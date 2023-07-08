From Elvis Presley to Patti Smith: 24 Musicians Who Had The Best Debut Albums Ever

What's that sound? The sound of great musicians whose debut albums catapulted them to rock stardom, or their genre's equivalent. From genre-defying masterpieces to raw and powerful introductions, these artists made an indelible mark with their very first records.

1. Elvis Presley (1956) by Elvis Presley

Elvis' self-titled debut album was a groundbreaking release that ignited the rock ‘n' roll revolution. With his unique blend of rhythm, blues, and country influences, Elvis captured the hearts of millions with hits like “Blue Suede Shoes” and “Money Honey.”

2. Please Please Me (1963) by The Beatles

The Fab Four's debut album set the stage for their remarkable career. This album was significant to the band, according to McCartney, as it would portray the essence of their style. Songs like “Love Me Do” and “Twist and Shout” demonstrated their musical prowess and irresistible charm. Please Please Me has made appearances on several best-of lists.

3. Led Zeppelin (1969) by Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin‘s eponymous debut unleashed a seismic wave of heavy rock. Their fusion of blues and hard rock, exemplified by tracks such as “Dazed and Confused” and “Good Times Bad Times,” set a new standard for the genre. Initially, the album received poor reviews from critics based on assessments. But over the years, narratives were rewritten, and the authenticity of Led Zeppelin was proven; people saw for themselves the uniqueness of this album.

4. The Fame (2008) by Lady Gaga

In 2008, Lady Gaga burst onto the music scene with her debut album, The Fame. Her unique blend of dance-pop, electronic beats, and catchy synth hooks in this piece created a simultaneously nostalgic and futuristic sound. It was a sound that people had all the while been wishing for; no wonder they were quick to embrace her and place her on the same pedestal as other innovative artists of her generation.

5. Are You Experienced (1967) by The Jimi Hendrix Experience

When a well-respected critic defines your work as “a brave effort […] to produce a musical form which is original and exciting,” you're on your way to soaring with the eagles. Jimi Hendrix's debut album redefined the possibilities of the electric guitar. The album included psychedelic rock anthems like “Purple Haze” and “Foxy Lady,” all of which joined forces to help Hendrix showcase his unparalleled talent and experimental approach.

6. Settle (2013) by Disclosure

Composed of brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence, Disclosure introduced a fresh and innovative take on electronic dance music, blending house, garage, and pop elements to create a sound that captivated listeners worldwide. The lead single of the album “Latch,” which features the soulful vocals of Sam Smith, became an instant hit, propelling Disclosure into the mainstream spotlight. Their collaborations with guest vocalists such as Sam Smith, AlunaGeorge, and Eliza Doolittle added depth and emotion to the tracks, elevating the album beyond a typical dance album and transforming it into a journey of immersive musical experiences.

7. The Velvet Underground & Nico (1967) by The Velvet Underground

In 2009, Clash Music defined this album as “the original art-rock record.” But before now, around its initial release, the album was almost completely neglected by critics, most probably because of its controversial lyrical topics. This groundbreaking album pushed boundaries and explored themes of drugs, sexuality, and art. Tracks like “Heroin” and “Sunday Morning” challenged conventional musical and lyrical norms, and only by giving active listening would you come to agree with Clash Music that this is indeed an “original art-rock record.”

8. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998) by Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill‘s solo debut was an absolute revelation. Blending hip-hop, neo-soul, and R&B, she delivered powerful and introspective songs like “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and “Ex-Factor,” which all joined forces to solidify her status as a true visionary. She was inspired to produce this album based on her pregnancy after touring with the Fugees and some other circumstances.

9. Hard Core (1996) by Lil Kim

Lil Kim's fearless and explicit lyricism and bold and provocative persona made her a groundbreaking figure in the genre. The album celebrated female empowerment and independence, unapologetically challenging societal double standards. The production on Hard Core was top-notch, featuring hard-hitting beats, catchy hooks, and infectious melodies.

10. Appetite for Destruction (1987) by Guns N' Roses

Appetite for Destruction catapulted Guns N' Roses to superstardom. The album showcased their raucous energy with a mix of hard rock and glam metal elements. This is exemplified by standout tracks like “Sweet Child o' Mine” and “Welcome to the Jungle.”

11. Los Angeles (1980) by X

Hailing from the vibrant punk scene of Southern California, X delivered a raw and visceral record that captured the energy and spirit of the times. It “is a powerful, upsetting work that concludes with a confrontation of the band's own rampaging bitterness and confusion,” Rolling Stones wrote. Los Angeles established X as a force to be reckoned with and became a reference album in the punk genre.

12. Horses (1975) by Patti Smith

In John Rockwell's words, this album “wonderful in large measure because it recognizes the overwhelming importance of words.” Horses was a trailblazing masterpiece that merged poetry and rock, fetching Smith rare attention for a newcomer. Smith's fierce vocals and poetic lyrics on tracks like “Gloria” and “Land” challenged gender norms and inspired a generation of artists.

13. Is This It (2001) by The Strokes

The Strokes decided that against all odds, they would be releasing a very original debut album to the world — without auto-tune enhancements — which eventually paid off well for them. The album revitalized the garage rock scene and became a blueprint for indie rock in the early 2000s. All the tracks featured in the album are infectious, but you might find yourself hooked on “Last Nite” and “Someday.”

14. Songs of Faith (1956) by Aretha Franklin

Before becoming the Queen of Soul, Franklin had first released her gospel debut album, Songs of Faith. Her powerful vocals and soul-stirring performances laid the foundation for her legendary career.

15. Reasonable Doubt (1996) by Jay-Z

Jay-Z got off to a fantastic start with Reasonable Doubt. The album showcased his lyrical prowess and storytelling ability. Entertainment Weekly praised Jay-Z for his authenticity in style and production. They wrote: “With an irresistible confidence, a voice that exudes tough-guy authenticity,” Jay-Z had found a strong position in the world of music in general.

16. Frank (2003) by Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse's debut album, Frank, showcased her unique blend of jazz, soul, and R&B. Who can believe that she was only twenty at the time of the album's release? Her glorious and passionate voice, made even more magnificent in tracks like “Stronger Than Me” and “You Sent Me Flying,” have earned her the description of “an excellent vocalist possessing both power and subtlety.”

17. The Doors (1967) by The Doors

The Doors' self-titled debut album introduced the world to Jim Morrison's enigmatic persona and the band's psychedelic rock sound. An epitome track is “Break on Through (To the Other Side),” which significantly captured the era's essence. Since its release, The Doors has ranked high in various charts and has been described as one of the greatest albums ever.

18. Funeral (2004) by Arcade Fire

Arcade Fire's debut album, Funeral, swept many of us off our feet. It is indeed an emotional masterpiece laced with its orchestral arrangements and anthemic tracks, including “Rebellion (Lies),” “Wake Up,” and “Neighborhood.” With these tracks and others, the band announced their arrival as indie rock's new torchbearers.

19. My Aim Is True (1977) by Elvis Costello

With its cutting lyrics, diverse musical influences, and Costello's distinct voice, the album showcased a remarkable talent who would become one of his generation's most revered and influential songwriters. The originality of this piece led Roy Carr to believe that “Costello must have taken a lot of emotional knocks to come up with such a powerful album.”

20. Illmatic (1994) by Nas

Considered by many as one of the greatest rap albums of all time, Illmatic showcased Nas' unparalleled lyrical prowess, poetic storytelling, and introspective reflections on life in the streets of Queensbridge, New York. It captured the essence of 1990s New York City and the gritty realities of inner-city life, presenting a clear picture of the struggles, dreams, and triumphs experienced by the residents of Queensbridge.

21. Ctrl (2017) by SZA

Almost everyone who knows SZA appreciates her for the album Ctrl, and that is because it was a major sensation in 2017 when it was released. Ctrl received widespread critical acclaim for its artistry and innovation. Its honest and vulnerable approach resonated with critics and fans, leading to commercial success and multiple Grammy nominations.

22. It's Dark and Hell Is Hot (1998) by DMX

When Earl Simmons (better known as DMX) kissed the bucket in 2021, Time published an article about DMX's debut album, where he noted that even though the album was full of violent nihilism, hair-raising tales of betrayal and revenge, it was still very much embraced by the masses and soon, he acquired a fanbase that might never have been imagined worldwide. Beyond its commercial success, the album left a lasting impact on the genre.

23. Definitely Maybe (1994) by Oasis

With its swaggering attitude, anthemic rock sound, and a powerful combination of bold songwriting and undeniable melodies, Definitely Maybe became a defining album of the Britpop era. Songs like “Up in the Sky” and “Columbia” propelled Oasis to become one of the biggest bands of the 1990s.

24. Good Kid, M.A.A.D City (2012) by Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar's debut album was a masterclass in storytelling and introspection, and it is for this reason that he's had such followership in so little time. There's no debate he's one of the greatest rappers ever, and who can deny the peak ingenuity of a debut album with such hits as “Swimming Pools (Drank),” “Poetic Justice,” and “Sing About Me, I'm Dying of Thirst.”