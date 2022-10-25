12 Musical Masterpieces From Start To Finish You Forgot About

Do you have a favorite album that plays cover-to-cover musical masterpieces? Recently a Redditor inquired, “What music album is a true masterpiece from start to finish?” Reddit responded to deliver this top-voted list of front-to-back musical masterpieces.

12. Innervisions by Stevie Wonder

One Reddit user said, “Stevie Wonder's Innervisions. Even his other great '70s run albums had a track or two that was only OK. Not that one. It's all brilliant.” Another user posted, “Yeah, this is my favorite by him. Songs in the Key of Life is typically considered his best, but I've always preferred this album. But either way, his 70's run is darn near flawless.”

11. How to Pimp a Butterfly by Kendrick Lamar

One user said, “That album is at least a monthly listen for me. It still feels just as relevant now as when it was released. Genuinely one of the best albums of all time.” One Redditor posted, “I remember listening to Blacker the Berry in my high school library for the first thinking like, damn, this album will change music forever. Seven years later, that might be an understatement.”

10. Led Zeppelin IV by Led Zeppelin

One Redditor posted, “When I was younger, I couldn't stand their latter work. But now I think it was the best of their career. And I just want to shout out to Mr. John Paul Jones, the greatest bassist ever!”

9. Watermark by Enya

One user said, “People laugh when you say Enya is a genius artist, but I feel like these folks have just heard “Only Time” as a joke (like in Thor: Love and Thunder) and haven't actually listened to a complete album. A Day Without Rain is her best work, IMHO.”

8. Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd

One Redditor said, “It's amazing that a band could have an album with so many songs from one album that are in the public's top “X” lists and still have multiple other albums critically and publically regarded as better.”

7. Downward Spiral by Nine Inch Nails

One Reddit user posted, “The Downward Spiral by Nine Inch Nails. It's an absolutely perfect album, in my opinion.” Another Redditor said, “I prefer the fragile, but downward is one of the frickin greatest albums ever created!”

6. Discovery by Daft Punk

One user said, “And the best way to listen to it is alongside the visuals of Interstella 5555!” Another Reddit user posted, “I'm amazed at how many people are completely unaware that this is a thing. Finally, an excellent animated critique of the modern music industry set to a Daft Punk album without a single word said.”

5. Rumours by Fleetwood Mac

One user said, “I was listening to that album not long ago for the first time and thought I had accidentally played a Fleetwood Mac greatest hits album.”

Another Reddit user posted, “I’m sure everyone knows it, but it bears repeating how crazy the story behind this album is. Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham were breaking up, Christine and John McVie were divorced, and they were all writing songs about it and making each other play and sing them. It should have been a terrible show. But, instead, it was magic.”

4. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill by Lauryn Hill

One Redditor posted, “Every time this question comes up, Lauryn Hill is always my answer. I love the album's progression and how each song tells a story about a specific part of her life. “Ex-Factor,” “To Zion,” and “Nothing Even Matters,” pretty much every song is amazing.”

3. Kind of Blue by Miles Davis

One Redditor said, “Not to say you're incorrect, but this isn't the logical next step after Kind of Blue. Sketches of Spain couldn't be more different.” Another user posted, “Kind of Blue was his seminal work, but Sketches of Spain was my favorite.”

2. Mezzanine by Massive Attack

One Redditor said, “Teardrop gets a lot of attention and rightfully so, but Angel is absolute filth. One of the most atmospheric intros I've ever heard.” Another Reddit user posted, “Can't get any cooler than that little breakdown at 1:35-1:45 when the subtle synth comes in, such a good example of masterful production.”

1. The Four Seasons by Antonio Vivaldi

One user said, “It's a song that can bring me to tears. And I'm total, 100% not that type of person.” Another user posted, “I can't help but cry when I listen to it – it's so bittersweet.” Finally, one Redditor said, “Oh man…first thing I thought of when I saw Four Seasons mentioned. Incredible!”

