11 Movies Where The Wrong Actors Were Cast for Their Role

The greatest movies can be ruined by one single error in the production, like casting the wrong actor for the part.
A recent online discussion asks for examples of movies that were horribly miscast. Here are the top responses.
1: How Do You Know (2010)
Owen Wilson and Reese Witherspoon are talented actors, but filmgoers do not see them as athletes.
2: The Happening (2008)
Wahlberg is so out of place as a high school teacher that fans say he's more believable as an inventor in the Transformers franchise.
More on that later, by the way.
3: X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)
There are a lot of issues with X-Men: Apocalypse, and ironically the biggest one is the casting. For a franchise that has done so well in that regard, Oscar Isaac and Olivia Munn feel horribly out of place.
4: The World Is Not Enough (1999)
One critic suggested, “Denise Richard’s as a nuclear scientist in The World Is Not Enough. I think she even says ‘nucular' at one point.”
5: Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)
Keanu Reeves is at his best in action flicks or as the aloof Ted. He is not, however, a good Englishman.
6: Jungle Cruise (2021)
7: Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)
8: Death on the Nile (2022)
9: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)
10: Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)
11: The Northman (2022)
Source: Reddit.
Maya (she/they) is a queer entertainment and culture journalist. They cover interviews, reviews, roundups, news, and more. She loves horror, history, and creativity. They hope their writing both entertains readers and inspires them to think critically. Her favorite pastimes include needle felting, gaming, and drawing.