.

6. Fight Club (1999)

The movie follows the protagonist, The Narrator, who starts a fight club venture with Tyler, a soap salesman. This venture provides a psychological release for both men. The shocking ending comes when The Narrator wants to shut down the fight club due to its increasing nuisance. It is then discovered that The Narrator is the same person as Tyler. The sleep-deprived mind of the Narrator created Tyler, and he wants to get rid of the alter-ego.

Under the Narrator's control, Tyler shoots him in the cheeks, making Tyler disappear.

7. Revolutionary Road (2008)

Frank and April, a seemingly perfect couple, relocate to Paris to escape their jaded existence. However, when April's pregnancy forces them to change their minds, their marriage starts to break. The breakdown is normal, and I expected either a reconciliation or a divorce (given her staunch indifference to his apologies). No one saw her demise from the self-induced termination of the baby, especially when you get the sense that it was to spite Frank. I still argue about who is to blame for the breakdown.

8. Oldboy (2003)

A thriller from South Korea that portrays the terrible tale of Oh Dae-su, who is one day kidnapped and held captive for 15 years for no apparent cause. He leaves to exact revenge on his enigmatic captor after being released. He meets and falls in love with Mi-do, a sushi chef, who starts assisting him in his mission. Face-to-face with his abductor in the end, it is revealed that Mi-do is Dea-su's daughter, and the abductor had orchestrated their romance through hypnosis.

9. Se7en (1995)

Two detectives (William Somerset and David Wills) chase after a psycho killer, John Doe, whose games were respectively punished for the biblical deadly sins. At the time of his apprehension, two sins (envy and wrath) had not been captured by any of his murderers yet. In the twisted ending, Doe's grand scheme is soon made clear.

When the famous box encasing Mills' wife's severed head comes, the murderer takes it for the sin of envy (of Mills' marriage). John Doe quickly uses this to persuade the distressed Mills to complete the task by embracing rage and shooting Doe.

10. Gothika (2003)

Dr. Miranda Grey awakens as a patient in the prison where she works after having a terrifying experience with a little girl who exhibits evidence of a horrific assault. Miranda is convinced that the two incidents are related, despite having no recollection of killing her husband and being plagued by the ghost of the young girl she saw. Quite the opposite ends this story. Her husband had been a serial killer for years, taking young girls as his victims, one of whom was the young girl haunting Grey.

11. Dragonfly (2002)

In Dragonfly, Dr. Joe Darrow is a man in mourning. When the bus she was riding was carried away into a river during a mudslide in Venezuela, his pregnant wife, Emily, a doctor, perished. Soon, Darrow starts getting communications from the afterlife that appear to be from Emily. In an emotional ending, Darrow, who initially believes his wife is still alive, is led back to Venezuela. There he finds his infant daughter, who miraculously survived the accident, being catered to by the indigenes his wife once cared for.

12. Uncut Gems (2019)

Adam Sandler plays Howard Ratner, a jeweler from New York City with a gambling problem. Howard hunts a pricey gem while taking more significant risks than ever before to pay off an enormous debt he owes to some formidable people. Ultimately, it all pays off until it doesn't. Ratner is suddenly (and shockingly) gunned down.

13. Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

Bella and Edward seek witnesses to show that their child is not eternal. They wish to persuade the Volturi that they broke no rules. However, Aro has evil intentions, and when Alice recognizes this, a conflict follows. The final battle scene afterward was a shocker that led to the slaying of many beloved characters and the hated Aro. And saddened viewers. The final twist, though, was that it was all a vision. Gatcha!!!

14. The Others (2001)

While waiting for her husband to return from war, Grace, her children, and three hired servants experience inexplicable occurrences in the house supposedly caused by ghosts. The subtle hints of Grace's recurring dreams, the pale look of the kids, and the servants' indifference to the happenings will easily elude most viewers until the final unraveling. Grace shot herself and her children after her husband was killed in battle. They were the ones haunting the house and its occupants.

15. Planet of the Apes (1968)

To his shock, astronaut George Taylor discovers that the planet is ruled by apes far more advanced than its rudimentary human population after his spacecraft crashlands there. In the end, though, he finds out that he's still on Earth at some point in the far future when the movie is about to end.

16. Cabin in the Woods (1968)

A lot of people who watch Cabin in the Woods for the first time think they know what's going on as they watch this thriller, but every few moments, something changes their reading of the movie. It's only at the very end we learn that they are part of a worldwide human sacrifice to save the world and have to fulfill the five archetypes of slasher films. At the end, the two remaining characters decide the world isn't worth saving and leave the area as the world ends.

17. Interstellar (1968)

Interstellar is known for its shocking and slightly confusing ending. In the movie, we watch Joseph Cooper try to find an exoplanet suitable for human life. In the end, Cooper finds himself in a five-dimensional tesseract, where he's able to communicate with his daughter in her bedroom using Morse code. He's able to reunite with his daughter, now an elder and dying where she's able to show him what she did in her life, even though he only was gone for a short amount of time in his life. It's a touching moment but the complexities of physics make some of these concepts confusing to grasp on the first watch.

18. Shutter Island (1968)

Shutter Island is very complex and the entire movie is hard to watch, but the ending shocked a lot of viewers on the first watch. While watching the movie, it's hard to tell what is real and what's part of Leonardo DiCarprio's character's mental state. At the end of the movie, it's shocking to see him accept his fate and get the lobotomy, in a strange moment where he seems to know the truth of the situation.

19. Time Bandits (1968)

This fantastical movie made for children has a pretty heartbreaking ending after we watch our protagonist, Kevin, go through a series of quests throughout history. Once he's safe and back home, he awakens to his parents' toaster on fire and the fire department coming to save them. But when his parents touch an evil rock they find in their oven, they explode and die. It's a pretty brutal ending for a children's movie and scared a lot of kids back in the day.

20. Stay (1968)

Stay is about a young college-aged man who is going through a mental crisis and isn't sure what's real and what's fake anymore. When he gets a new psychiatrist, he starts to question the world around him and wants to take his own life.

At the end of the film, we learn that he was actually in a car accident where he was fatally wounded and the entire movie was a dream he has as he died in the hospital after the accident.

Source: Reddit.