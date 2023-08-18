17 Movies With the Worst Titles Ever According to Film Fans

Some movie titles can be head-scratchers, especially when they aren't compelling or they come off as silly. One film fan in a popular online forum asked for examples of movies with the worst titles. Here are the top 17 responses.

1 – Phffft (1954)

It's not so much a name as a sound, which is a bit of a bizarre choice for a movie title. One film lover noted, “Phffft is probably the worst movie title of all time. It's not a bad film. It's a comedy about divorce.”

2 – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Some movie fans remarked that adding “Dawn of Justice” seemed unnecessary. “I just love how they thought Batman v Superman wasn't good enough to sell tickets,” one person noted. They added, “How many people were like… ‘Oh, it's just Batman and Superman… I'mma pass… Oh wait, justice will be dawning. Well if there's a chance for a Cyborg cameo, then sign me up!”

3 – We Bought a Zoo (2011)

I know the title of the movie comes from the book's title, but both are lackluster and lazy. It's a bland and unimpressive name that does not stir much interest in the movie.

4 – Passion of the Christ (2004)

One cinephile made an impassioned argument against this title. It's a compelling title on its own, but the film features no adult intimacy, no romance, and some hefty violence that makes the title slightly misleading.

5 – Sssssss (1973)

This one is just laughable. Unsurprisingly, it's a funky film about snakes, hence the title. A crazy scientist turns his lab assistant into a snake, so the premise is interesting, but the title is tragic.

6 – In The Tall Grass (2019)

Based on a Stephen King story, In the Tall Grass is one of my favorite underrated horror movies, but the title could be why it doesn't get enough credit!

7 – Speed (1994)

Speed is another one of my favorite movies. It features a young Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves stuck on a speeding bus, but they probably could've thought of a better title.

8 – A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence (2014)

This movie is a fascinating arthouse film that dives into the human condition. The title is appropriate but still clunky and awkward to say or see.

9 – There Will Be Blood (2007)

This one is more of an “allusory title,” as one film fanatic said pointed out. However, it still falls flat, and most audience members don't understand the biblical reference.

10 – Captain Fantastic (2016)

Captain Fantastic is not your typical superhero movie, as it's an emotional drama with a bit of humor. A family who lives in isolation in the woods moves into civilization, and no one has superpowers.

11 – Funny Games (1997)

There is nothing funny or fun about this chilling horror movie. The idea behind the title is the disturbed men in the movie are playing “funny games,” but the title is still deceitful.

12 – A Cure for Wellness (2016)

I thought this movie was about a tragic struggle with illness, but it's a twisted thriller about a demented treatment center. This movie will not leave you feeling well.

13 – The Magician (2005)

Ah, yes, The Magician, a movie about magic, right? Wrong! There is literally no magic in this movie, so the name is very misleading. It's also a pretty basic and uncreative name, so many cinephiles think the creators could've spent a little more time workshopping it.

14 – Gummo (1997)

Do I even need to explain this one? Aside from the lack of connection to the film, the title of this movie is also uncomfortable and strange. While most fans agree the movie needed a more poignant name, the unusual choice coincides with the unorthodox film.

15 – A Somewhat Gentle Man (2010)

Fans dislike this movie title because not only is it not indicative of the plot or characters, but it's not catchy or interesting. It's a boring title that does not do the captivating movie any favors.

16 – Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile (2019)

We get it; he was a bad guy. This title feels like a middle schooler came up with it and thought it was the coolest name ever for a movie. It's awkward to say, write, and read, and many film fans agree there were endless better options the creators could've chosen.

17 – Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

This title is odd, and it seems like the creators just thought it was cool that seven and Slevin rhymed. The main character is named Slevin, but the “lucky number” part of the title feels random.

Source: Reddit.