The Mullin Automotive Museum’s Art Deco Car Celebration Is in Its Final Days

Sad news for anyone who's a fan of art deco era cars or cars in general: the Mullin Automotive Museum will permanently shut its doors on Feb. 10, 2024. A world-famous car museum in southern California, the Mullin Automotive Museum opened in 2010.

It's Time To Say Goodbye to an Astonishing Car Collection

According to a report from Autoweek, the Peter and Merle Mullin-founded museum, which displayed their wondrous collection of 1930s-era French cars, furniture, art, and fashion, has nearly 47,000 square feet of exhibition space. Housing such rare classics as the 1938 Bugatti Type 57C Atalante Coupe, the cars in Mullin's collection have won many top honors, including Best of Show at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance 2011.

The Mullins also showed their cars at other prestigious automotive gatherings, such as Amelia Island (where their 1934 Voisin C-25 Aerodyne took the top prize) and Villa d'Est, where they were equally well received.

As for the museum itself, the Historic Motoring Awards gave it its Museum/Collection of the Year honors in 2021.

According to Autoweek's report, the museum released a statement on January 18. “Peter and Merle Mullin founded the Oxnard-based museum in 2010 to educate guests about the 20th-century French automotive styling and design by showcasing the finest vehicles, sculptures, and artifacts from the most-esteemed French master coach builders,” the statement read.

The museum also includes archival storage, a theater, a rooftop garden, and a gift shop.

According to a separate report from Autoweek, one of Mullen's favorite cars in his collection was the burgundy 1938 Talbot Lago T150 CS. Mullin once said of the Talbot Lago, “It's my absolute favorite because it merges perfect engineering with raw beauty in the shape of a raindrop. I don't think there is a bad angle on this car.”

Mullin also spoke fondly of his 1925 Bugatti Type 22, which he said was a “$50,000 car with a $300,000 story.” Unlike the beautiful, mint-condition Talbot Lago, the Bugatti Type 22 looks like it was the personal car for the Creature from the Black Lagoon because it was at the bottom of a lake for 73 years before it was brought back to the surface and salvaged. Mullin displayed it in the museum as it was, saying that “Bugatti designed it in 1925, and Mother Nature finished it.” The Type 22 was in a customs dispute because it was submerged in Lake Maggiore, which is on the Italian-Swiss border.

Peter Mullin passed away last September. His wife, Merle, continues to show the cars at prestigious gatherings and is also the Mullin Automotive Museum's director. “Sharing these ‘rolling sculptures' and beautiful art with others was Peter's truest passion, and the museum helped bring that vision to life,” she said. “We are deeply indebted to our staff, docents, volunteers, visitors, and supporters who have dedicated their time and passion over the past 13 years. I hope past and first-time visitors will have a chance to say goodbye before we close.”

The Petersen Automotive Museum, of which Peter Mullin served as the chairman, will receive Mullin's Talbot Lago “raindrop,” his 1939 Delahaye 165, his 1938 Hispano Suiza H6B Dubonnet Xenia, and his 1938 Delahaye 145 as donations.

According to Autoweek's report, the museum still needs to release a statement about what will happen to the rest of its collection's cars, art, and fashion.