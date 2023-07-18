Crossing Language Barriers: Multilingualism Has Become an Essential Skill in the Workforce

The American Council of Foreign Language Teachers (ACTFL) reports that 90% of U.S. employers rely on a multilingual workforce, yet the demands are not being met, and as a result, a quarter of U.S. employers are losing out on business opportunities.

Americans have developed a disconnect from other countries and their cultures because most United States citizens – 78% of Americans are monolingual, only able to speak one language. As globalization continues to take hold of many industries, employers realize the increasing necessity for bilingualism in order for professionals to communicate with audiences from all corners of the world.

The demand for workers who are proficient in foreign languages is increasing as companies adapt to evolving conditions of the U.S. marketplace. According to the ACTFL five-year forecast, employers in the healthcare and social assistance industry anticipate the highest increase in demand at 64%. The trade, education services, professional and technical services, and construction industries follow closely, with 59%, 57%, 55%, and 54% expecting an increase in demand, respectively.

Learning a Second Language Is a “Superpower”

The ability to converse fluently in two or more languages has become increasingly apparent as an asset that increases job opportunities and financial gains. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has encouraged students to learn a second language, citing it as a “superpower” that can bring success in an increasingly globalized workforce.

As part of Cardona's speech entitled “Raise the Bar: Lead the World,” Cardona is pushing for change in the U.S. education system and for states to improve their English Development Programs and Multilingual Language Programs, with the Department of Education setting aside $760 million in Title III funding each year.

“Recently, at a ministerial meeting in France with 38 other countries, I was surprised that we were one of a few countries that were primarily monolingual,” Cardana, whose native language is Spanish, explains. Learning another or multiple languages should be expected of our students and anchored as a skill that will enhance their global engagement and increase opportunities for success. ¡Ya es tiempo de aprender otro idioma!”

As reported by the Pew Research Center, Europe drastically outpaces the U.S. in foreign language learning. Only ten states and the District of Columbia have foreign language graduation requirements for high school students. In contrast, most European countries introduce their first foreign language by age 9 for students and a second foreign language later on.

Cardona believes that it is important for graduates to be proficient in multiple languages. He wants to provide greater recognition to graduates who achieve multilingualism and offer students the chance to excel in international markets.

Knowing a Second Language Gives Makes You Richer

Research has shown that individuals who are able to speak multiple languages can benefit financially in their careers. The BBC reports that being multilingual could add an extra $128,000 to 40-year earnings. Meanwhile, in Florida, workers who are bilingual in Spanish and English earn an additional $7,000 on average annually compared to those who only speak English.

In today's work environment, knowing two languages is becoming a necessary job skill, which gives a competitive edge over monolingual applicants. Indeed lists bilingualism among the most in-demand skills sought by employers. Your ability to speak more than one language distinguishes you from multiple candidates applying for the same job.

Its Effects Are Felt Nationwide

It's not just you who profits financially from learning a language. If a local area, state, or country is fluent in multiple languages, it can improve its economic output. Economists from the University of Geneva estimate almost one-tenth of Switzerland's GDP is due to their linguistic skills. The country benefits significantly from its multilingualism, as it improves export performance.

As ACTFL declares in its position statement: “The ability to communicate with respect and cultural understanding in more than one language is an essential element of global competence.”

If Americans don't expand their language skills, it will put them at a significant disadvantage in the global economy. This deficiency in language proficiency could restrict job options, resulting in missed profits and other cross-cultural communication problems. The U.S. must take advantage of the language education resources at their disposal if they want to continue to remain competitive in a global marketplace.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.