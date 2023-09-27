Murder Most Gripping: 15 Movies That Will Keep You on the Edge of Your Seat with Foul Play

Are you searching for a good murder mystery that leads you down the rabbit hole, twisting and turning till the end? We got you covered. Recently, someone asked, “Can I get murder mystery movie suggestions?”

1. The Invisible Guest (2016)

The Invisible Guest is a Spanish mystery thriller following a young entrepreneur (Mario Casas) waking up next to his dead lover in a locked hotel room. So he hires an illustrious attorney (Francesc Orella) to defend him. The two work together to unravel what happened.

2. Death on the Nile (1978)

Death on the Nile is a British mystery based on Agatha Christie's 1937 novel. It follows Belgian detective Hercule Poirot (Peter Ustinov), searching for a murderer of what was supposed to be his Egyptian vacation aboard a glitzy river steamer.

It stars Maggie Smith, Angela Lansbury, Bette Davis, Mia Farrow, Jane Birkin, George Kennedy, David Niven, and Jack Warden. The film is a follow-up to Murder on the Orient Express. The film was remade in 2022.

3. Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

Murder on the Orient Express is a British mystery film based on Agatha Christie's 1934 novel. It follows Belgian detective Hercule Poirot (Albert Finney) investigating the murder of an American business tycoon riding aboard the Orient Express train.

It has an all-star cast, including Lauren Bacall, Ingrid Bergman, Sean Connery, John Gielgud, Jean-Pierre Cassel, and Vanessa Redgrave. A remake of the film came out in 2017.

4. Mother (2009)

Mother is a South Korean thriller following a mother (Kim Hye-ja) attempting to find a killer after her intellectually disabled son (Won Bin) is accused of murdering a young girl. She stops at nothing to uncover the truth and get her son freed.

5. Prisoners (2013)

Prisoners is a thriller film following the abduction of two young girls and the search for the perpetrator. After the police arrest and release a suspect, one of the daughter's father takes justice into his own hands. It stars Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Terrence Howard, Viola Davis, Maria Bello, Melissa Leo, and Paul Dano.

6. Anatomy of a Murder (1959)

Anatomy of a Murder is a courtroom drama based on the 1958 novel by Michigan Supreme Court Justice John D. Voelker under the pen name of Robert Traver. Voelker based it on a murder case in which he was the defense attorney. It follows a semi-retired lawyer (James Stewart) defending Army Lt. Manion (Ben Gazzara), who murdered an innkeeper after his wife (Lee Remick) claimed that he raped her.

7. Deathtrap (1982)

Deathtrap is a black comedy mystery following a renowned playwright (Michael Caine) who bombs on Broadway opening night. He's troubled and uncertain until a former student (Christopher Reeve) a masterpiece of an unproduced script. So the once-successful playwright, with his wife's (Dyan Cannon) urging, plans to lure the student to their home, murder him, and take credit for the script.

8. Clue (1985)

Clue is a mystery black comedy based on the board game. Six blackmail victims are given a pseudonym and weapon before meeting their blackmailer. Then, the lights go out, and someone murders the blackmailer. It twists and turns with an ensemble cast of Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry, Christopher Lloyd, Madeline Kahn, Martin Mull, Michael McKean, Lesley Ann Warren, and Colleen Camp.

9. Se7en (1995)

Seven is a psychological thriller following rookie (Brad Pitt) and veteran (Morgan Freeman) detectives hunting a psychopathic serial killer motivated by the seven deadly sins. It stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Kevin Spacey, and John C. McGinley.

10. Knives Out (2019)

Knives Out is a mystery film following a master detective, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), investigating the death of the patriarch of an affluent, dysfunctional family. The ensemble cast includes Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Katherine Langford, Lakeith Stanfield, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

11. Glass Onion (2022)

If you really liked Knives Out, many people will be thrilled to learn a second Knives Out movie was released in 2022. Glass Onion follows a similar plot to the original movie: a billionaire invites his friends to his private Greek island, but when someone ends up dead, it's time to put Detective Blanc on the case.

Just like the first movie, the cast of the movie is star-studded, including Kate Hudson, Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, and many more.

12. Bodies, Bodies, Bodies (2022)

A newer film from A24, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies shows a group of friends meeting up for a hurricane party, where a find-the-killer game turns deadly. The comedy thriller takes a look at society and friendships, but it also pokes fun at the horror genre in general.

13. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Based on the novel of the same name, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo tells the story of a journalist trying to find out what happened when a girl disappeared from her wealthy family over 40 years ago. The hunt for the girl's presumed murder takes the journalist on a thrilling journey.

14. Under Suspicion (2000)

In Under Suspicion, a wealthy tax attorney is pulled into the middle of a murder investigation when he finds the body of a young girl who had been murdered and assaulted.

This movie stars Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman, and Monica Bellucci.

15. Dial M for Murder (1954)

Dial M for Murder is one of the oldest and most iconic murder mystery movies of all time. This Hitchcock movie follows a former tennis star who arranges for the death of his wife after she cheated on him. But even as everything is in place, the crimes don't happen as planned.

