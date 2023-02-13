Uncovering the Imitators: 10 Musicians Who Stole and Soared to Fame

I know, it's crazy right? And if you're like me, curious to see if your favorite artist (unfortunately) made this humiliating list…well, keep reading (even when you feel like scratching your eyeballs out). You'd be surprised to see the superstars on here!

1. Michael Jackson

u/thisizusername made this claim:

“Total disgrace what he did. Took a lyrically gorgeous poem about a simple man’s love of culinary delicacies, and turned it into a glorification of street violence.”

“Weird Al” Yankovic and Michael Jackson had a amazing relationship while the Pop King was alive. This is despite “Weird Al” Yankovic getting famous for doing a lot of Jackson parodies. “I don't know what kind of career I would have today if it hadn't been for Michael Jackson,” Yankovic told Rolling Stone in an interview. “‘Eat It' basically changed me from an unknown into a guy that got recognized at Burger King.”

The unspecified song which Jackson “stole” is obviously “Beat It” which was released before “Eat It,” contrary to Weird Al's claim in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Another joke, which, going by the outrage, some fans may have missed.

2. Greta Van Fleet

Greta Van Fleet is an American rock band formed in 2012. Ironic that the year the world should have ended (I'm superstitious) marked the beginning of a dawn in the rock world. However, not many people feel this way. Fans of rock music accuse the band of being too similar to legendary English rock band Led Zeppelin.

“There’s two things about that: I’d rather listen to a band that’s influenced by Led Zeppelin ( Stone Temple Pilots, Soundgarden, etc) than just straight up copy them,” a user said.

However, Greta Van Fleet, in an interview, claimed they never listen to Led Zeppelin. Unusual coincidence, then, or someone's pants' on fire?

3. Robin Thicke

This is probably one of the most famous cases of theft. One that enraged millennials and fans of late soul singer Marvin Gaye. Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines, produced by Pharrell Williams, who was also featured on the song, was a major propeller on his career. Perhaps, the pinnacle of his entire career, which took a downward spiral due to lawsuits and sexual assault allegations.

Blurred Lines received negative reviews for glorifying rape culture. It gained more popularity with the Marvin Gaye lawsuit. “Marvin Gaye's family won their lawsuit when they accused Robin Thicke and Pharrell of incorporating elements from his hit Got to Give It Up for their hit Blurred Lines,” u/thisgirlnamedbree wrote.

4. Harry Styles

One user went after a big gun, a fan favorite. Harry Styles may have recently won the 2023 Grammy Award for Album of The Year with Harry's House, but he may also be losing his charm on fans. Those who are tired of seeing others treat him like a religion are speaking up. One Redditor alleged Styles is “pretending to be David Bowie.”

However, another thinks this is just because Styles has a generic gen X / millennials style.

“You could pin point so many people to Harry Styles being similar, but that's just because he has a 60's-70's-80's vibe. It's not a real like ” Oh, copy “

It's more inspiration from Mick Jagger, Bowie, Prince, Peter Gabriel, etc.”

Now, I can't unsee Prince each time I see Harry Styles. Help?

5. Garbage

Slow down, let's not judge a band by its cover.

Garbage is an American rock band formed in 1993, comprising singers Shirley Manson, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker, and Butch Vig. Curve, whose sound they allegedly stole, were an alternative rock and electronic music band formed in 1990. Sadly, they split in 2005 — but not before leaving a discography of revolutionary, “rippable” sounds.

“Actually, I wouldn’t have doubted you if you told me Doppelgänger (1992) was a Garbage album. The vocals, industrial beats, guitars…Garbage totally copied the sound,” u/ricketychairs said.

“Butch Vig, who produced the sounds of my adolescence, just went down a couple of notches.” Well, that's one way to Butcher someone's childhood.

6. Lady Gaga

We have a winner, guys.

“A wild conspiracy theory is Lady Gaga murdered Lina Morgana and then stole her style and sound. If true, I think lady Gaga wins this,” a user said.

I grew up on a conspiracy that Lady Gaga murdered people and used their blood to make her perfumes. I'm ashamed that I believed it, and in the famous words of Forrest Gump's mama, “Stupid is as stupid does.”

Now, the only thing I think society needs to murder are these crazy conspiracy theories people still believe.

7. Chris Brown

Chris Brown is still taking heat from the internet, it seems. Fans claim Chris Brown stole the song “Five More Hours.” However, the song does credit both artists.

“Chris Brown straight up stole Deorro's song Five More Hours and released it without his permission. He got paid eventually but pretty scummy. And here I was thinking Chris Brown is a top bloke,” someone commented.

8. Fall Out Boy

u/Present_Experience18 stated, “Fall Out Boy started out as a Blink 182 cover band.”

Whether there is any truth to their claim is undecided. Fall Out Boy is an American rock band formed in in 2001, comprising of Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Andy Hurley, and Joe Trohman. They are renowned for hits like “The Last of The Real Ones” and “The Phoenix.”

9. Led Zeppelin

What goes around comes back around, I guess? Led Zeppelin appeared earlier on the list. However, it was their craft being copied. Apparently, they also “borrowed heavily” from Willie Dixon, to the point of legal battles.

Willie Dixon, regarded as one of the most renowned musicians of his time, was an American blues musician, songwriter, and record producer.

10. Beyoncé

The Beyhive is not going to like this one, but u/GlueForSniffing doesn't care.

“Beyoncé in the early years stole from Amerie, it's no secret.

People often think Amerie is Beyoncé in “One Thing ,” because Beyoncé immediately went from how she sounded in Destiny's Child to all of a sudden mimicking how Amerie's tone was and going less R&B, more sweet and using Doo-wop beats and such.”

The debate, like the Black Panther, lives on. Did Beyoncé rip off Amerie's style or not?

Despite the general consensus, I represent the Beyhive when I speak on Beyoncé's versatility as an artist. She may have adopted the “go-go” style, but there are bluesy tracks from her early discography like “Halo”, “I Care”, and “Broken-Hearted Girl” that emphasize her range.

I'll conclude with this quote from a Redditor: “Everyone “copies” someone. There's no ‘first' in music. it doesn't matter how far back you go in music history, 99.99% of the songs are influenced by others or straight up copied.”

