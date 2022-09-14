7 Great Movies With Widowed Husbands Like P.S. I Love You

Do you love the romantic comedy P.S. I Love You and are eager to watch similar films?

Love and Marriage

Redditor u/honey_coated_truth recently posted, “I'm looking for movies that show the husband deeply in love with his wife and reminiscing their time together even after her passing. Something like PS I love you (role reversed) or Up.”

Redditors offered a handful of winning movies where the husband is widowed, including these seven cinematic gems.

1. What Dreams May Come (1998)

What Dreams May Come is a fantasy drama film that paints a vivid picture of life, death, and the afterlife. Dr. Christopher James “Chris” Nielsen (Robin Williams) loses his children in a car accident.

Then he dies in an accident and watches his wife, Annie (Annabella Sciorra), take her life because the grief is too much to bear. Supporting roles include Cuba Gooding Jr. and Max von Sydow. Warning, this film requires tissues.

2. Inception (2010)

Christopher Nolan's Inception is a sci-fi action film with a unique story and spectacular special effects. Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a widow and a dream thief who steals information by infiltrating the subconscious of his targets.

His team includes Arthur (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and Ariadne (Elliot Page). Tom Hardy and Ken Watanabe are the supporting cast.

3. Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Sleepless in Seattle follows Annie Reed (Meg Ryan), a journalist. Jonah (Ross Malinger) calls into a radio show requesting a new partner for his grieving father.

And despite being newly engaged, Annie is captivated by Sam Baldwin (Tom Hanks), the recently widowed architect.

4. My Girl (1991)

My Girl is a coming-of-age comedy-drama set in the summer of 1972. It follows an 11-year-old, Vada Sultenfuss (Anna Chlumsky), living in Madison, Pennsylvania.

She lives with her widowed father, Harry Sultenfuss (Dan Aykroyd). Vada has difficulty accepting the romance that blossoms between her dad and make-up artist Shelly DeVoto (Jamie Lee Curtis).

Vada's best friend is Thomas J. Sennett (Macaulay Culkin), and an unfortunate accident causes Vada to lean on Shelly.

5. Finding Nemo (2013)

Pixar's Finding Nemo is a computer-animated comedy that begins with the heartbreaking story of how Marlon (Albert Brooks) becomes a widow.

After tragedy befalls Marlon, he's overprotective of his only son Nemo (Alexander Gould). Then, one day Nemo is taken from the ocean by divers. So Marlon sets out to find him and teams up with a regal blue-tag fish, Dory (Ellen DeGeneres), suffering from short-term memory loss.

6. We Bought a Zoo (2011)

We Bought a Zoo is a family comedy-drama film based loosely on Benjamin Mee's 2008 memoir of the same name. It follows Benjamin Mee (Matt Damon), a widowed father who purchases a deteriorating zoo.

Then, he takes on the challenges of preparing and opening the zoo to the public. While doing so, Mee sparks a new love interest with Kelly Foster (Scarlett Johansson), a long-time zookeeper.

7. John Wick (2014)

John Wick tells an entirely different widowed husband story. It's a neo-noir action film that follows former assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves).

Before his wife Helen died of a terminal illness, she arranged for a beagle puppy, Daisy, to be delivered to help him cope with his grief. However, a trio of Russian gangsters sabotages those efforts, and John Wick goes on a vengeful killing spree.

