15 Movies You Probably Missed Because of Bad Marketing

In some cases, movies don’t reach the top of the box office because of poor marketing. Mostly, they invite the wrong audience in and misrepresent the story. Here are a few movies you may have missed because of bad marketing:

1. John Carter (2012)

The irony is that John Carter was one of the most expensive movies ever. Yet, it flopped in marketing because the directors and actors didn’t include any of their success from previous Pixar films in the trailer to show audiences their past work. Fans love the movie but reflect on how often others don't know about it due to the lack of marketing.

2. Be Kind Rewind (2008)

Be Kind Rewind is an enjoyable movie that comes with an intriguing storyline. However, you probably missed it because its trailer didn’t get the job done, and the movie didn’t show in many theaters. It looked like a zany comedy about Jack Black and the remaking of Ghost Busters, while the story is that of people living through hardships and displacement but eventually coming together.

3. Titan A.E (2000)

Although the movie bombed, it had a fantastic sequence, a great cast, and a solid plot. Sadly, it received mixed reviews online, with most movie lovers admitting they didn’t watch it. The trailer targets twelve to seventeen-year-old boys, leaving masses of others out of a perfect story.

4. Dredd (2010)

Dredd is a fantastic movie that paved the way for felons to rule the streets. Unfortunately, it didn’t click with worldwide audiences. Its marketing failed to reach a theatrical audience. We didn’t even know the movie was being released other than through a little chitter chatter on Facebook.

5. Treasure Planet (2002)

The movie release schedule didn’t do Treasure Planet any favors! The marketing was far and in between, with unclear messages of the movie details, such as its intended audience. However, its innovative animation is beautiful in every way, and despite its time, it looked tech-savvy using the future! What a sad miss!

6. Iron Giant ( 1999)

The director claims he went against his better judgment to release the film right after production when his team urged him to put it on hold and develop a favorable marketing strategy. Although you may have missed it, Iron Giant is a solid animated movie you’ll enjoy, and possibly cry through.

7. Drive (2011)

The marketing made it look similar to the Fast and Furious-action genre, yet in the real sense, it was a straightforward drama. Fans who tuned in expecting a full-packed action movie list hope and didn't watch it through, while others didn't even tune in. This confusion made many miss Drive despite its fantastic plot.

8. Hugo (2011)

This movie would have been more popular if it had proper advertising. Because it came during the 3D craze, it leaned heavily on that. It was advertised as a kids’ movie when it was an excellent story for anyone.

9. True Romance (1993)

Alabama and Florence were the most corrupt and relentless couples on screen, but they knew how to love each other beautifully. This movie combines romance and thrilling crime fair iconic scenes. Even so, it came with a lackluster trailer with “nothing” on screen, leaving everything to desire.

10. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017)

This is an Oscar-winning film in its own right, but many people don't know it because of its marketing. The crime drama contains outstanding performances from the likes of Sam Rockwell and Frances McDormand. This movie is a heavy drama and it's a difficult movie to market.

11. Idiocracy (2006)

Talk about marketing cuts! Idiocracy had it coming when, apparently, companies started complaining that it was making fun of their brands. The production company didn’t want negative associations. However, the movie is solid as it highlights the story of Private Joe Bowers performing severe military experiments.

12. Josie and the Pussycats (2001)

While its trailer showcased the movie as a social satire for older teens, it aimed at teens as the “cats” were a girl group looking to deliver subliminal messages through music.

13. Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Marketed as a romantic film, Kingdom of Heaven failed when it attracted the wrong audience, only to show religious and political concepts. It didn’t sell much. Even so, it’s a good watch if you have the patience to connect the dots.

14. V for Vendetta (2005)

Here is another case of misguiding the audience! V for Vendetta’s lackluster marketing led the audiences to believe in an action-packed movie while it was astute. V For Vendetta discusses complex issues by showing the main character saving a young woman from the secret police and making her an ally.

15. Solaris (2015)

Solaris failed when its production team promised a space adventure and provided an intricate drama that featured a psychologist going into space for an investigation. The producers took their space odyssey too far when the story did not land.

