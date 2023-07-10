Embrace the Nostalgia – 12 Musical Masterpieces You Haven’t Heard in Ages

Do you have a favorite album that plays cover-to-cover musical masterpieces?

Recently an online discussion inquired, “What music album is a true masterpiece from start to finish?” These top responses help deliver this list of front-to-back musical masterpieces.

1 – The Four Seasons by Antonio Vivaldi

There's something beautiful about this piece of music that can bring people to tears. It's bittersweet and beautiful at the same time.

2 – Mezzanine by Massive Attack

One music fan notes how this song has one of the most atmospheric intros they've ever heard. The production on the track is top-notch, too.

3 – Kind of Blue by Miles Davis

One music fan mentions, “Kind of Blue was his seminal work, but Sketches of Spain was my favorite.”

4 – The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill by Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill is one of the best female rappers of all time. This album progresses perfectly, each song telling a story about a specific time in her life.

5 – Rumours by Fleetwood Mac

It's easy to confuse Rumours with a greatest hits collection from Fleetwood Mac. This is a rare example of an album exceeding the hype.

6 – Discovery by Daft Punk

The iconic DJ duo brought the genre into the mainstream with hits like “One More Time” and “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger.”

7 – The Downward Spiral by Nine Inch Nails

Nine Inch Nails has an iconic discography, but The Downward Spiral may be their best work.

8 – Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd

What can we say about Dark Side of the Moon that hasn't been said before? It's one of the best-selling albums ever, appearing on the Billboard 200 for 736 nonconsecutive weeks.

9 – Watermark by Enya

Many were re-introduced to Enya thanks to “Only Time” appearing in Thor: Love in Thunder. In reality, she's always been a genius artist.

10 – Led Zeppelin IV by Led Zeppelin

Mike Damone said it best in Fast Times At Ridgemont High: “Now this is the most important, Rat. When it comes down to making out, whenever possible, put on side one of Led Zeppelin IV.”

11 – To Pimp a Butterfly by Kendrick Lamar

Honestly, you can pick any Kendrick Lamar album here. One music fan notes, “I remember listening to ‘Blacker the Berry' in my high school library for the first thinking like, damn, this album will change music forever. Seven years later, that might be an understatement.”

12 – Innervisions by Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder is one of the most accomplished artists of all time. It's hard to pick one specific work of his that rises above the rest, but for many, it's this one.

Source: Reddit.