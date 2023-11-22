MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan Joins Chorus Warning of a Second-Term Trump Threat to Democracy

MSNBC host/commentator Mehdi Hasan has added his name to the chorus of high-profile people warning of the threat a second Donald Trump presidency would pose to U.S. democracy.

“These are plans that should terrify each and every single one of us,” Hasan said on Sunday night, pointing out Trump’s vow to use the power and authority of the U.S. Justice Department to go after rivals.

Hasan, who is a British-American of Indian descent, also warned of the kind of people Trump would stack another administration with and called Trump’s lead in a new NBC poll a “danger” to American democracy.

“We cannot overlook what’s taking shape right before our very eyes,” Hasan said. “A second Trump term filled with an extremist far-right army of ultra-loyalists and total sycophants with little regard for the Constitution, which will be beyond anything we’ve ever seen in modern American history.”

High-level Trump Backer Fires Off Threats

Following those comments, Hasan got into a spat with lawyer Mike Davis after Davis said he'd deport him if Trump wins the 2024 election and he is named attorney general as has been speculated in some Trump insider circles.

“I already have his spot picked out in the DC gulag,” Davis said on X, formerly Twitter. “But I’ll put him in the women’s cell block, with @Timodc [former Republican National Committee spokesperson Tim Miller]. So these whiny leftists don’t get beat up as often.”

Hasan fired back: “Nothing to see here, just the former [Supreme Court Justice Neil] Gorsuch law clerk touted as Trump’s next attorney-general, threatening to indict, detain, & deport me (for what?) & put Tim Miller, who is gay, in a women’s prison.”

“Nothing at all unconstitutional, fascistic, or bigoted about any of this,” Hasan wrote.

Fears of a Trump II Echo

Hasan is far from alone in sounding alarm bells as Trump has a large lead over other Republicans who are seeking to be the party’s candidate on the 2024 presidential ballot.

Geoffrey Berman, who served as Trump’s U.S. attorney in Manhattan, told New York magazine that “the prospect of a second Trump administration frightens” him.

In a July article for which he had talked to people who worked in the Justice Department during Trump’s first term, New York magazine contributing editor Ankush Khardori explained: “Trump … is telling us — loudly — that he intends to turn the Justice Department against the broad assortment of people that he chooses to identify as his enemies and as inchoate threats to his dark vision for the future of our country. Take him seriously and literally.”

