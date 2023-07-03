11 Movies Where The Wrong Actors Were Cast for Their Role

The greatest movies can be ruined by one single error in the production, like casting the wrong actor for the part.

A recent online discussion asks for examples of movies that were horribly miscast. Here are the top responses.

1: How Do You Know (2010)

How Do You Know, Reese Witherspoon, Owen Wilson
Image Credit: David James / Columbia TriStar Marketing Group, Inc.

Owen Wilson and Reese Witherspoon are talented actors, but filmgoers do not see them as athletes.

2: The Happening (2008)

the happening movie
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

Wahlberg is so out of place as a high school teacher that fans say he's more believable as an inventor in the Transformers franchise.

More on that later, by the way.

3: X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

X-Men: Apocalypse, Oscar Isaac
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

There are a lot of issues with X-Men: Apocalypse, and ironically the biggest one is the casting. For a franchise that has done so well in that regard, Oscar Isaac and Olivia Munn feel horribly out of place.

4: The World Is Not Enough (1999)

The World Is Not Enough, Denise Richards
Image Credit: MGM Distribution Co.

One critic suggested, “Denise Richard’s as a nuclear scientist in The World Is Not Enough. I think she even says ‘nucular' at one point.”

5: Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)

Bram Stoker's Dracula, Keanu Reeves
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

Keanu Reeves is at his best in action flicks or as the aloof Ted. He is not, however, a good Englishman.

6: Jungle Cruise (2021)

Jungle Cruise, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt
Image Credit: Disney/Disney / Disney Enterprises, Inc.
The Rock is a lot of things: charismatic, buff, and handsome. He is not, however, a Spanish Conquistador.

7: Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

Breakfast at Tiffany's, Mickey Rooney
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.
Not only is the fact that Mickey Rooney plays a Japanese man in Breakfast at Tiffany‘s a gigantic miscast, but it's also racist.

8: Death on the Nile (2022)

Death on the Nile, Gal Gadot
Image Credit: 20th Century Studios.
One moviegoer complains,  “You could be forgiven if you thought Agatha Christie posthumously wrote her character a foreign twin into the story, given how wild her accent was.”

9: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Jesse Eisenberg
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.
There are a lot of problems with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but the biggest one might be Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor. It feels like he's trying way too hard and over-acting.

10: Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

Transformers: Age of Extinction, Mark Wahlberg
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.
Mark Wahlberg has a place in action movies, but his role as an intelligent inventor in Transformers: Age of Extinction feels horribly out of place.

11: The Northman (2022)

The Northman, Nicole Kidman
Image Credit: Focus Features LLC.
Nicole Kidman helped break immersion into the film thanks mainly to her horrible accent and altered appearance. It takes viewers out of an otherwise engaging movie.

