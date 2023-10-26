The Many Voices of America: A Look At The Multilingual Landscape Of The U.S.

According to the latest American Community Survey, a record-breaking number of people in the United States speak a language other than English at home. As of 2022, 69.2 million U.S. residents aged five years and older live in multilingual homes.

Although Spanish far outpaces other languages in the number of bilingual speakers, a wide variety of languages are poised to close the gap.

Other Languages More Common Across U.S.

Since 1980, the number of U.S. residents who speak another language at home, as well as their percentage of the total population, has tripled. The 2022 American Community Survey reported that almost 1 in 4 U.S. residents speak a foreign tongue at home, which does not include individuals who acquired a second language through education.

Although many people in the U.S. speak languages from all over the world, one language outnumbers the rest due to its geographical proximity and historical ties: currently, 13.3% of U.S. residents speak Spanish at home. Hispanics are the largest minority group in the U.S., representing 18.9% of the population.

Besides Spanish, which foreign languages are Americans most likely to encounter as they go about their daily routines?

Northeast

The American Northeast is also the country’s most densely populated region, encompassing states from Maine to New Jersey. In this region, 23.4% of residents speak a foreign language at home.

With 981 thousand speakers, the second most spoken language after Spanish is Chinese, including Mandarin, Cantonese, and other dialects. Portuguese is next, with nearly half a million speakers. Meanwhile, Russian, French, and Haitian Creole follow close behind, with speakers numbering around 350,000.

Midwest

Residents of the Midwest are least likely to hear another language spoken, with only 11.45% of U.S. residents in that region speaking a second language at home.

Within that small percentage, the foreign language with the most speakers (after Spanish) in the Midwest is Arabic (335,453), closely followed by Chinese (323,258). Another foreign language, German, has a deep cultural history in the region. In the 1800s, 5 million Germans arrived in the U.S. and settled in the Midwest. Their presence created a “German triangle” between Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

South

The American South is home to 22.7 million people who speak a language other than English at home. The vast majority have made Texas (41.18%) and Florida (26.01%) their homes. Due to a large Hispanic immigrant community, the most spoken foreign language is Spanish, with 16.09 million speakers.

Chinese and Vietnamese are the two languages vying for the second spot. There are 561 thousand Chinese speakers in the South and only slightly fewer Vietnamese speakers. Haitian Creole (486 thousand speakers) is a language often heard while visiting Wynwood Walls in Miami’s Little Haiti district. Rounding out the top five is French, which includes the Cajun patois historically spoken in French sections of Louisiana.

West

The Western region extends from Alaska, the length of the West Coast, and the Hawaiian islands. 32.3% of U.S. residents in that region speak a language other than English at home. Of that percentage, an estimated 16.2 million live in the state of California and are primarily Spanish speakers.

However, four languages represent the vast diversity of the region’s Asian community. Chinese people have been emigrating to the American West since the 1840s. Today, there are 1.55 million Chinese speakers in the region. An estimated 1.07 million residents speak Tagalog or its dialects. Filipinos arrived in the early 20th century after the U.S. annexed the Philippines in 1898.

Similarly, Vietnamese people sought refuge in the U.S. following the conflict in their home country. Today, 732 thousand residents speak Vietnamese at home.

What About Native Languages?

Although much of the U.S. language diversity can be attributed to a long history of immigration, not all non-English languages are foreign. New statistics by the American Community Survey show that 2.7 million U.S. residents solely identify as Native American. An additional 6.3 million people also claim a percentage of Native American ancestry.

New York City is the urban center with the largest Native American population in the country. At the same time, California boasts the largest population of any state, but only 20% of the total live on indigenous lands. Navajo speakers comprise the single largest Native linguistic group in the U.S., with 155,304 speakers. Combined with other indigenous languages, that number increases to approximately 169,000 individuals.

In Hawaii and the U.S. Pacific territories, the original inhabitants of these islands have their own native languages, used for centuries before U.S. annexation. Almost half a million U.S. residents speak Ilocano, Samoan, Hawaiian, or other Austronesian languages. The majority are concentrated along the West Coast and Pacific islands. In the state of Hawaii, 125 thousand people speak the native Hawaiian language.

What Languages Are Spoken in Major U.S. Cities?

Major urban centers are home to a melting pot of languages, and the United States’ most populous cities are no exception. Besides Spanish, the languages 18.5 million residents of the New York City metropolitan area are most likely to speak at home include Chinese, Russian, Haitian, Arabic, and Yiddish.

In Los Angeles, 50.01% of residents speak a language other than English, including Chinese, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Korean, and Armenian.

The Chicago metropolitan area is home to 2.69 million foreign language speakers, including Polish, Chinese, Tagalog, Arabic, and Urdu.

Two Texas cities, Dallas and Houston, have residents who speak Vietnamese, Chinese, Arabic, and Southern Asian languages — Hindi, Urdu, and Telugu.

The nation’s capital, Washington, DC, is where 2.27 million foreign-language speakers call home. 24.3% of residents speak Chinese, Somali, Yoruba, Korean, and French.

This article was produced by TPR Teaching and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.