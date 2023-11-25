﻿Movies You Forget Are Remakes

Remakes rarely live up to the original films. Of course, that overgeneralizes things. But frequently, remakes offer us better quality and more entertainment than their predecessors. Likewise, sometimes viewers lack knowledge of the original movies, utterly unaware that anything came before. This specific niche of movies surprises, delights, and astonishes moviegoers.

1. The Parent Trap (1998)- Remake of The Parent Trap (1961)

Today, when people mention The Parent Trap, typically, they refer to the 1998 remake starring Lindsay Lohan and directed by Nancy Meyers. Many often forget or lack awareness of the original 1961 movie that stars Hayley Mills, a personal pet peeve. Both films follow the same storyline. Two identical girls meet at summer camp, discover they're twin sisters, and scheme to get their parents back together by switching places.

As far as remakes go, The Parent Trap stands out. The film retains the charm and comedy of the original and features fun performances. However, the 1998 version lacks some of the warmth, the naturalistic direction, and the more grounded performances that make the 1961 movie a classic gem.

2. You've Got Mail (1998)- Remake of The Shop Around The Corner (1940)

Only the most extensive film fans know that Nora Ephron's You've Got Mail remakes the classic The Shop Around the Corner. Both films deserve tremendous praise and feature similar stories but also striking differences.

In The Shop Around the Corner, two bickering co-workers (James Stewart and Margaret Sullivan) in Hungary, unbeknownst to them, anonymously write letters to each other. This tale of secret pen pals features tender performances and a moving story about love, camaraderie, and compassion. You've Got Mail transports the story to New York City, and the co-workers become rival bookstore owners who anonymously communicate via email. This film leans more into comedy, with the sharp and witty dialogue from Ephron and natural, warm, and delightful chemistry from Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. But the film also features profound lessons on personal relationships, accountability, and love's mysteries.

You've Got Mail may be more well-known and decidedly different than The Shop Around The Corner, but both films should be staples for rom-com fans. Notably, this story has also been made into a musical twice- the 1949 film In The Good Old Summertime and the stage musical She Loves Me. Every single version remains touching, charming, and sweet.

3. Ocean's Eleven (2001)- Remake of Ocean's Eleven (1960)

Although remakes rarely live up to the originals, Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's Eleven surpasses the 1960 film. Both movies share similar plots, style, and tone. In the original, Danny Ocean enlists a group of his fellow WWII veterans to pull off the ultimate heist- to rob five Las Vegas casinos in one night. 2001's film sees Danny Ocean gather a group, each with a particular skill set, to rob the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. But while the original's motivation is prowess and greed, the remake is more personal as Danny's ex-wife is dating Bellagio's owner, Terry Benedict.

Though the weaker of the two, the original does delight with 1960s flair. The “Rat Pack” cast includes Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr., and seeing Vegas in its heyday makes for fun and stylish viewing. However, the remake takes the same concept and adds even more style and comedy, as well as a tighter, well-paced plot. Thanks to Soderbergh's breezy direction and the exceptional chemistry of the cast of George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, and Andy Garcia, 2001's Ocean's Eleven steals our hearts.

4. The Lake House (2006)- Remake of Il Mare (2000)

Hopeless romantics and fans of the beautiful chemistry between Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves adore the fantastical love story about two lonely souls who live two years apart. Communicating through a magical mailbox at the lake house they both live in, Kate and Alex find a deep connection with each other, longing for a way to be together.

But even this film's most ardent fans have yet to learn about the original film, Il Mare. The South Korean film features the same basic story and melancholy and romantic tone, with the differences primarily being cultural. Whichever movie one enjoys more comes down to personal preference. Both films move viewers to tears so genuinely that we can forgive any plot holes.

5. An Affair to Remember (1957)- Remake of Love Affair (1939)

Regarding remakes, filmmakers typically take a story but then make changes to set their film apart from the original. While not identical, Love Affair and An Affair to Remember feature plots and dialogue as close as possible. Both involve couples who meet and fall in love while vacationing and agree to meet later to see if the spark remains. But tragedy strikes before they can meet, leading to misunderstandings. These nearly identical stories make the fact that the remake surpasses the original in popularity and iconic status so fascinating.

Love Affair does deserve praise for its moody, melancholy tone, thanks to the black and white film. The leads Charles Boyer and Irene Dunn also shine. But the suave Cary Grant and the elegant Deborah Kerr create one of the most iconic romances in An Affair to Remember. This film glimmers with a reputation that continues to live on. Other movies, such as Sleepless in Seattle, reference it to humorous effect, solidifying its place in film history.

6. The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956)- Remake of The Man Who Knew Too Much (1934)

Alfred Hitchcock may not be the only director to remake their own film, but The Man Who Knew Too Much may be the most well-known. When watching Hitchcock's canon, seeing his directing evolution becomes apparent. His style shifts over the years, and his early films feel different than his later work. Moreover, one could argue that the director honed his skills and improved as an auteur.

Consequently, his first version of The Man Who Knew Too Much not only feels much different than the remake but also pales in comparison quality-wise. The stories closely resemble each other. A couple becomes entangled in a plot involving espionage and assassination attempts after nefarious people kidnap their child.

The differences and improvements in the 1956 version lie in the directing choices, cast, and use of music. By the late 1950s, Hitchcock lived up to the moniker “master of suspense,” especially with this layered and nuanced film that features strong performances from James Stewart and Doris Day and a brilliant use of what becomes one of Day's signature songs, “Whatever Will Be, Will Be (Que Sera, Sera).”

7. Heaven Can Wait (1978)- Remake of Here Comes Mr. Jordan (1941)

Much like the two versions of The Parent Trap, Here Comes Mr. Jordan and Heaven Can Wait delight moviegoers. But while the remake retains the quality, the original still holds the edge. Both films follow athletes who die before their time, reborn in the bodies of millionaires. Both also feature terrific casts, including Robert Montgomery and Claude Rains in Here Comes Mr. Jordan and Warren Beatty and James Mason in Heaven Can Wait.

Because of the title change, many will not know of the connection between the two movies. Still, each shines in its own heavenly way. While Beatty and Mason's dynamic does give us moments of comedic gold, Montgomery and Rains reign supreme, making us laugh and moving us to tears.

8. Move Over, Darling (1963)- Remake of My Favorite Wife (1940)

Romantic comedies feature varied distinct characteristics and tones depending on their release year. The 1940s and 1960s comedies charm viewers but with very different personalities. In the case of My Favorite Wife and Move Over, Darling, filmmakers portray the same story but in ways that reflect their eras. The plots of both involve a woman who returns to her family long after their husbands presume her dead. The problems arise with the fact that said husband marries someone else.

With different tones, debating the quality feels fruitless. Both deserve praise for the varied ways they depict such a comedic premise. My Favorite Wife features subtleties and tenderness, while Move Over, Darling leans into the zaniness that defines the 1960s.

9. True Grit (2010)- Remake of True Grit (1969)

True Grit tells the story of a young girl who enlists the aid of a gruff marshal to track down her father's killer. Filled with determination and gumption, she holds her own with the marshal, a Texas Ranger, and the criminals they pursue. Both versions feature engaging, compelling stories but stand apart from each other. The 1969 original film succeeds due to the performance of John Wayne (who earned an Oscar for his performance). He carries the film on his capable shoulders and outshines a somewhat grating Kim Darby.

In contrast, the entirety of the 2010 cast delivers outstanding performances, particularly Hailee Steinfeld and Jeff Bridges. Combined with grittier yet beautiful cinematography and a sharper, faster pace and narrative, we can regard this remake as the superior version.

10. Poseidon (2006)- Remake of The Poseidon Adventure (1972)

In both The Poseidon Adventure and the remake Poseidon, audiences will engage with the story because of two things: the cast and the action sequences. Luckily for both films, they feature stellar ensembles and enthralling scenarios aboard a cruise ship. And both feel of their respective eras with these elements.

Depending on one's film knowledge will determine which version one knows and loves. But both have their virtues despite the lack of believability in their premises. Rogue waves capsize a ship, leaving the survivors on a race to escape to safety on the upside-down vessel. Outlandish it may be, but The Poseidon Adventure and Poseidon succeed thanks to the exceptional casts of Gene Hackman, Shelley Winters, Roddy McDowell, and Ernest Borgnine in the original and Josh Lucas, Kurt Russell, Emmy Rossum, and Richard Dreyfuss in the remake. Their earnest and genuine emotions elevate each movie.

11. Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)- Remake of The Incredible Journey (1963)

Certain generations, especially millennials and GenX, look back on Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey with great fondness and nostalgia. The story follows three pets who embark on a journey to reunite with their family. It tugs on every heartstring with sweetness and purity. We also undoubtedly shed tears at the ending.

However, only some know the original film from 1963, which shares the same premise but a few key differences that help set each movie apart. The original film features narration of the animal's thoughts. In contrast, the remake features voice talents for the two dogs and a cat, making each movie different in tone and feel. The original feels more realistic, and the remake feels more whimsical. Yet, both give us grounded, heartwarming tales of perseverance that any animal lover will adore.

12. High Society (1956)- Remake of The Philadelphia Story (1940)

Most filmgoers consider The Philadelphia Story one of the greatest comedies ever made. But as far as remakes go, High Society dazzles as a worthy successor. Both films share the same premise, narrative, and much of the same dialogue. The story centers on the upcoming nuptials of a socialite and the shenanigans of the wedding weekend with her ex-husband and reporters in attendance.

The strength of both films lies in the superb casts and the intelligent script. The Philadelphia Story features a paramount group of performers, including Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn, and James Stewart. It feels impossible to top this roster, but High Society bolsters exceptional talent as well, including Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Grace Kelly, and Louis Armstrong. With the added benefit of music, High Society adds a touch more pizazz, making it just as delightful as the original film.

13. The Magnificent Seven (1960)- Remake of Seven Samurai (1954)

Masterpieces in their respective genres, The Magnificent Seven and Seven Samurai, feature the same premise, told through different cultural lenses. Akira Kurosawa's brilliant film follows a small farming village that hires a group of samurai to protect them against bandits. The groundbreaking film broke barriers in cinema history with a rich story and stunning action sequences.

Though most consider Seven Samurai the superior film, as remakes go, The Magnificent Seven does not disappoint. The terrific cast includes Steve McQueen, Yul Brynner, and Charles Bronson, and director John Sturges infuses his movie with archetypal Western touches without losing the integrity of the original. Both worthwhile in their way, Kurosawa considers Sturges' film an excellent adaptation of his original.

14. The Mummy (1999)- Remake of The Mummy (1932)

How many filmgoers know that the rousing and fun-filled adventure The Mummy remakes a movie from the 1930s? Not many possess this knowledge, and unsurprisingly so. Though cinema fanatics delving into the earliest films know this, the film still feels niche for general audiences. Although both feature a few of the same characters and plot points, the two couldn't be more different.

In the original, an archeologist accidentally resurrects a mummy who, in turn, searches for his lost love. The remakes take this bare-bones premise and add more to the story and additional characters to undeniably entertaining results. While connected, both have their unique characteristics that distinctly set them apart.

15. Cheaper By the Dozen (2005)- Remake of Cheaper By The Dozen (1950)

The Cheaper By The Dozen films represent the type of original and remake that bear no resemblance to each other. The one commonality between them is the ups and downs of families with twelve children. The original (based on a real family) features comedy and drama as a tender mother and pedantic father deal with their precocious children in strict but loving ways. The film, which stars Clifton Webb and Myrna Loy, does not shy away from the severe circumstances of life, creating an engaging, poignant film.

The remake features slight similarities with the parents' personalities, but that's where the commonalities end. Though often sweet and heartwarming, the 2002 relies too heavily on outlandish slapstick antics, diminishing the film to an amateurish comedy.

16. Freaky Friday (2003)- Remake of Freaky Friday (1976)

The remake of Freaky Friday stands out as one of the earliest in Disney's current cycle of remakes, with many unaware the original film exists. Indeed, the 2003 film far exceeds the original in quality and popularity, but the original has its charms. Both versions feel of their eras with their tones and casts, with each featuring young “it girls” of their time (Jodie Foster and Lindsay Lohan) as the daughter and well-established and respected actresses as the mother (Barbara Harris and Jamie Lee Curtis).

Audiences find both films charming. The story follows a mother and daughter who magically swap bodies and learn important lessons about each other. But the remake shines brighter with its comedy, mainly thanks to the hilarious performance from Curtis.

17. His Girl Friday (1940)- Remake of The Front Page (1931)

Cinephiles and everyday film fans adore His Girl Friday, calling it one of the greatest films ever. Part screwball comedy and part poignant drama, the film follows two reporters (and exes) investigating a man on death row. The fast-paced dialogue, executed perfectly by stars Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell, sets the movie apart from similar ones, especially the original film, The Front Page. Though worth a watch, this film pales in comparison.

18. 3:10 to Yuma (2007)- Remake of 3:10 to Yuma (1957)

In both 3:10 to Yuma films, the story follows a dejected rancher who takes a job putting a prisoner on the 3:10 train, with his gang attempting to free him at every turn. The differences between each version lie within the nuances, performances, and severity of what we see on screen. In 1957, films did include violence, innuendo, and whatnot. But compared to modern cinema, these elements had less severity and explicitness. Consequently, the original 3:10 to Yuma features a more understated narrative and stoic performances from stars Van Heflin and Glenn Ford.

The 2007 film has no such restrictions in content, allowing actors Russell Crowe, Christian Bale, and Ben Foster to dig into their boots and deliver gritty performances. Both films stand out in distinct ways, though most agree the remake offers more thrills and realism.

19. Father of the Bride (1991)- Remake of Father of the Bride (1950)

Not many films can say that every version equally delights and warms the heart. But the 1950, 1991, and even the 2022 versions of Father of the Bride each do just that. The stories in every film center on a loving, overprotective father coming to terms with his oldest daughter getting married at a young age. From excessive wedding planning to meeting future in-laws, the comedic gold shines, and the actors reach into our hearts with genuine emotions, especially Spencer Tracy and Steve Martin. Fascinatingly, many viewers only know the most popular Father of the Bride from 1991 and have yet to see the equally excellent original.

20. Mr. Deeds (2002)- Remake of Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936)

Mr. Deeds and Mr. Deeds Goes to Town could not be more different. One features over-the-top comedy of the lowest common denominator. The other features gentle, thoughtful humor and dramatic moments about life itself. Star Adam Sandler tries but cannot compare to the nuanced and heartfelt Gary Cooper. Both movies share a similar plot: men who inherit a massive fortune find themselves thrust into a world of opportunists and those who question his sweet-natured demeanor and wholesomeness.

Some filmgoers feel nothing but disdain for Mr. Deeds, particularly when its fans lack knowledge of the original Mr. Deeds Goes to Town. Adam Sandler's films often result in hilarity and unexpected heart. But not all result in the same quality and miss the mark entirely. Mr. Deeds does not hold a candle to the Frank Capra classic. An original jewel and an amateurish remake, those who only know the latter should discover the version that's the true gem.

21. Angels in the Outfield (1994)- Remake of Angels in the Outfield (1951)

Speaking of films that barely resemble each other, both variations of Angels in the Outfield have more differences than similarities. But unlike the Mr. Deeds films, these two flicks have charm to spare. Still, only some realize that two versions exist.

In the original, a little orphaned girl prays for the perpetual losing Pittsburgh Pirates and their short-tempered manager (Paul Douglas). When he begins to see angels who agree to help the team, a young reporter (Janet Leigh) investigates, and the pair unexpectedly fall in love.

The remake changes the orphaned girl to a pair of foster boys. One boy (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) prays for the Angels to win the pennant hoping it will bring his father home; instead, he forms a bond with the team's dejected manager (Danny Glover) as angels help the struggling team. Though they differ significantly in their tones and plots, both crowd-pleasers offer a great deal of humor, warmth, and heart.

22. Ben-Hur (1959)- Remake of Ben-Hur: A Tale of Christ (1925)

Silent film enthusiasts will be familiar with the first Ben-Hur, a groundbreaking and impressive filmmaking achievement for its time. But for everyone else, the only Ben-Hur they know made an even more remarkable splash in 1959. William Wyler's epic film starring Charleston Heston features a comparable story. But with 34 years between the two films, the remake unsurprisingly features astonishing effects, powerful performances, and one of the most unforgettable movie moments in its thrilling chariot race.

23. The Maltese Falcon (1941)- Remake of Satan Met a Lady (1936)

Not knowing the noir masterpiece The Maltese Falcon remakes the little-known film Satan Met a Lady would not be shocking. The former represents one of the genre's most iconic films, not to mention one of Humphrey Bogart's signature roles as hard-boiled detective Sam Spade. The story revolves around Spade's investigation of his partner's murder, an alluring femme fatale, and ruthless criminals who seek a priceless statue.

The seminal film marks a high point in classic cinema. Despite the presence of Bette Davis, the first adaptation of Dashiell Hammett's novel fails to live up to the book's brilliance, making The Maltese Falcon the most worthwhile version.

24. The Haunting (1999)- Remake of The Haunting (1963)

Though very similar in premise, the two adaptations of The Haunting depict different tones and narratives. In both films, a group of strangers move into Hill House with a doctor conducting research. In the original, the doctor wants to prove the existence of ghosts; in the remake, the group unknowingly becomes part of a psychological study on fear.

The most striking differences lie in how the filmmakers portray the terrifying hauntings. While the original relies on subtly and fear of the unknown, never visually seeing the spirits, the remake takes the opposite route. Ghostly happenings abound, and many violent and terrifying spirits take center stage. Whichever one viewers prefer will depend on what type of ghost stories they enjoy, either understated or bombastic.

25. Easy to Wed (1946)- Remake of Libeled Lady (1936)

Libeled Lady and Easy to Wed present a more unexpected dichotomy. Libeled Lady remains a classic comedy with a stellar cast that includes William Powell, Spencer Tracy, Jean Harlow, and Myrna Loy. But many do not know the remake Easy to Wed, a sweet, Technicolor musical version with Esther Williams, Van Johnson, and Lucille Ball. Though the original reigns supreme, this remake deserves praise for its comedic charms and excellent cast.