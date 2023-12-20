Unexpected Twists: 24 Movies With Unforgettable Final Scenes

Some films leave you reeling in a way you never really get over. Decades later, in the dead of night, they will creep back into your thoughts while you're trying to sleep, or while you're stuck in traffic on your daily commute, or when you look into the face of your newborn child, they'll return to ruin your day, all over again. How many of these shocking finales and devious twists still haunt your dreams?

Oh, and for obvious reasons, beware! Spoilers ahead.

1. Drag Me to Hell (2009)

Sam Raimi's campy comedy horror about a bank loan officer called Christine, who becomes subject to a gypsy curse after she refuses to give an elderly Roma woman an extension on her mortgage, does precisely as the movie's name implies. After seemingly ridding herself of the curse, her boyfriend, Clay, inadvertently places it back on her, and Christine is dragged to Hell as he looks on in horror.

2. Cabin in the Woods (2011)

Drew Goddard's subversive slasher takes a turn for the weird after it's revealed that the kids in the cabin are part of an elaborate ritual to keep a cabal of eldritch gods slumbering; the two surviving members of the rite decide that humanity isn't worth saving and choose to let the world end instead.

3. Rosemary's Baby (1968)

This unsettling psychological horror from Roman Polanski based on Ira Levin's Novel, about a woman who finds out that a satanic cult has designs on her unborn baby, ends with Rosemary (Mia Farrow) finding that not only is her child, whom she thought was stillborn is alive, but that it is the antichrist, and rather than reject the child is shown rocking his bassinet to comfort satan's spawn as he begins to cry.

4. A Scanner Darkly (2006)

Keanu Reeves, Robert Downey Jr., Woody Harrelson, and Winona Ryder star in Richard Linklater's animated cyberpunk movie about an undercover cop who unwittingly gets addicted to the futuristic drug he was sent to investigate. However, it's the ending that hits you in the gut when it's revealed that Arctor (Reeves) becoming addicted to the drug was all part of the plan so he can be sent to a rehabilitation clinic that the police believe is actually where the drug is being grown and refined.

5. Arlington Road (1999)

In this tense thriller from Mark Pellington, Jeff Bridges plays a retired history professor who suspects his new neighbors, the Langs, may be part of a domestic terrorist organization that is planning an attack. The revelation at the film's climax, though, hits like a car bomb, as Michael attempts to foil the Langs plot but instead is framed as a lone-wolf terrorist and convicted of the attack while the Langs move on to another suburb to find another fall guy.

6. Midsommar (2019)

Midsommar is a weird film. Not as odd as director Ari Astor's follow-up, Beau is Afraid, but still. Astor's folk horror about a group of college students that run afoul of a strange closed cult in the Swedish wilderness shocks throughout; however, the closing scene, which sees the members of the commune stuff a college student into a disemboweled bear and then burn him alive as part of a ritual sacrifice as his girlfriend looks on is not something you're likely to forget for a long time.

7. Seven (1995)

David Fincher's unflinching murder mystery about a pair of detectives on the trail of a serial killer who commits a series of twisted murders based on the seven deadly sins ends with everyone wondering what's in the box and wishing they never found out.

8. The End of Evangelion (1997)

This movie was rumored to be revenge against the fans who were unhappy with how the series ended (it wasn't). However, the capstone to Hideaki Anno's legendary mecha series is one colossal downer from start to finish. Still, the film's climax, which sees almost the whole of humanity killed and the film's protagonist attempting to murder the only other surviving human before breaking down when he can't do it, is devastating in a way that few other animated films have even attempted.

9. The Departed (2006)

Scorsese's superb Infernal Affairs remake is one of the legendary director's best films. The tale of a pair of spies trying to out each other in the Boston police and mob is as tense as it is complex, but the ending will leave you stunned as all the dominoes fall and most of the main cast ends up dead as both attempts to try and out the other.

10. Kill List (2011)

What starts as a film about a pair of soldiers turned hitmen tasked with carrying out three killings ends in the weirdest way possible in Ben Wheatley's mob drama come folk horror film that climaxes with our main character crowned king in a bizarre pagan ritual after a knife fight with a hunchback.

11. I Saw the Devil (2010)

Jee-woon Kim's brutal thriller about a game of cat and mouse between a secret agent and a serial killer culminates with the killer trapped in a makeshift guillotine he had used to murder one of his victims as his family attempt to open the door to the room, which would lead to them unwittingly dropping the blade and killing him.

12. Sleepaway Camp (1983)

Known for having one of the most shocking twist endings in the whole slasher film genre, Robert Hiltzik's tale of an abused camper turned killer has a final sting in its tale that, though a little dated, still hits hard. It's revealed in the final scene that the killer is, in fact, Peter, not Amy, who died in the accident at the film's opening.

13. Oldboy (2003)

Park Chan-wook's twisted adaptation of Garon Tsuchiya's manga, which sees a salary man called Oh Desu (Choi Min-Sik) imprisoned for 14 years before being tasked with finding his captor in five days, or else he will be killed, ends with the shocking revelation that the woman Oh Desu has fallen in love with is his daughter. However, rather than break off the relationship or send himself back to prison, Oh Desu contacts a hypnotist to make him forget so that the two of them can live in peace.

14. God Bless America (2011)

Bobcat Goldthwait's pitch black satire about a man with terminal cancer and his teenage accomplice going on a killing people they think are awful and mean culminates with Frank (Joel Murray) finding out he doesn't have cancer and Roxy (Tara Lynne Barr) being found by her loving parents that have been worried sick about her. However, these revelations don't stop the pair of them from still uniting to kill everyone involved with an awful televised talent show during its live final before getting shot by the police.

15. The Mist (2007)

Stephen King has said that he prefers the ending of Frank Darabont's adaptation better than his own, and it's easy to see why. As twist endings go, it's an absolute sucker punch. After leaving the store with his family in a truck, after running out of gas and seeing nothing but endless mist, he kills his family. He leaves the car to be taken by one of the monsters… only for the mist to clear and the army to march by with all the survivors they saved.

16. Sweet Girl (2021)

Brian Andrew Mendoza's psychological revenge thriller starring Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced sees Ray and his teenage daughter, Rachel, embark on a quest for revenge after his wife Amanda dies of cancer due to the shady practices of a pharmaceutical company.

In the film's climax, it is revealed that Ray (Mamoa) died of his wounds when he was shot by a hitman two years ago, and it was, in fact, Rachel (Merced) who had been murdering executives while suffering from PTSD and dissociative personality disorder after the traumatic death of both of her parents.

17. The Prestige (2006)

Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning tale of a pair of rival magicians features not only superb performances by Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, and the late-great David Bowie but also one of the most head-scratching endings in a film with more twists than a DNA cluster.

After framing rival magician Alfred Borden (Bale) for his murder, it is revealed that Robert Angier (Jackman) has been using a cloning machine developed by Nikola Tesla (Bowie) to perform his famous teleportation trick. In contrast, his rival, Bordon, performed his with the help of his secret twin. After Bordon is hanged, his brother kills Angier and burns down his theatre while endless water tanks containing dead clones are revealed.

18. Enemy (2013)

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in Denis Villeneuve's twisted tale, loosely based on José Saramago's 2002 novel about a history professor obsessed with an actor who is his exact double. The ending sticks with you, if only for you to spend several months wondering what you've just witnessed.

19. Barbarian (2022)

Zach Cregger's low-key horror is a trip and a half, which is why most people who have watched will never book an Airbnb again. Starring Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long, the tale of a booking mix-up and a secret passageway to the kind of underground complex that would make Josef Fritzl proud, Barbarian's second act twist makes way for an ending that sticks with you as the creature living in the basement, known only as The Mother, protects our protagonist after they fall off a water tower.

20. Fight Club (1999)

David Fincher's superb adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk's meditation on how toxic masculinity poisons not only men but the whole of society is not only one of the most misinterpreted movies of the late nineties but also the poster child for the modern twist ending. After Jack finally rids himself of Tyler and tenderly embraces Marla, as the financial district crumbles, and the lilting intro to The Pixies' “Where is My Mind” starts to play, you're left to pontificate what it all means.

21. The Illusionist (2006)

Proof that a twist ending doesn't always have to be a grim affair, Neil Burger's romantic mystery starring Ed Norton and Jessica Biel, about a Victorian magician who attempts to marry a woman above his station, ends in a clever yet heartwarming way as it's revealed that Sophie and Eisenheim staged Sophie's death so the pair could run away and live a peaceful life in the mountains.

22. Martyrs (2008)

The ending of Pascal Laugier's psychological horror about a woman called Lucie and her friend Anna, who attempts to get revenge on a seemingly ordinary family who she believed brutally tortured her as a child, is as shocking as it is tough to watch. After the shocking revelation that the family tortured Lucie, and she is far from the only one, It's revealed they were part of a cult that tortures young women as they believe their suffering will result in them being able to communicate with the afterlife.

23. Brazil (1985)

Terry Gilliam's dark dystopian comedy ends as it begins, that is to say, weirdly. After being captured by the government, Sam is strapped to a chair and about to be tortured; however, at the last minute, the rebels break in and free him, and he lives happily ever after. Or he doesn't, as he has gone completely insane and is instead still sitting in the chair humming “Aquarela do Brasil” to himself.

24. American Psycho (2000)

Mary Harron's darkly comedic adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis's novel ends with our charming, deeply broken, and utterly psychotic protagonist, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), confessing to his crimes only to find out that either it was all in his head or that his friends have covered them all up for him. It's never explicitly stated which it is; it's a surprising ending that comes out of nowhere and is still being debated.