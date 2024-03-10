The Best Multiplayer PlayStation Vita Games for Local and Online Fans

Gamers don’t often think of the PlayStation Vita when it comes to multiplayer experiences since it excels with single-player offerings. However, it has a quiet but impactful selection of multiplayer games across a broad set of genres, like first-person shooters, fighting games, and RPGs.

The best multiplayer PlayStation Vita games provide the strongest examples of cooperative or competitive multiplayer. Some of these games have players working together with a common goal, while others have players battling against one another for supremacy.

Regardless, these best multiplayer PlayStation Vita games kept our interest the most across their local or online multiplayer gameplay, visuals, and depth of content.

1. Rayman Legends

This Ubisoft platforming title features some of the most stunning 2D environments and graphics on the Vita. This makes it one of the most beautiful games to play in multiplayer with up to four players. It even allows for cooperation on a single Vita, with one player using the regular button controls and another with the touchscreen, though we prefer the traditional multiplayer side.

2. Mortal Kombat

This port of the 2011 home console fighting game from NetherRealm Studios has the performance and visual style of the modern game with very few sacrifices in the process. It even has online multiplayer for two players to battle against each other using their favorite fighters. The solid performance makes it one of our favorite multiplayer games on the Vita.

3. Helldivers

Players who want to see the origins of the excellent Helldivers 2 should check out the original on the Vita. The top-down sci-fi shooter features some of the strongest cooperative gameplay on the system, with up to four players in local or online multiplayer as they blast away at alien enemies.

4. Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition

Minecraft on the PlayStation Vita felt the closest to the home console and PC variants out of the portable versions. The blocky survival game looks and plays well, letting players create and survive together. This game feels so much better in multiplayer, with the ability to collaborate (or even compete) in building structures.

5. Terraria

Terraria often feels like the 2D sideways version of Minecraft but with some neat procedural locations, NPCs, and RPG-like elements. It plays well enough for solo fans, but players adore exploring the intricate randomized worlds and digging deeper below the surface alongside friends.

6. Ragnarok Odyssey Ace

This colorful fantasy-action RPG often feels like Monster Hunter but for the Vita. Players take on quests together or solo and use one of six varied classes to battle against foes. We appreciate this game‘s ranged and magical combat using classes like Mage and Cleric, which feels unique for this type of game. It creates an almost MMO-like feel when played with others using different classes.

7. Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

This launch title for the PlayStation Vita featured the epic crossover once more between Capcom characters like Chris Redfield alongside Marvel superheroes like Thor. The Vita version has quality on par with the other platforms, which makes it the premier place to fight against others on the go with its deep tag team mechanics.

8. Dead or Alive 5 Plus

The best version of the fifth fighting game entry in this Team Ninja and Tecmo Koei franchise has solid connections with the original PS3 version. The intricate character roster has characters who all feel pretty different from one another, leading to immense challenge and enjoyment when battling against a real person.

9. Street Fighter X Tekken

The two juggernauts of the Japanese fighting game community came together for this monumental title. It uses the gameplay of the Street Fighter series more, but we still appreciate the massive roster across both franchises. The tag team focus, along with the tons of characters, means plenty of surprises when going up against someone online.

10. Need for Speed: Most Wanted

The Vita version of this open-world racing game has almost no concessions in its port. It features the entire Fairhaven city to explore and run away from the cops, plus all of the online functionality. This includes leaderboards to compare players’ scores against others and actual multiplayer races.

11. Wipeout 2048

This launch sci-fi racing game for the Vita has some of the most breakneck, intense races on the platform. The speed at which the futuristic vehicles go has no comparison. This makes the multiplayer races uniquely fun and challenging to compete in.

12. Castlestorm

This strange real-time strategy game has a unique 2.5D side-scrolling perspective, not unlike the Angry Birds titles. This makes for a surprisingly complex game with tons of depth in how to battle against opponents. The online multiplayer portion feels like the best part of the experience, especially with the bland single-player missions.

13. Killzone: Mercenary

This early title among multiplayer PlayStation Vita games still ranks as the number one best FPS game for the entire platform. It has detailed presentation, movement, and gunplay that rivals that of core home console FPS titles. This plays into the online multiplayer, too, with different game modes and solid maps to choose from. It still remains our favorite FPS Vita game to play online.

14. Dragon's Crown

Vanillaware has some of the most incredible 2D games, and this side-scrolling RPG stands out as one of the most beautiful art styles on the Vita. Players pick between six character classes to go on quests, slash their way through monsters, and receive rewards to upgrade their equipment. It already plays and looks so fantastic in solo play, but it allows players to join together online across Vita, PS3, and PS4, which we adore.

15. Virtua Tennis 4: World Tour Edition

Sega’s tennis title on the Vita has the most robust graphics and mechanics for the sport on the system. It also has a plethora of multiplayer modes for players to engage with others on the tennis court. This includes typical minigames and matches. However, it even includes two-player multiplayer on the same Vita console, where players turn it sideways. Owners should try this wacky way of playing at least once.

16. Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

This favorite non-Mario Kart arcade competitive racing game has an excellent port on Vita. Unlike the other portable versions, it plays super well on the Vita and is similar to the home console versions. This includes taking the likes of Sonic, Tails, and other Sega characters for a spin through the terrific, ever-changing race tracks against other players online.

17. PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale

This experimental fighting game from Sony attempted PlayStation’s version of Super Smash Bros. It has its issues in terms of how certain ultimate moves and lives work. That said, the extraordinary selection of characters means it never gets old seeing players battle the likes of Kratos against PaRappa the Rapper online.

18. LittleBigPlanet PS Vita

This platforming title allowed players to work together to complete levels online. This part feels great, but the actual multiplayer value of the game comes from the user-generated levels. Players could craft their own experiences, share them online, and download an endless amount of levels to play with friends.

19. PixelJunk Monsters: Ultimate HD

This definitive version of the first game in this series came to the Vita with all of the improvements and extra content intact. The game plays out like a cutesy tower defense fantasy game, where players build up their defenses to stop monsters from destroying their base. It had a low-key two-player co-op option, which made the strategy deeper and a bit easier to manage. It feels like the preferred way to play it.

20. Dead Nation

This zombie online game came out on the Vita and PS3 and let players connect to one another across both systems. It plays like a top-down survival game, where players mow down the undead hordes to survive and rank up through the leaderboards. It played decently enough alone but much better when surviving and teaming up with others online.

21. Dynasty Warriors 8: Empires

This eighth entry in the long-running Musou genre lets players pick between a whopping 82 playable characters throughout a lengthy story about fighting massive battles with hundreds of enemies on the screen at once. Gamers love playing through the story mode with another person in cooperative play, which puts a lot more depth into the large-scale battles.

22. Spelunky

This roguelike platformer game has players explore randomly generated caverns to earn rewards and defeat monsters. It stands out as one of the defining indie titles on the Vita, and it allows players to join together to explore. This eliminated some of the loneliness of the title and made it more engaging.

23. Unit 13

The final game from the closed Zipper Interactive developer offers the best original third-person shooter gameplay on the Vita. This game bases its entire premise around allowing two players to do missions together. As such, it plays out so much more fairly and fun when taking out enemies and completing objectives with a friend.

24. Freedom Wars

Sony’s own take on the Monster Hunter series might land as our favorite in the entire genre, even now. Players take on the role of a prisoner with an unbelievable sentence. They have to go out and defeat monsters to reduce their sentence. These missions included multiplayer options to make the challenging fights easier and more enjoyable for everyone. We love how it feels like a community of prisoners trying to survive in multiplayer.