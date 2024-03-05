MrBeast and Moose Toys Team Up To Dominate Toy Industry Landscape

Legendary YouTube star MrBeast recently entered an exclusive partnership with Moose Toys to release an “enticingly collectible action figure range,” with “never-before-seen innovation.”

As an innovative leader in the toy industry, Moose Toys will use MrBeast’s signature panther character in designs that appeal to kids and adults alike, with hopes that it becomes a category disruptor. This new co-created line of toys represents MrBeast’s new line of what he refers to as “figural merchandise.”

Expect to see them on store shelves in the fall of 2024.

Who is MrBeast?

MrBeast is a world-famous YouTube content creator. Both an entrepreneur and a philanthropist, he inspires millions of viewers with his over-the-top viral videos. From massive giveaways to engaging challenges, there appears to be no limits to what he will do next.

In November 2022, he garnered the title of the most subscribed YouTube creator worldwide and currently has 236 million subscribers. He’s in the #1 spot on the Forbes Top Creators list for 2023 and even made the Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world.

Due to his philanthropic values, he also made the Time 100 Climate list that honors people who make a meaningful and practical impact on climate change. For example, in 2019, he started a fundraiser to plant trees called #teamtrees. He raised $24 million and, as a result, organized the planting of over 20 million trees.

Also in 2021, he launched #teamseas and raised more than $30 million for Ocean Conservancy and The Ocean Cleanup. He has vowed to use his fortune to benefit others and even claims he plans to die with no money.

“That’s my game plan, and if you don’t believe me, just watch,” He wrote on X. “I promise I’m dying with 0 dollars in my bank account, and I refuse to live a materialistic life.”

His net worth is an estimated half a billion dollars, and 2023 was his best year yet, bringing in $82 million in earnings on YouTube alone. Aside from his YouTube channel, MrBeast has his line of chocolate with his Feastables brand and even has a line of virtual kitchen offerings through his MrBeast Burger brand. This next partnership for MrBeast will also help him reach new and younger audiences, and he hopes to become a very sought-after collectible.

Moose Toys Partnership

“This will be the most anticipated launch of the year. MrBeast is wildly iconic and the biggest influencer on the planet,” CEO of Moose Toys Paul Solomon said in a news release. “By combining his unique brand of innovation with our Moose WOW, we created a phenomenal line of products that will be highly sought after. We're incredibly honored he entrusted Moose as a partner and co-creator.”

The new line of MrBeast “figural merch” aims to capture the unique ferocity of MrBeast’s signature panther logo and focus on its recognizable blue and fuchsia panther logo. The line of meticulously detailed figures will be a fusion of primal predators and will cover a variety of scales, quality finishes, color combinations, and authentic designs.

Additionally, the new line of collectibles will be featured in new YouTube content by MrBeast, a genius marketing plan to reach his existing audience. With 236 million subscribers and 42 billion lifetime views, the new line of collectibles will most likely be an instant hit.

Moose Toys plans to have the full line available at major retailers worldwide in Fall 2024.

About Moose Toys

Based in Australia, the family-run business of Moose Toys is built on “unshakable ethical foundations” and aims to make kids “super happy.” From action figures, collectibles, and games to plush, preschool, cars, and youth electronics, they are considered one of the most creative companies in the toy space.

“We have immensely talented and passionate people, an incredibly special culture, and a clear and ambitious strategic plan,” Ronnie Frankowski, Global President of Moose Toys, said in an interview. “The future is very, very bright at Moose, and we’ll continue to aggressively push the boundaries of creativity and innovation as our guiding light.”

They're no stranger to the limelight either. At the 2023 Toy of the Year awards, Moose Toys walked away with two prestigious accolades. They won the Silver Marketing Campaign of the Year Award for their Magic Mixies magical Crystal Ball. Art Director Brent Bell also won the Champion of Diversity and Inclusion award.

Bell co-founded the Moose D & I Committee in 2022 and was a driving force behind improving inclusivity at Moose Toys. Chairman and co-CEO Manny Stul was given the prestigious EY World Entrepreneur of The Year award, also in 2016.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.