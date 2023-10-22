Resonate with the Ages: 15 Musical Masterpieces That Endure the Test of Time

Do you have a favorite album that plays cover-to-cover musical masterpieces?

Members of a popular online forum recently discussed some songs that deserve more attention- and, in some cases, more appreciation. These top responses help deliver this list of front-to-back musical masterpieces.

1. The Four Seasons by Antonio Vivaldi

There's something beautiful about this piece of music that can bring people to tears. It's bittersweet and beautiful at the same time.

2. Mezzanine by Massive Attack

One music fan notes how this song has one of the most atmospheric intros they've ever heard. The production on the track is top-notch, too.

3. Kind of Blue by Miles Davis

One music fan mentions that Kind of Blue was Miles Davis' seminal work, but Sketches of Spain is their favorite.

4. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill by Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill is one of the best female rappers of all time. This album progresses perfectly, each song telling a story about a specific time in her life.

5. Rumours by Fleetwood Mac

It's easy to confuse Rumours with a greatest hits collection from Fleetwood Mac. This is a rare example of an album exceeding the hype.

6. Discovery by Daft Punk

The iconic DJ duo brought the genre into the mainstream with hits like “One More Time” and “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger.”

7. The Downward Spiral by Nine Inch Nails

Nine Inch Nails has an iconic discography, but The Downward Spiral may be their best work.

8. Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd

What can we say about Dark Side of the Moon that hasn't been said before? It's one of the best-selling albums ever, appearing on the Billboard 200 for 736 nonconsecutive weeks.

9. Watermark by Enya

Many were re-introduced to Enya thanks to “Only Time” appearing in Thor: Love in Thunder. In reality, she's always been a genius artist.

10. Led Zeppelin IV by Led Zeppelin

Mike Damone said it best in Fast Times At Ridgemont High: “Now this is the most important, Rat. When it comes down to making out, whenever possible, put on side one of Led Zeppelin IV.”

11. To Pimp a Butterfly by Kendrick Lamar

Honestly, you can pick any Kendrick Lamar album here. One music fan noted they remembered listening to the album in their high school library for the first time and thought the songs would change music forever.

12. Innervisions by Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder is one of the most accomplished artists of all time. It's hard to pick one specific work of his that rises above the rest, but for many, it's this one.

13. Graceland by Paul Simon

Paul Simon is a musical genius, creating some of his best work in the duo Simon and Garfunkle. While the group brought him fame, his solo work never suffered and is just as good!

14. Toxicity by System of a Down

The second studio album for the metal band, System of a Down, really blew fans out of the water as it dove into some deep topics like addiction, police brutality, and the environment.

15. Jar of Flies by Alice in Chains

When people think of the 90s grunge band, Alice in Chains, Jar of Flies is probably the album that comes to mind. Release in 1994, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

