11 Movies Where The Wrong Actors Were Cast for Their Role

1: How Do You Know (2010)

Owen Wilson and Reese Witherspoon are talented actors, but filmgoers do not see them as athletes.

2: The Happening (2008)

Wahlberg is so out of place as a high school teacher that fans say he's more believable as an inventor in the Transformers franchise.

3: X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

There are a lot of issues with X-Men: Apocalypse, and ironically the biggest one is the casting. For a franchise that has done so well in that regard, Oscar Isaac and Olivia Munn feel horribly out of place.

4: The World Is Not Enough (1999)

One critic suggested, “Denise Richard’s as a nuclear scientist in The World Is Not Enough. I think she even says ‘nucular' at one point.”

5: Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)

Keanu Reeves is at his best in action flicks or as the aloof Ted. He is not, however, a good Englishman. 6: Jungle Cruise (2021)

The Rock is a lot of things: charismatic, buff, and handsome. He is not, however, a Spanish Conquistador.

7: Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

Not only is the fact that Mickey Rooney plays a Japanese man in Breakfast at Tiffany ‘s a gigantic miscast, but it's also racist.

8: Death on the Nile (2022)

One moviegoer complains, “You could be forgiven if you thought Agatha Christie posthumously wrote her character a foreign twin into the story, given how wild her accent was.”

9: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

There are a lot of problems with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but the biggest one might be Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor. It feels like he's trying way too hard and over-acting.

10: Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

Mark Wahlberg has a place in action movies, but his role as an intelligent inventor in Transformers: Age of Extinction feels horribly out of place.

11: The Northman (2022)

Nicole Kidman helped break immersion into the film thanks mainly to her horrible accent and altered appearance. It takes viewers out of an otherwise engaging movie.

