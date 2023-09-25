Muscle Fatigue: ‘Expend4bles’ Tanks at Box Office, Effectively Ends Franchise

Expend4bles — the fourth entry in the action series starring Sylvester Stallone — opened to a dismal franchise-low $8.3 million this weekend. The third The Expendables sequel couldn't even top the mediocre horror film The Nun II… now in its third week of release.

The law of diminishing returns applies to the awkwardly titled Expend4bles, starring Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Randy Couture, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy García. 2010's The Expendables ended its domestic run with $103 million. 2012's The Expendables 2 topped out at $85 million domestically. The Expendables 3, released nine years ago, only made $39 million. Expend4bles — which has a reported budget of $100 million — won't even make that.

Expend4bles Slow Start Suggests Nostalgia for '80s and '90s Action Heroes Is at an All-Time Low

The original appeal of The Expendables franchise was getting to see legacy action heroes such as Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Chuck Norris, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and many more team up on-screen like an action-genre Avengers movie. It worked… until it didn't. David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research Critics, tells Variety, “Reviews are poor and audience ratings are dull. The movie was not cheap to make. While ancillary income should be strong, it appears the film will have a hard time getting to profitability after marketing and distribution costs.”

In the official Lionsgate production notes, Expend4bles director Scott Waugh says, “The most fun on this franchise is working with actors who are themselves action icons. We really wanted to raise the bar by getting back to the roots of the original Expendables, while adding some new characters and even more wild scenarios. So, it’s a blend of getting back to the franchise’s roots while taking the action to the next level.”

The official description of Expend4bles reads: