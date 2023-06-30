10 Musicians Who Stole From Others On Their Way To The Top

It's crazy, right? If you're like me, you're curious to know if your favorite artist makes this list. Unfortunately, that's the case for me.

A recent online discussion examines musicians who rose to fame by stealing from someone else.

1. Michael Jackson

With his hit song “Beat It,” Jackson took a poem about a man's love of culinary delicacies and turned it into glorifying street violence.

2. Greta Van Fleet

Greta Van Fleet is an American rock band formed in 2012. Ironic that the year the world should have ended (I'm superstitious) marked the beginning of a dawn in the rock world. However, not many people feel this way. Fans of rock music accuse the band of being too similar to the legendary English rock band Led Zeppelin.

However, Greta Van Fleet, in an interview, claimed they never listen to Led Zeppelin. Unusual coincidence, then, or is someone's pants on fire?

3. Robin Thicke

This is probably one of the most famous cases of theft. One that enraged millennials and fans of late soul singer Marvin Gaye. Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines, produced by Pharrell Williams, who was also featured in the song, was a significant propeller in his career. Perhaps, the pinnacle of his entire career, which took a downward spiral due to lawsuits and sexual assault allegations.

Blurred Lines received negative reviews for glorifying rape culture. It gained more popularity with the Marvin Gaye lawsuit.

4. Harry Styles

One user went after a big gun, a fan favorite. Harry Styles may have recently won the 2023 Grammy Award for Album of The Year with Harry's House, but he may also be losing his charm on fans. Those tired of seeing others treat him like a religion are speaking up. Some critics feel like he's a rip-off of famous artists like David Bowie and Prince.

5. Garbage

Slow down; let's not judge a band by its cover.

Garbage is an American rock band formed in 1993, comprising singers Shirley Manson, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker, and Butch Vig. Curve, whose sound they allegedly stole, was an alternative rock and electronic music band formed in 1990. Sadly, they split in 2005 — but not before leaving a discography of revolutionary, “rippable” sounds.

6. Lady Gaga

We have a winner, guys.

“A wild conspiracy theory is Lady Gaga murdered Lina Morgana and then stole her style and sound. If true, I think Lady Gaga wins this,” a music fan claims.

I grew up on a conspiracy that Lady Gaga murdered people and used their blood to make her perfumes. I'm ashamed that I believed it, and in the famous words of Forrest Gump's mama, “Stupid is as stupid does.”

Now, the only thing I think society needs to murder is these crazy conspiracy theories people still believe.

7. Chris Brown

Chris Brown is still taking heat from the internet, it seems. Fans claim Chris Brown stole the song “Five More Hours” by Deorro. However, the song does credit both artists.

8. Fall Out Boy

A popular rumor is that Fall Out Boy began as a Blink 182 cover band and stole part of their sound. Whether there is any truth to their claim is undecided.

Fall Out Boy is an American rock band formed in 2001, comprising Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Andy Hurley, and Joe Trohman. They are renowned for hits like “The Last of The Real Ones” and “The Phoenix.”

9. Led Zeppelin

What goes around comes back around, I guess? Led Zeppelin appeared earlier on the list. However, it was their craft being copied. They also “borrowed heavily” from Willie Dixon to the point of legal battles.

Willie Dixon, regarded as one of the most renowned musicians of his time, was an American blues musician, songwriter, and record producer.

10. Beyoncé

The Beyhive will not like this one, but critics don't care. Many point out that Beyoncé used to steal from Amerie.

The debate, like the Black Panther, lives on. Did Beyoncé rip off Amerie's style or not?

Despite the consensus, I represent the Beyhive when I speak on Beyoncé's versatility as an artist. She may have adopted the “go-go” style, but there are bluesy tracks from her early discography like “Halo,” “I Care,” and “Broken-Hearted Girl” that emphasize her range.

Source: Reddit.