12 of the Worst Movies You’ll Want To Avoid at All Costs

At the end of a grueling week, the last thing you want is to waste your precious free time with an unworthy movie. That's why knowing which movies aren't worth your time can be helpful. According to those unfortunate unsuspecting viewers, these 12 films sucked the life out of them.

1. The Grey (2011)

The Grey is a survival thriller about a group of oil rig workers stranded in the Alaskan wilderness after a plane crash and must fight for their lives against a pack of wolves. Led by Ottway (Liam Neeson), a skilled marksman, the group must battle the harsh elements and their fear and despair to stay alive. This movie was a disappointment for a few reasons.

It was incredibly slow-paced, and the lack of action or thrilling sequences to make up for it made the film a bore overall. People also disapproved of the portrayal of wolves in the movie, which is supposedly unrealistic and demonizing. The film ends on an ambiguous note, leaving many questions unanswered.

2. Unfriended (2014)

A group of friends is haunted by the ghost of a girl they bullied who committed suicide a year earlier during an online group chat. I remember people hyping up this movie for so long, only to be sorely disappointed with its too-on-the-nose gimmicky, screen-based format and predictable jump scares. Unfriended fails to deliver any real scares or surprises.

3. Red Tails (2012)

Red Tails is an action-drama film based on the true story of the Tuskegee Airmen, the first African American pilots to serve in the U.S. military during World War II. The movie follows the pilots of the 332nd Fighter Group as they battle German fighter planes over Italy while facing discrimination and racism from their fellow soldiers.

One viewer complains of the movie's horrific sound editing, historical inaccuracies, boring characters, and disrespect. Worst of all, one of the screenwriters stole a quote from a Luftwaffe pilot and wrongly attributed it to an American pilot for entertainment purposes.

4. John Henry (2020)

A man with superhuman strength returns to his hometown to confront his past and protect his family from a gang of violent drug dealers. Someone who watched this film during lockdown says, “I can't even remember what it was about, but it was godawful. I remember Ludacris playing a dismal, disfigured villain that wasn't believable for shit. I still have a few choice words for whoever greenlit that steaming pile of yak dung.”

5. Zoolander 2 (2016)

The dim-witted male model, Derek Zoolander, is recruited to help Interpol solve a series of murders of famous pop stars. The sequel fails to capture the charm and humor of the original, instead relying on lazy jokes and excessive cameos.

6. Flight (2012)

A commercial airline pilot with a history of substance abuse saves a plane from crashing but then struggles to avoid being held responsible for the events that led up to the emergency. While Denzel Washington delivers a strong performance, the movie's plot becomes increasingly implausible as it goes on, and the ending feels unsatisfying.

7. Megan is Missing (2011)

A found footage film about two teenage girls who meet someone online and go missing. The movie's graphic and disturbing content has been criticized for being exploitative and unnecessarily graphic.

8. Caligula (1979)

An erotic historical drama about the life and reign of the Roman Emperor Caligula, known for his brutal and depraved behavior. This controversial film is notorious for its gratuitous violence and sex scenes, which feel more exploitative than anything else.

9. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

In the second installment of the Fantastic Beasts series, Newt Scamander tries to stop the evil wizard Grindelwald from raising an army of pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. The movie's convoluted plot and excessive world-building can be overwhelming, and the characters are underdeveloped.

10. Deadcon (2019)

This horror movie is about a group of social media influencers who attend a convention only to discover vengeful spirits haunt the venue. The film fails to deliver scares or interesting characters, relying on tired horror movie tropes and unearned jump scares that leave you with a boring and bad story that isn't especially scary.

11. The Bye Bye Man (2017)

A supernatural horror movie about a group of college students who accidentally summon an evil entity known as the Bye Bye Man, who possesses and torments them. The movie fails to deliver scares or interesting characters, relying on tired horror movie tropes and unearned jump scares.

12. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

In the fourth Thor movie, Thor must team up with the Guardians of the Galaxy and face off against new threats, including the villainous Gorr, the God Butcher. Even fans of the Thor franchise found themselves wanting to leave the theater upon watching this monstrosity. Bringing back a character that was previously killed off is never a promising start to a story.

