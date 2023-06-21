24 Movies You Didn’t Know You Could Watch on Disney+

Are you tired of endlessly scrolling through the same movies on Disney+? Look no further! We've curated a list of 24 hidden gems you probably didn't know were available on Disney+.

From beloved classics to thrilling blockbusters, dive into a cinematic adventure with these 24 gems you can stream on Disney+ right now!

1. The Menu (2022)

With delectable visuals and a gripping plot, The Menu serves up a thrilling blend of mystery, ambition, and a fine dining experience that is to die for. The Menu is a suspenseful psychological thriller that takes you on a mouthwatering journey.

Set in the culinary world, a young couple stumbles upon an exclusive restaurant that offers an extraordinary dining experience. As the elite guests make their way down each course in this hidden establishment, they discover the dark secrets and twisted games played behind the scenes.

2. The Princess Bride (1987)

The Princess Bride is a timeless adventure that combines romance, comedy, and fantasy in a captivating tale. When a young woman named Buttercup is kidnapped, her true love, Westley, sets out on a quest to rescue her from an evil prince.

Along the way, he encounters hilarious obstacles, formidable foes, and unforgettable characters like the witty Inigo Montoya and the eccentric Miracle Max. Filled with sword fights, true love, and quotable lines, The Princess Bride is a beloved classic that will enchant viewers of all ages.

3. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

10 Things I Hate About You is a modern retelling of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew. Set in a high school, the film follows the rebellious Kat Stratford and her younger sister, Bianca. Bianca is forbidden to date until Kat does, leading a new student, Cameron, to devise a plan to win Kat's heart. This romantic comedy captures the spirit of the '90s and is a beautiful story about love and self-discovery.

4. Sister Act (1992)

In this musical comedy starring Whoopi Goldberg, a lounge singer Deloris witnesses a crime and is placed in a witness protection program, where she is disguised as a nun in a struggling convent. As Deloris brings her vibrant personality and love for music to the conservative community, she transforms the choir and creates a joyful uproar.

5. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe (2005)

The Chronicles of Narnia invites you into a magical world beyond the wardrobe. Four siblings discover a hidden portal that leads them to the land of Narnia, where they encounter talking animals, mythical creatures, and an eternal winter under the rule of the wicked White Witch. With the help of the noble lion Aslan, the children embark on an epic adventure to free Narnia from the icy grip of the Witch. This enchanting fantasy film brings C.S. Lewis' beloved story to life with breathtaking visuals and a tale of bravery, sacrifice, and the triumph of good over evil.

6. The Sound of Music (1965)

This beloved musical continues to capture hearts nearly 70 years after its release. Based on a true story, it follows Maria, a spirited young woman who becomes a governess for the von Trapp family in Austria. Through her love of music, Maria brings joy and harmony back into their lives while capturing the heart of the stern Captain von Trapp.

The Sound of Music remains a timeless classic for its inspiring story of love and resilience in the face of adversity, breathtaking imagery, and iconic songs like Do-Re-Mi and My Favorite Things.

7. Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Jojo Rabbit is a unique and thought-provoking satire set during World War II. Jojo, a lonely German boy, finds solace in his imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler. As a member of the Hitler Youth, Jojo's beliefs are challenged when he discovers that his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Through unexpected encounters and heartwarming moments, Jojo learns about love, compassion, and the absurdity of hate.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit expertly blends humor and poignancy to create a film that tackles sensitive subjects with wit and sensitivity.

8. Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Ford v Ferrari is an adrenaline-fueled true story set in the 1960s. When Henry Ford II aims to build a race car that can challenge Ferrari's dominance at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, he enlists the help of maverick American car designer Carroll Shelby and fearless British driver Ken Miles. Together, they battle corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their personal demons to create the iconic Ford GT40 and take on the race track.

With exhilarating racing sequences, stellar performances from Matt Damon and Christian Bale, and a captivating underdog story, Ford v Ferrari is a heart-warming watch when you desperately need a little inspiration.

9. Gone Girl (2014)

Gone Girl is a gripping psychological thriller based on Gillian Flynn's bestselling novel and arguably David Fincher's best work. On his fifth wedding anniversary, Nick Dunne's wife, Amy, mysteriously disappears, and all evidence points to Nick as the prime suspect. As the media frenzy intensifies, secrets and lies are unveiled, revealing a chilling tale of marriage, manipulation, and deception.

Directed by David Fincher, Gone Girl will keep you on the literal edge of your seat with its suspenseful twists, complex characters, and a captivating exploration of the dark underbelly of relationships.

10. The Martian (2015)

In the mood for a survival film that celebrates human ingenuity in a foreign environment and the courage needed to survive? The Martian is a thrilling sci-fi adventure that follows astronaut Mark Watney, who is left stranded on Mars after his crew believes him dead during a mission. With limited supplies and ingenuity as his only tools, Watney must rely on his scientific knowledge to survive and find a way to communicate with Earth for rescue.

11. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

The Grand Budapest Hotel is a whimsical and visually stunning film by acclaimed director Wes Anderson. Set in a fictional European country, it recounts the adventures of Gustave H., a legendary concierge at the famous Grand Budapest Hotel, and Zero Moustafa, a young lobby boy who becomes his trusted friend. When Gustave is framed for murder and inherits a priceless painting, they embark on a journey to clear his name and reclaim the artwork.

12. Ratatouille (2007)

Ratatouille is a heartwarming animated film from Pixar that combines culinary delights with the power of following your passion. In the bustling city of Paris, Remy, a talented rat with a refined palate, dreams of becoming a great chef.

When circumstances lead him to the kitchen of Gusteau's, a once-renowned restaurant, Remy teams up with Linguini, a bumbling garbage boy, to create culinary masterpieces that impress both the staff and customers. With its charming characters, beautiful animation, and a celebration of the joy of cooking, Oscar-winning Ratatouille is a feast for the senses.

13. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The Nightmare Before Christmas is a darkly enchanting stop-motion film that weaves elements of Halloween and Christmas uniquely and imaginatively. The story follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, who stumbles upon Christmas Town and becomes captivated by the idea of bringing Christmas cheer to his spooky realm.

With the help of his friends, including the lovable ragdoll Sally, Jack orchestrates a plan to take over Santa's duties. Directed by the visionary Tim Burton and featuring stunning visuals and memorable music by Danny Elfman, this gothic delight celebrates the magic of both holidays.

14. Freaky Friday (2003)

Freaky Friday is a hilarious and heartwarming comedy that explores the age-old idea of switching bodies. The film follows the lives of Tess, a high-strung mother, and her rebellious teenage daughter, Anna. When an enchanted fortune cookie causes them to magically swap bodies, they're forced to navigate each other's lives and learn valuable lessons about understanding and empathy.

15. X-Men: First Class (2011)

This thrilling superhero prequel explores the origins of the iconic mutant team. Set during the height of the Cold War, the film chronicles the friendship between Charles Xavier, a telepathic mutant, and Erik Lensherr, who possesses magnetic abilities. Together, they assemble a group of young mutants to prevent an escalating conflict that could lead to nuclear war. This action-drama includes a stellar ensemble cast led by James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender.

16. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Raiders of the Lost Ark is an action-packed adventure film that introduced audiences to the iconic archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones. Directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Harrison Ford, the story follows Indy as he races against Nazi agents to find the biblical artifact known as the Ark of the Covenant.

17. Avatar (2009)

Avatar is a visually groundbreaking science fiction epic directed by James Cameron. Set in the alien world of Pandora, the film follows Jake Sully, a disabled former Marine who is given the opportunity to inhabit an Avatar — a genetically engineered body that allows him to interact with the native Na'vi people. As Jake becomes more involved in their culture and falls in love with a Na'vi woman, he becomes torn between loyalty to his own kind and the defense of Pandora's natural beauty.

18. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl is a thrilling adventure that breathed new life into the pirate genre. This swashbuckling film introduces us to the charming and quick-witted Captain Jack Sparrow as he joins forces with the skilled blacksmith Will Turner. Their mission?

To save Elizabeth Swann, the governor's daughter, who the cursed crew of the notorious Black Pearl has captured. With a perfect blend of action, humor, and unforgettable characters, The Curse of the Black Pearl not only launched a highly successful franchise but also became a cherished modern classic.

19. Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man is a thrilling superhero film that launched the successful Spider-Man franchise. Directed by Sam Raimi, the story follows Peter Parker, a nerdy high school student who gains spider-like abilities after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. As Peter embraces his newfound powers, he takes on the responsibility of protecting New York City from the menacing Green Goblin. Tobey Maguire will always be my Spider-Man, and you can't take that away from me, no matter how many reboots Marvel produces.

20. Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

Wreck-It Ralph is an animated adventure that takes place in the world of video games. The film follows Ralph, a video game villain tired of being overshadowed by the heroic Fix-It Felix Jr. Seeking recognition, Ralph embarks on a journey through various arcade games, encountering quirky characters and facing unexpected challenges. Along the way, he forms an unlikely friendship with Vanellope von Schweetz, a glitchy character from a racing game. Together, they learn the importance of embracing their true selves and finding acceptance.

21. Home Alone (1990)

This beloved family comedy has become a holiday classic. When eight-year-old Kevin McCallister is accidentally left behind while his family goes on vacation, he must protect his home from two bumbling burglars. Kevin's resourcefulness and clever booby traps make for hilarious, slapstick-filled encounters, turning the tables on the hapless criminals. With Macaulay Culkin's iconic performance and a perfect blend of humor and heartwarming moments, Home Alone is a delightful film that captures the spirit of resilience and the importance of family, which is always perfect for the holiday season.

22. The Sandlot (1993)

The Sandlot is a nostalgic coming-of-age film that celebrates the joy of friendship and the magic of summer. Set in the 1960s, it revolves around young baseball enthusiasts who spend their days playing on the local sandlot. When a treasured baseball gets lost in the neighbor's yard, the boys embark on a series of misadventures to retrieve it, learning valuable life lessons along the way.

23. The Simpsons Movie (2007)

The Simpsons Movie brings the beloved animated television series to the big screen with a hilarious and satirical adventure. When Springfield faces an environmental catastrophe caused by Homer's irresponsibility, the Simpsons family must save the town from destruction and restore their reputation. Packed with the show's trademark humor, memorable gags, and social commentary, The Simpsons Movie offers fans a larger-than-life experience with their favorite dysfunctional family.

24. Holes (2003)

Holes is a captivating family film based on the award-winning novel by Louis Sachar. The story follows Stanley Yelnats, a young boy wrongfully accused of a crime and sent to a brutal juvenile detention camp in the desert. There, the boys are forced to dig holes as part of a mysterious punishment. As Stanley and his fellow inmates uncover buried secrets and hidden connections, they embark on a journey of self-discovery and redemption.